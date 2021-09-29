4 Hot October 2021 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 29, 2021
This month has some huge tech releases from some amazing brands!
Price: $1099 CAD
Features: The latest iPhone just released from Apple comes in a new matte pink colour and has a camera and processor upgrade. The screen size is 6.1” and contains a durable ceramic shield glass exterior. The camera upgrade includes a new ultra wide camera to capture more light and detail in a variety of settings. The front camera is also upgraded to include the same new features of the rear cameras such as portrait mode, night mode selfies and true depth. The battery life is also now 2.5 hours longer.
Price: $439.99 CAD
Features: The latest smartwatch from Samsung tracks fitness by measuring interesting additional statistics such as body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water and more. It also provides a detailed sleep analysis that looks at sleep stages, oxygen levels and depth of sleep.
Price: $400 CAD
Features: The latest smartphone release will have a 6.55” HD screen. There is a 64MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. There is also the standard features like a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro and proximity. The phone also comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery.
Price: $419.99 CAD
Features: This is a compact 14” screen sized laptop that is designed for hectic lives with a 18 hour battery life. It is designed to offer the typical everyday user experience on a laptop with decent performance. It pairs easily with other Samsung products and you can even use the S7 tablet line as a second screen, which can come in handy when working on heavier assignments or projects.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.samsung.com, www.forbes.com, www.cnet.com, www.technologyshouts.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Self-Care Sept. Part 3: How To Raise Your Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
-
Chakra Restaurant In London Aims To Bring Harmony To The Mind & Body Through Their Cuisine
-
Self-Care Sept Part 2: Take-Charge Tools For Self-Care
-
You Won't Believe These Obstacles Women Face When Trying To Have A Baby In India
-
Self-Care September Part One: How To Set An Intention Of Better Self-Care
-
Mindful Ways To Help You Transition To The Classroom
-
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
-
Here's How To Put The Past Where It Belongs
-
This Is What You Need To Know About Personal Chemistry
-
4 Hot Sept 2021 Back To School Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Swipe Right If Vaxxed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Step Back In Time With Partition Era Cuisine At 1947 London
-
This Is How To Stop Numbing Your Feelings And Let Go Of Past Hurts
-
Your Schemas: Understanding Maps Of Information We Create Throughout Our Lives
-
Stop Selling Yourself Short By Getting Rid Of Your Self-Limiting Thoughts
-
Want Some Paan Ice Cream? Scooperb In London Has The Best Ice Cream Treats
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This August 2021
-
Exploring The Power Of Compassion
-
Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Karim Nanji Of Marble Financial Tells Why You Need To Get A Handle On Your Covid-Debt Before Its Too Late
-
The Value Of Understanding How Others Can Reveal Who We Really Are
-
Naan Nachos, BBQ Naan S'Mores & More — Fire Up That BBQ For These Fab Desi Treats
-
My Multiple Sclerosis Journey: Three Ways I've Enhanced My Wellness Routine
-
Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Summer Reading List: These 6 Desi Books Are Perfect For The Beach
-
Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury
-
Suffering Has A Purpose — Here's What That Is
-
Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently