The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now

This month there is something for everyone. So if you are upgrading or want to splurge on something completely new, this list is for you including the perfect chip to secure your crypto and the perfect phone for gaming!

Garmin Vivosmart 5

Price: $199.99 CAD

Features: This latest fitness tracker from Garmin lasts 7 days and offers GPS connectivity to track all outdoor walks, runs and rides. A super unique feature is the “body battery” — which monitors and advises on the best times to work out and rest based on each individual’s body metrics. It also has hydration, stress and women’s health tracking.

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Price: $1199 CAD

Features: This smartphone will have a 6.5” 4K OLED display with 120Hz and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has a 5000mAh battery for long battery life and includes 45W charging speed. It also has ambient light and proximity sensors.

Ledger Nano S Plus

Price: $114 CAD

Features: This device has a CC EAL5+ certified secure chip for all crypto investors to protect their crypto, NFTS and tokens from hackers. It allows the seamless management of over 5000 digital assets and the memory capabilities allow up to 100 apps to be installed simultaneously. It comes equipped with a screen to make searching and confirming transactions easy.

ZTE Axon 40

Price: $499-$849 CAD

Features: This phone is expected to have an under-display camera that is not visible. It will also have 6.92” screen with AMOLED display and curved edges. Plus, it will have a 120Hz refresh rates and 360Hz touch-sampling rates which will make gaming on the phone easier.

Main image photo credit: notebookcheck.com