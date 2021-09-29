4 Hot October 2021 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

This month has some huge tech releases from some amazing brands!

iPhone 13

Price: $1099 CAD

Features: The latest iPhone just released from Apple comes in a new matte pink colour and has a camera and processor upgrade. The screen size is 6.1” and contains a durable ceramic shield glass exterior. The camera upgrade includes a new ultra wide camera to capture more light and detail in a variety of settings. The front camera is also upgraded to include the same new features of the rear cameras such as portrait mode, night mode selfies and true depth. The battery life is also now 2.5 hours longer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Price: $439.99 CAD

Features: The latest smartwatch from Samsung tracks fitness by measuring interesting additional statistics such as body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water and more. It also provides a detailed sleep analysis that looks at sleep stages, oxygen levels and depth of sleep.

Xiaomi Civi

Price: $400 CAD

Features: The latest smartphone release will have a 6.55” HD screen. There is a 64MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. There is also the standard features like a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro and proximity. The phone also comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Price: $419.99 CAD

Features: This is a compact 14” screen sized laptop that is designed for hectic lives with a 18 hour battery life. It is designed to offer the typical everyday user experience on a laptop with decent performance. It pairs easily with other Samsung products and you can even use the S7 tablet line as a second screen, which can come in handy when working on heavier assignments or projects.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.samsung.com, www.forbes.com, www.cnet.com, www.technologyshouts.com