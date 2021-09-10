Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 10, 2021
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, most notably recognized as the world’s first openly gay prince, virtually chats with Hasina Juma, Calgary Pride’s Director of Organizational Change. In this candid conversation presented by Calgary Pride, Prince Manvendra chats about his finding his truth, that impact that has had on his family and the complex intersections which impact him as member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
The exclusive chat with the Prince of Rajpipla, India in “Real Life Rainbow Royalty: an Intimate conversation with Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil” presented by Calgary Pride brought to the table a candid discussion about the issues of sexuality and our culture.
Keep your eye on Calgary Pride’s space as they will post the full video of the interview shortly. In the meantime, here are some highlights:
The Value of Speaking Out
Having been featured on Oprah and on Keeping With The Kardashians, Prince Manvendra’s focus is to have strong allies including those from the mainstream community in order to use his public platform to speak out for the rights of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. He also has been very active as the Ambassador/ Consultant for one of the world’s most notable charities, the Aids Healthcare Foundation. His current focus is to develop an 2SLGBTQ+ campus as part of his royal establishment where those needing support will find a safe place to stay, learn and build skills for self-sufficiency.
Coming Out From The “Royal Closet”
“That was through a nervous breakdown. [I was] admitted to hospital and [the staff was] treating me. The first time my parents were told, they didn’t accept it. They said ‘but he has had girlfriends at school’, and that’s correct, but they didn’t know that I wasn’t sexually attracted to them.
“They tried medical conversion and religious conversion but at the end of the day they failed as we know you can not make someone who’s gay, straight and vice versa. When I came out, they were shocked. And it shocked the whole world. I created history by being the first member of the royal family to come out and talk about my private life in public.”
Recognizing A Changing Tide When It Comes To Acceptance
“My entire purpose of coming out was that I wanted change to happen. I believe that we can not sit quiet. We need to break the silence and talk about the issue which is in our culture and our society. We are the land of the Kama Sutra. We don’t talk about sex, so how are we talking about homosexuality?
“I wanted to be honest with myself and others and that’s why I came out of my closet and told the world that ‘yes, I’m gay and I’m proud of it’.
“When media, like Oprah and the Kardashians talk about my story in public then definitely people change. Today I’m happy to say that all those who were against me in the beginning are now my allies. They are creating awareness and talking about issues in public and changing a lot of minds.”
Finding A Supportive Network
“When we don’t get support from our biological family, we tend to get support from our non-biological family. I have a good support system. I tell my friends that if they feel that their parents don’t care, they need to find a support system. Now I have a godchildren placed all over the world and they are also spreading the word. This support system exists in India.”
Addressing The Issue Of Homophobia
“I have been a part of several Prides and met people from different cultures and religious backgrounds especially from 2SLGBTQ+ community. One thing I have noticed that homophobia exists in all cultures. I was surprised that [it’s even in] countries I see as liberal. I was called to participate in the Euro Pride, and a day before Pride there was violence and backlash.
“We all need to unite. That’s very important. That’s the only way we can bring about change in the world.”
The Biggest Hurdle Facing South Asian 2SLGBTQ+ Community
“One of the big hurdles is family pressure. We get pressured by our parents to get married to the opposite sex. We need to work on that. And in that, the parent’s role becomes very important. Getting the children out of these structures and trying to see that they can live an independent life of truth and honesty.
“A lot of us are living in the closet. We are afraid to come out because the moment we would come out we would get attacked. We are subject to discrimination everywhere. I wanted to break free. At the end of the day, you need freedom. You can’t live for other people’s sake; you need to live for yourself.”
For more information on Calgary Pride and to check out the entire interview with Prince Manvendra as part of Calgary Pride’s “Real Life Rainbow Royalty: an Intimate conversation with Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil” please check out www.calgarypride.ca.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.calgarypride.ca
