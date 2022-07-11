Here’s How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France

While we are all starting to travel, I have also started to do the same and being in Europe I am easily able to hop skip in jump around me for a quick getaway. So, I decided to spend a couple of days in gorgeous city called Lille in France. Here is what I did!

Lille is a stones throw away from the UK and there are many ways to get there. Flying is the most obvious way but it isn’t actually the easiest in this case. This is because there are no direct flights to Lille airport and you would need to stop off in Nice or somewhere else which makes it very long winded.

Another option would be to take the Eurostar which can cost as little as £75 one way depending on the time of travel. There is also the Eurotunnel which takes around 35 mins or ferry which takes around 90 minutes. With so many ways to travel it is the perfect place for a weekend getaway.

Where To Stay:

There are many hotels in Lille and they come in a number of budgets. We decided to go for a lower-end hotel for this trip so we stayed at the Kyriad Lille Centre Gares which was brilliant as it had parking right outside and was within walking distance to everything.

Price for 2 nights in August

High End: £368

Mid Range: £273

Budget Friendly: £108

What To Do:

Walking around Lille is easy and a lot of fun as there are lots of architecture to see, Lille isn’t very big so it does not take a lot of your time trying to navigate the town but however there are tons of super cute things you can do. You can hire a convertible 2CV which is an old-school style car and perfect for traveling around Lille. A one-hour tour costs around £48.

Another thing that is nice to do, time-dependent, is booking a local cooking class. It costs around £60 per adult and you will be invited into the home of a chef where they will teach you how to make a dish and a dessert and post making it you will be able to sit down and enjoy your meal.

There are also markets on certain days which are always fun to walk around. There are all sorts on offer here but one thing that was really nice was the fruit. The market we went to was on a Sunday but there are some during the week as well.

What To Eat:

There are a couple of different restaurants you can visit in Lille, the only problem with traveling in France is they are not very English friendly and more so in a small town like this, therefore, it may be safer to stick with places where you may be able to decipher the menu such as Italian, Thai or Indian.

Right next to our hotel was a cute Thai restaurant called Elephant Thai that happened to have one table left so we decided to dine there. The portions were very generous and the food tasted great.

We also decided to try an Indian restaurant called ‘Jai-Ho’ which was quite inexpensive but tasted really good. There were actually a few Indian options in the area as well.

Overall I would most definitely recommend Lille for a quick weekend getaway.

Main Image Photo Credit: Max Zed/Unsplash.com (Town Square) Vallisa Chauhan (self portrait)