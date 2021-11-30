Hot December 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 30, 2021
The latest tech gadgets are sure to make all your tech lovers content this holiday season.
Helix Content Creator Portable Studio Kit
Price: $99.99 CAD
Features: This Helix Content Creator Portable Studio Kit makes it easy to take photos and videos. It includes an LED ring light with adjustable temperatures and brightness so you can customize the look of your content, a stereo microphone for true-to-life dialogue and sound, and much more.
Price: $129.99 CAD
Features: The Apple HomePod mini fills an entire room with audio. You can put multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. It comes equipped with Siri to assist with everyday tasks and smart home device control.
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit
Price: $279.99 CAD
Features: This device is an at-home light panel kit that has 7 modular light triangles that showcase more than 16 million colours or tunable white light. It can be controlled by touch, voice controls, or through the Nanoleaf app, and the Rhythm feature makes the light panels react to sound for a fully immersive ambience.
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition Gaming Headset
Price: $89.99 CAD
Features: This gaming headset offers an immersive audio experience. It is designed with a comfortable headband to ensure comfort for extended periods of time while the S1 speaker drivers produce ultra-low distortion audio. The ClearCast microphone is Discord-certified and features background noise cancellation.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.steelseries.com, www.bestbuy.ca, www.iphoneincanada.ca
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
