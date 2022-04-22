Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 22, 2022
As a featured guest of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Sadhguru the noted spiritual advisor introduced his audience to his Save Soil Movement. Highlighting the dire situation with climate change, Sadhguru and his The Isha Foundation have started this movement to educate the masses about the threat of having improper soil throughout the world. Proper soil is the foundation of our livelihood and with it being at risk and that’s for this Earth Day, I take a closer look at Sadhguru’s Save Soil initiative and why we need to take heed now.
Environmental allegiance is not new to Sadhguru who is reknowned mystic and spiritual guru. He has been working on raising awareness of the value of the earth, the climate and the value of connecting our consciousness to the climate. From the rural villages in Tamil Nadu in the 90s, to Project GreenHands in the early 2000s where a greening initiative which took place state wide across Tamil Nadu. Sadhguru then launched Rally for Rivers in 2017 which became the largest environmental movement in the world supported by 162 million Indians with hands-on efforts to create a Conscious Planet and Save Soil. The mission Sadhguru has in mind, is to reach 3.5 billion people worldwide to save the planet by saving the soil.
Save Soil Movement
“Soil is our life, our very body,” notes Sadhguru. “And if we forsake soil, in many ways, we forsake the planet.”
The idea that every living being is connected to the earth by the soil is an overwhelming notion. However in reality, it is imperative that our focus be on the earth, meaning the soil.
Sadhguru’s Conscious Planet ideology is as such: “an effort to raise human consciousness and bring a sense of inclusiveness such that multifarious activities of our societies move into a conscious mode. An effort to align human activity to be supportive of nature and all life on our planet. Our work is towards creating a planet where a large number of Human Beings act consciously, governments are elected consciously, where ecological issues become election issues in the world.”
The climate change narrative has been focused on the air pollution and necessary global reduction of carbon emissions, but one just needs to look down to understand that we are standing on an element of life that is in crisis. The soil. Sadhguru understands that the idea of soil extinction is not discussed nor framed in a way to create an awareness among the masses, and that is why he is on a global mission to educate the masses on the importance of a healthy soil. A global mission which includes speaking engagements and an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
The Value Of Soil
When it comes to top soil around the world, according to Conscious Planet the global topsoil has been eroding at “alarming rates”. Due to various contributing factors most notabley agriculture and deforestation. A shocking 52% of the agricultural land around the world is already degraded. If these rates continue itwould be “the end of life as we know it”.
What does degraded soil do?
- Lowers the nutritional value in our food. We are already eating food with 90% less nutrients.
- We are looking at 40% less food to be produced in the 20 years.
- Damaged and depleted soils can’t absorb water, which can lead to water scarcity, droughts and floods
- Lack of biodiversity. Did you know that approximately 27,000 species go extince every year? This extreme deficiency prevents soil regeneration
- Damaged soil can release 850 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the air, therefore increasing the carbon emissions, more than man made emissions in the last 30 years.
- Farmers are committing suicides due to economic devastation from a poor harvest. Last spring, there was a rate of 28 farmers committing suicide per day in India for this reason. The cost of degraded soil, and soil extinction is valued at up to $10 trillion USD per annum.
- Population growth combined with food scarcity could lead to 1 billion people migrating to other regions of the world.
View this post on Instagram
Key Collaborators
Sadhguru’s initiative has been recognized all over the world from a variety of notable philanthropists, business leaders, activists and so on. Sadhguru has spoken at various notable conferences including at the United Nations. What’s not lost to him and his Save Soil movement is the fact that soil-friendly policies need to be enacted. And in order for that to happen a grassroots awareness needs to take hold. Sadhguru has managed to get the backing of various global political leaders, countries that have launched their own Save Soil program, and climate experts and social activists who have joined him in ensuring that the Save Soil message does not fall on deaf ears. Such globally recognized institutions who have publically lend their support include the United Nations Convention To Combat Desertification, various agricultural offices of various countries including Serbia, Czech Republic, World Food Programme, The UN Environment Program. Global activist who have also signed on include the Dalai Lama, Dr. Jane Goodall and Deepak Chopra.
Be A Soil Ally
There are numerous ways that one can get involved. On www.consciousplanet.org. You can become a soil ally by joining Sadhguru on this global mission. You can be an Earth Buddy where you can dedicate your “mind, body and action” to “10 minutes a day” focusing and learning about ways to save the soil, or use the various learning tools on better educating yourself on the value of soil so you can spread the message among your community.
You can get more information on Isha Foundation here.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.consciousplanet.org
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
