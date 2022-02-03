The Hottest February 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 03, 2022
Step into this new month with the latest and greatest in tech!
Price: $329.99 CAD
Features: This new tablet includes a 10.5” display with 1900 x 1200 resolution. It has a 5MP front camera and a 8MP rear camera. It also features a 7040mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
Price: $249.95 CAD
Features: These are fully wireless, active noise-cancelling ear buds that support spatial audio. The design was engineered to be comfortable and flex with your ear. They are also fully compatible with either Apple or Android devices.
Price: $560 CAD
Features: These smart blinds come in three styles and various colours, and work with Apple Homekit technology(they are incorporating other systems soon).Through the use of apps and Bluetooth/ Thread wireless systems, it allows users to control how their blinds work; including the creation of schedules and energy efficiency options.
Price: $599 CAD
Features: Asus dubbed this the world’s first ever 13.3” OLED laptop that detaches- it has a detachable keyboard, large touchpad and a cover stand. It runs on Windows 11 with a fast processor and has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. There is also a fingerprint login power button sensor and the device has quick charge, with the capability of reaching a 60% battery charge in 39 minutes.
Main Image Photo Credit: As Listed Above
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
