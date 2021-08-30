4 Hot Sept 2021 Back To School Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 30, 2021
Back to school means new tech releases from some epic brands!
Price: $659.99 CAD
Features: This device has a 6.5” screen with camera technology that allows the shooting of vivid and crisp photos and videos thanks to a 64MP versatile quad camera to turn favourite moments from 4K videos to 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap.
Price: $179.95 CAD
Features: The latest fitness watch in the Fitbit charge line has some interesting updates. The stress management feature includes a variety of stress monitoring features. It also includes an ECG app and built in GPS. Users can also expect to find all the familiar tracking features and water resistant capabilities of newer models. Battery life is also 7 days and can fully charge in two hours.
Price: $419.99 CAD
Features: This device is designed to be compact and durable. It only weighs 3.04lbs and has a 14” display. A noteworthy feature is the impressive battery life of 18 hours which means it can take on a hybrid working style from anywhere.
Google Nest Camera ( Outdoor/Indoor)
Price: 239.99 CAD
Features: This camera can detect between people, animals, familiar faces and vehicles and offers 24/7 coverage with up to 3 hours of recording time. It offers HDR viewing video quality with a night time mode and can work outdoors in a variety of weather conditions. It also includes a built in speaker and mic to talk through.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.theverge.com, www.newsroom.com, www.wareable.com, www.wired.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
Karim Nanji Of Marble Financial Tells Why You Need To Get A Handle On Your Covid-Debt Before Its Too Late
