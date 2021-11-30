Hot December 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

The latest tech gadgets are sure to make all your tech lovers content this holiday season.

Helix Content Creator Portable Studio Kit

Price: $99.99 CAD

Features: This Helix Content Creator Portable Studio Kit makes it easy to take photos and videos. It includes an LED ring light with adjustable temperatures and brightness so you can customize the look of your content, a stereo microphone for true-to-life dialogue and sound, and much more.

Apple HomePod Mini

Price: $129.99 CAD

Features: The Apple HomePod mini fills an entire room with audio. You can put multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. It comes equipped with Siri to assist with everyday tasks and smart home device control.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit

Price: $279.99 CAD

Features: This device is an at-home light panel kit that has 7 modular light triangles that showcase more than 16 million colours or tunable white light. It can be controlled by touch, voice controls, or through the Nanoleaf app, and the Rhythm feature makes the light panels react to sound for a fully immersive ambience.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition Gaming Headset

Price: $89.99 CAD

Features: This gaming headset offers an immersive audio experience. It is designed with a comfortable headband to ensure comfort for extended periods of time while the S1 speaker drivers produce ultra-low distortion audio. The ClearCast microphone is Discord-certified and features background noise cancellation.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.steelseries.com, www.bestbuy.ca, www.iphoneincanada.ca