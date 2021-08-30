Back to school means new tech releases from some epic brands!

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Price: $659.99 CAD

Features: This device has a 6.5” screen with camera technology that allows the shooting of vivid and crisp photos and videos thanks to a 64MP versatile quad camera to turn favourite moments from 4K videos to 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap.

Fitbit Charge 5

Price: $179.95 CAD

Features: The latest fitness watch in the Fitbit charge line has some interesting updates. The stress management feature includes a variety of stress monitoring features. It also includes an ECG app and built in GPS. Users can also expect to find all the familiar tracking features and water resistant capabilities of newer models. Battery life is also 7 days and can fully charge in two hours.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Price: $419.99 CAD

Features: This device is designed to be compact and durable. It only weighs 3.04lbs and has a 14” display. A noteworthy feature is the impressive battery life of 18 hours which means it can take on a hybrid working style from anywhere.

Google Nest Camera ( Outdoor/Indoor)

Price: 239.99 CAD

Features: This camera can detect between people, animals, familiar faces and vehicles and offers 24/7 coverage with up to 3 hours of recording time. It offers HDR viewing video quality with a night time mode and can work outdoors in a variety of weather conditions. It also includes a built in speaker and mic to talk through.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.theverge.com, www.newsroom.com, www.wareable.com, www.wired.com