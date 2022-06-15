Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney’s Best Kept Secret In Orlando
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 15, 2022
We love travelling the globe and getting to discover such culinary stops. This time we are in Orlando, Florida where we found Sanaa, an African/Indian fusion restaurant based right in the heart of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s lodge – Kidani Village.
As you may already known Disney has a vast array of restaurants on offer serving every type of cuisine you can think of. Sanaa stands out for many reasons, firstly it mix of African and Indian food will leave you blown away and secondly it’s location, where else can you sit and eat surrounded by African animals such as Zebras and Giraffes.
As soon as you walk in you will notice these amazing floor to ceiling windows that look out onto the Savanna at the resort, here you will find gazellas, zebras, giraffes and ostriches sun bathing on the grass, the only disappointing thing is although you can request a window seat you may have a little wait before you can be seated but it is definitely worth it as the only other place you can eat like this would be actually flying to Africa.
Sanaa offers a breakfast menu which is different to their main menu, the breakfast offers a major variety where you can order your normal English/American style breakfast or alternatively try something different such as the Methi Paratha Sandwich which is a mix of scrambled eggs, masala potatoes, gouda, chermoula and papaya achar. Even their French toast has a special saffron twist with raisins bringing in that Indian spice that we all know and love, they even offer it with chai cream which is something different. Another great option on the menu is Banana Bread which although originated in New York has an African twist at Sanaa as it is served with House made African hazelnut chocolate spread.
For lunch and dinner the menu is very interesting, something I want to tall you about is the Indian-Style Bread Service, the reason I bring this up is because it is absolutely amazing. On your plate you will find 5 different types of Indian bread including traditional naan, garlic ginger naan, spiced naan, onion kulcha and paneer paratha. What is impressive is their accompaniments including cucumber raita, roasted red pepper hummus, mango chutney, tomato-date jam, tamarind chutney, coriander chutney, garlic pickle, red chilli sambal and spicy jalapeno lime pickle, these will blow your mind and definitely worth the trip.
For mains there are a number of dishes that you can try the Potjie inspired is pretty cool as you can choose from the type of curry you would like as well as plant based dish so in essence a veg and non veg curry that is served with steamed rice. Something else that looked interesting was the Samaki Wa Kupaka – as my family is from Africa we make something similar to this using chicken in coconut gravy but the dish here was turmeric fish, roasted cauliflowers, Yuca katlesi mixed in a coconut gravy which was delicious.
Moving right on to dessert, my favourite part there are three desserts on the menu and I want to tell you about all three. Serradura is a butterscotch pudding, almond coffee streusel, pineapple, mango and shortbread, this is interesting as it actually originates from Portugal. There is the traditional Kheer on the menu which takes you back to the Indian region in taste and lastly there is and African touch on the menu which is the Africa triple chocolate mousse, the dark chocolate that is used in the pudding comes from Ghana, there is milk chocolate from Madagascar and Orelys blonde chocolate these are all mixed together to create a delicious mousse.
The restaurant also serves an array of mocktails, cocktails and beers which if you would like you can taste whilst sitting at the bar instead of the main restaurant.
All in all Sanaa is absolutely amazing. They stayed true to the African and Indian culinary dishes while bringing such a fab fusion that it’s definitely worth a few trips! If you are in Orlando visiting Disney you must check this spot out!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.disneyholidays.co.uk
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
