Culture & Lifestyle / Here’s How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France

Here’s How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France

Culture & Lifestyle Jul 11, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

Vallisa Chauhan

Author

Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.

COMMENTS

Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones

Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?

Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?

Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022

Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022

Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain

Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain

Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando

Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando

Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London

Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London

10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers

10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers

4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds

The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE