“Modernist Cuisine”: Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga’s Square One Food District
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 19, 2021
We continue our culinary tour of great boites with our latest one just outside of Toronto. Whether you need to take a bus, plane, or train, one thing is for certain, you absolutely need to find your way to Farzi Café’s first Canadian location at Square One’s Food District, which opened its doors on October 22nd, 2021!
The brains behind Farzi are Massive Restaurants, which was founded by Zorawar Kalra in 2014. The “Michelin-recognised bistro found around the world with 19 locations in India, London, Bangladesh, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Riyadh, Oman, and Canada.”
Farzi’s first Canadian location is a sight to behold that features both a “whimsical feel and chic ambiance that takes inspiration from both global and modern flair.” What I appreciated the most was the attention to detail – the gold cutlery, how the food was presented, the greenery (yes, inside), the tea lights, and more! In addition, the venue has a patio for the warmer months and a gorgeous indoor dining space with décor that makes every picture Insta-worthy and fixtures that play on astrological inspirations.
When you’re done ooh-ing and aah-ing about how exquisite the venue is, get ready to have your socks knocked off by the drink menu that was expertly crafted by mixologist Din Jusuf, who has been with the Farzi Café team since 2018. Jusuf curated a very special drink menu that was mixed for each Zodiac sign. I can assure you that these drinks will put any other non-alcoholic or alcoholic drinks you’ve had to shame!
There’s an explanation about each drink and its relation to each sign in the menu, which made the experience even more interesting as I got to learn about the connection between the ingredients and my sign. That said, while I’m a Capricorn, I tried the drink for Aries (don’t come for me fellow Caps) since it was highly recommended, and it did not disappoint! The most notable takeaways for me were the way the smokiness really strengthened the other flavours of the drink while managing not to overpower the sweetness. It was really the balance for me!
But now it’s time to get down to business: how was the food?!
According to Farzi Café’s press release, “the menu blends a unique combination of Ayurvedic flavours and global influences with Canadian ingredients. Guests will be in wonder and awe as Farzi Café uses foam, smoke and bubbles within its dishes to create illusions. Senses will be awakened by the gastronomic journey that will make taste buds feel alive, as aromatic spices fill the air and the visual wonderment of each dish will have guests snapping photo after photo.”
The menu is extensive as it features soups and salads, roasts, biryani, traditional Indian fare, and Indian takes on global classics, like shepherd’s pie, and much more. I can assure you that this menu will be sure to satisfy and wow even the pickiest of eaters.
Before I delve into the details of my experience – I’d like to pass along some sage advice for you to keep in mind when you’re going to Farzi Café: 1) Go hungry, and 2) The portions are not huge as the plates are really meant to be shared (even when it’s a main), which is great as it means you can try multiple things!
I was lucky enough to score a table on opening night and sampled the following items: Tempura fried prawns with lemon foam, black sesame chicken tikka masala, exotic mushroom chassi laccha paratha (vegan), chicken tikka masala, mutton irrachi pepper fry with Malabar paratha, and ras malai tres leches.
Needless to say, my friends and I were stuffed by the end of the night, our outfits were a little more snug than when we’d first arrived, but our stomachs and tastebuds were thoroughly impressed!
All of the dishes that we tried were absolutely delicious, giving us a unique burst of spices and flavours with each bite. However, there were a few plates that really stood out for me.
First, I’d have to say that the tempura fried prawns with the lemon foam were to-die-for! It was spicy, perfectly crispy, light, and the lemon foam added a freshness to the dish that just gave it that extra je ne sais quoi that it needed for balance.
Next, the black sesame chicken tikka masala was divine! I’ll admit that I didn’t know what to expect because of the black sesame, but once I tried it, I absolutely couldn’t get enough. The black sesame made the dish so rich and creamy, and the chicken was tender and juicy.
I also really enjoyed the chicken tikka masala, which was spicy and creamy, with just the right notes of citrus that helped to elevate the dish and make each flavour shine.
The mutton irrachi pepper fry with Malabar paratha was superb. If you’re not a fan of the gamey taste of mutton, not to worry, you won’t even be able to tell because of all of the other fantastic flavours that are present in this dish. And, I have to say the paratha was some of the best I’ve ever had (please don’t tell my mother) – it was just so fresh, with a little bit of crispness to withstand the saucy mutton, and very rich.
Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn’t shout out Jesleen Kohli, who is one of the owners of Farzi Café Canada, who really went above and beyond to ensure our party (and all of the other patrons) had a fantastic experience on our first visit.
All in all, Farzi Café is the modern Indian food we didn’t know we needed. Like I said before, you will not regret checking out this fabulous new gem that’s located at Square One’s Food District – don’t delay!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.tripadvisor.in
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
-
These Tips Will Help You Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
-
Peloton Instructor Aditi Shah Teams Up With Tesher To Bring A Diwali-Inspired Playlist
-
Hot November 2021 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Do You Have PTSD? Here's How You Know
-
Get Your Festival Food Game On With These Delish Diwali Recipes
-
Tips On How To Handle Screen Fatigue
-
Oh My GAD: Understanding Generalized Anxiety Disorder
-
Single Women In India Are Staging A Revolution And Taking Back Their Autonomy
-
Saravanaa Bhavan London Celebrates India's Multi-Cultural Veggie Cuisine
-
Anxious About Re-Entering Society? Here's How To Cope With Social Anxiety Disorder In Our New World
-
How To Find The Calm In Chaos At Home & At Work
-
Bombay Bustle In Mayfair Pays Homage To Mumbai's Tiffin Food Culture
-
Tips On How To Stop Existing And Start Living
-
World Mental Health Day: Men Need Mental Health Help Too And Here’s What You Can Do
-
Tips On How Not To Let Your Problems Hold You Back
-
4 Hot October 2021 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Self-Care Sept. Part 3: How To Raise Your Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
-
Chakra Restaurant In London Aims To Bring Harmony To The Mind & Body Through Their Cuisine
-
Self-Care Sept Part 2: Take-Charge Tools For Self-Care
-
You Won't Believe These Obstacles Women Face When Trying To Have A Baby In India
-
Self-Care September Part One: How To Set An Intention Of Better Self-Care
-
Mindful Ways To Help You Transition To The Classroom
-
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
-
Here's How To Put The Past Where It Belongs
-
This Is What You Need To Know About Personal Chemistry
-
4 Hot Sept 2021 Back To School Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Swipe Right If Vaxxed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Step Back In Time With Partition Era Cuisine At 1947 London
-
This Is How To Stop Numbing Your Feelings And Let Go Of Past Hurts
-
Your Schemas: Understanding Maps Of Information We Create Throughout Our Lives
-
Stop Selling Yourself Short By Getting Rid Of Your Self-Limiting Thoughts
-
Want Some Paan Ice Cream? Scooperb In London Has The Best Ice Cream Treats
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This August 2021
-
Exploring The Power Of Compassion
-
Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Karim Nanji Of Marble Financial Tells Why You Need To Get A Handle On Your Covid-Debt Before Its Too Late
-
The Value Of Understanding How Others Can Reveal Who We Really Are
-
Naan Nachos, BBQ Naan S'Mores & More — Fire Up That BBQ For These Fab Desi Treats
-
My Multiple Sclerosis Journey: Three Ways I've Enhanced My Wellness Routine
-
Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Summer Reading List: These 6 Desi Books Are Perfect For The Beach
-
Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury
-
Suffering Has A Purpose — Here's What That Is
-
Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!