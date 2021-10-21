Saravanaa Bhavan London Celebrates India’s Multi-Cultural Veggie Cuisine
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 21, 2021
Known as “World’s #1 Vegetarian Restaurant” Hotel Saravanaa Bhavan in London boasts an incredible array of veggie delights. What’s more, they also celebrate the multi-cultural cuisine that is the benchmark of India. We continue our dine-in and take-away resto tour by visiting and indulging in what Saravanaa Bhavan has to offer!
It is hard to believe that Saravanaa Bhavan started as a small grocery shop in the depths of Chennai. P. Rajagopal then traveled to Singapore in 1992 and the idea of putting together a small fast-food chain was born. By the year 2000 when Dubai wasn’t even close to the multicultural city it is today, Mr Rajagopal decided he would open a franchise there. This expanded out to a number of other countries including Paris, Frankfurt, London, New York, Dallas, Toronto, Stockholm, Doha and Auckland to name a few.
Saravanaa Bhavan has stuck to its original roots and to date still serves authentic, flavourful food to all those that enjoy a good meal.
There are several branches in the UK but the one that I visited was based in a very historic building.
Glassy Junction has been serving customers for over two decades and was one of the only pubs in the UK that actually accepted Indian Rupees as tender.
The pub sold its building to the Saravanaa Bhavan in 2012 and as well as the restaurant it has its own function room.
The restaurant serves an array of dishes that are inspired from all over India. For starters, I ordered the Mushroom Pepper Fry and Kaima Idly. I felt like I really wanted to try something different and this had one of my favourite ingredients mixed in, cashew nuts. The starters were delicious and although there was so much choice for mains there was one thing I really had to order. The Masala Dosa.
Their Masala Dosa was absolutely huge but it hit all the right spots and was mouth watering. However, I do want to add here that the Chana Batura, Uthapams Biryani’s also looked so good. They also have a Chinese inspired menu and curries on offer, so there really is something for everyone.
I feel like everyone should try Saravanaa Bhavan’s menu whether you eat veg or non-veg and it is so extensive I can guarantee that if you go once you will most definitely visit again.
Just on a side not, if you are Jain they also offer a Jain menu. I have actually tried their food in New York and Dubai as well and even if the restaurant is franchised they do not take a hit on the taste of their food.
If you are looking for lots of variety and some delicious non-veg and veggie dishes, you must check it out!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
