“Modernist Cuisine”: Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga’s Square One Food District

We continue our culinary tour of great boites with our latest one just outside of Toronto. Whether you need to take a bus, plane, or train, one thing is for certain, you absolutely need to find your way to Farzi Café’s first Canadian location at Square One’s Food District, which opened its doors on October 22nd, 2021!

The brains behind Farzi are Massive Restaurants, which was founded by Zorawar Kalra in 2014. The “Michelin-recognised bistro found around the world with 19 locations in India, London, Bangladesh, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Riyadh, Oman, and Canada.”

Farzi’s first Canadian location is a sight to behold that features both a “whimsical feel and chic ambiance that takes inspiration from both global and modern flair.” What I appreciated the most was the attention to detail – the gold cutlery, how the food was presented, the greenery (yes, inside), the tea lights, and more! In addition, the venue has a patio for the warmer months and a gorgeous indoor dining space with décor that makes every picture Insta-worthy and fixtures that play on astrological inspirations.

When you’re done ooh-ing and aah-ing about how exquisite the venue is, get ready to have your socks knocked off by the drink menu that was expertly crafted by mixologist Din Jusuf, who has been with the Farzi Café team since 2018. Jusuf curated a very special drink menu that was mixed for each Zodiac sign. I can assure you that these drinks will put any other non-alcoholic or alcoholic drinks you’ve had to shame!

There’s an explanation about each drink and its relation to each sign in the menu, which made the experience even more interesting as I got to learn about the connection between the ingredients and my sign. That said, while I’m a Capricorn, I tried the drink for Aries (don’t come for me fellow Caps) since it was highly recommended, and it did not disappoint! The most notable takeaways for me were the way the smokiness really strengthened the other flavours of the drink while managing not to overpower the sweetness. It was really the balance for me!

But now it’s time to get down to business: how was the food?!

According to Farzi Café’s press release, “the menu blends a unique combination of Ayurvedic flavours and global influences with Canadian ingredients. Guests will be in wonder and awe as Farzi Café uses foam, smoke and bubbles within its dishes to create illusions. Senses will be awakened by the gastronomic journey that will make taste buds feel alive, as aromatic spices fill the air and the visual wonderment of each dish will have guests snapping photo after photo.”

The menu is extensive as it features soups and salads, roasts, biryani, traditional Indian fare, and Indian takes on global classics, like shepherd’s pie, and much more. I can assure you that this menu will be sure to satisfy and wow even the pickiest of eaters.

Before I delve into the details of my experience – I’d like to pass along some sage advice for you to keep in mind when you’re going to Farzi Café: 1) Go hungry, and 2) The portions are not huge as the plates are really meant to be shared (even when it’s a main), which is great as it means you can try multiple things!

I was lucky enough to score a table on opening night and sampled the following items: Tempura fried prawns with lemon foam, black sesame chicken tikka masala, exotic mushroom chassi laccha paratha (vegan), chicken tikka masala, mutton irrachi pepper fry with Malabar paratha, and ras malai tres leches.

Needless to say, my friends and I were stuffed by the end of the night, our outfits were a little more snug than when we’d first arrived, but our stomachs and tastebuds were thoroughly impressed!

All of the dishes that we tried were absolutely delicious, giving us a unique burst of spices and flavours with each bite. However, there were a few plates that really stood out for me.

First, I’d have to say that the tempura fried prawns with the lemon foam were to-die-for! It was spicy, perfectly crispy, light, and the lemon foam added a freshness to the dish that just gave it that extra je ne sais quoi that it needed for balance.

Next, the black sesame chicken tikka masala was divine! I’ll admit that I didn’t know what to expect because of the black sesame, but once I tried it, I absolutely couldn’t get enough. The black sesame made the dish so rich and creamy, and the chicken was tender and juicy.

I also really enjoyed the chicken tikka masala, which was spicy and creamy, with just the right notes of citrus that helped to elevate the dish and make each flavour shine.

The mutton irrachi pepper fry with Malabar paratha was superb. If you’re not a fan of the gamey taste of mutton, not to worry, you won’t even be able to tell because of all of the other fantastic flavours that are present in this dish. And, I have to say the paratha was some of the best I’ve ever had (please don’t tell my mother) – it was just so fresh, with a little bit of crispness to withstand the saucy mutton, and very rich.

Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn’t shout out Jesleen Kohli, who is one of the owners of Farzi Café Canada, who really went above and beyond to ensure our party (and all of the other patrons) had a fantastic experience on our first visit.

All in all, Farzi Café is the modern Indian food we didn’t know we needed. Like I said before, you will not regret checking out this fabulous new gem that’s located at Square One’s Food District – don’t delay!

