3 Ways To Practice Positivity
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 03, 2022
When it comes to having a lighter look on life sometimes being positive can be hard work. It doesn’t have to be. Yes, you can practice positivity in the most effective way. We’ve got three tips on how to do just that!
Have you ever heard the famous song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” by Bobby McFerrin? With upbeat instrumentals, the song makes happiness seem simple in theory, but the reality is, it can be complicated. With so many uncontrollable factors that impact our lives, (for example, the global pandemic), the bad news is that connecting with our joy isn’t always easy. The good news is, that there’s conscious decisions we can make to help cultivate more happiness in our lives…
Check Out (And Remember) These 3 Tips:
Create space for sadness: No one can be happy all the time. Sadness is a natural part of the human experience – if we try to avoid, deny and/or numb ourselves to it, we move into toxic positivity.
When we feel sad, we need to acknowledge and validate it; embraces the emotion to prevent suppressing it (if suppressed, it may manifest as stress in the body or come out in a different way). A key to being happy is making peace with the reality that we will be sad at times and that’s okay.
Are you using toxic positivity language like “good vibes only?” Good vibes are great but it’s important we drop the “only.” When we use/add to a culture of messaging like this, we’re putting pressure on ourselves and each other to be positive all the time – this can lead to feelings of shame and/or isolation.
Check-in with your perspective on happiness: True, consistent happiness isn’t about material things and/or grand gestures – it’s about an internal state of being. We say that with understanding that material things can and do make us feel good, however, we must remember that type of happiness is fleeting – it will come and go.
So, what can you do? Create a list of statements about what experiences (not items) make you happy. Break each statement down further to get to the root of what’s sparking the joy. For example, when making your list, if one of your responses is “I feel happy when I go shopping.” Ask yourself what about that experience makes you happy? It’s likely the happiness isn’t coming from the shopping…perhaps it’s coming from you feeling secure enough in your finances to make the purchase (or perhaps there isn’t financial security and the shopping is filling a void. If so, that’s something to work on at a mental, emotional, and spiritual level). If you want to be happy, you must increase your awareness on what happiness truly means to you.
Focus on little, daily experiences you enjoy: Often, we can experience happiness through little, daily moments but we don’t because the moments slip us by. We’re often in a state of doing, with a pressure to be “productive,” and the days pass by in a state of hurried activity.
We can change this by magnifying these daily moments through giving them focused attention. These moments can be as simple as a cup of chai, a walk, watering a plant, talking to a loved one, seeing a funny meme on Instagram, petting an animal, a bite of healthy food, etc.
Identify 1-3 things that are already part of your daily routine and commit to slowing them down (even if it’s just for a moment). Say for example it’s drinking a cup of chai, bring your focused attention to making it – notice the sound of the water as you fill the kettle, the sound of the water starting to boil, the temperature of the cup as you lift it to your mouth, the aroma of the chai, the feeling/sensation as you take the first sip. Marinate in the activity for a moment to turn it into a positive experience.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@thesassyspiritual) is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfuln...
