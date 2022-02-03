The Hottest February 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now

Step into this new month with the latest and greatest in tech!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Price: $329.99 CAD

Features: This new tablet includes a 10.5” display with 1900 x 1200 resolution. It has a 5MP front camera and a 8MP rear camera. It also features a 7040mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Beats Fit Pro

Price: $249.95 CAD

Features: These are fully wireless, active noise-cancelling ear buds that support spatial audio. The design was engineered to be comfortable and flex with your ear. They are also fully compatible with either Apple or Android devices.

Eve MotionBlinds

Price: $560 CAD

Features: These smart blinds come in three styles and various colours, and work with Apple Homekit technology(they are incorporating other systems soon).Through the use of apps and Bluetooth/ Thread wireless systems, it allows users to control how their blinds work; including the creation of schedules and energy efficiency options.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

Price: $599 CAD

Features: Asus dubbed this the world’s first ever 13.3” OLED laptop that detaches- it has a detachable keyboard, large touchpad and a cover stand. It runs on Windows 11 with a fast processor and has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. There is also a fingerprint login power button sensor and the device has quick charge, with the capability of reaching a 60% battery charge in 39 minutes.

