Hot March 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now

Check out these amazing tech releases that is happening this month!

Sony Linkbuds

Price: $249.99 CAD

Features: The design and shape of the earbuds contain an open ring design that assists with listening to music and still hearing the outside world in an optimized way. The sound is also extremely clear so you can enjoy chatting and watching a game as much as you want.

Razer Anzu

Price: $167.99 CAD

Features: These glasses protect eyes and also offer a sound experience. They provide low latency audio so that you can hear everything. There is also a mic in the frame so you can respond and use the glasses on your next Zoom call.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Price: $1649.99

Features: This 6.8” phone has a brand new processor that is the fastest ever on a Galaxy phone. It also has an extremely long battery that will last more than one day without charging and adaptive lighting mode to go from light to dark settings. It also has an incredible camera.

Samsung Tab 8

Price: $1099.99 CAD

Features: The latest 8.0” tablet is incredibly slim, has a great camera and a fast processor. Memory wise it offers 32GB-64GB plus microSD options. Whether you’re using it to browse the internet or watch shows, there is a 5100 mAh battery to power through all use.

March 2022 Tech Gadgets Main Image: www.engadget.com.