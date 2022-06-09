Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
When it was my dad’s birthday we decided that we should celebrate it in Marbella, Spain. Check out how I made my weekend in Marbella the most fun!
Flying from the UK to a number of European cities is very doable over a weekend as flights are so frequent and quick. For this getaway I took a quick flight to Marbella in Spain. It was for my dad’s birthday so there was around 15 of us travelling and therefore we booked a villa to stay in.
Marbella is absolutely beautiful and as it’s situated near the sea there are a number beaches and also a port.
Where To Stay:
There are many high end hotels in Marbella and there are also a lot of mid-range and budget ones. A lot of the luxury 5 star resorts are located on golf resorts which is perfect for golfers, but if you aren’t one, you don’t need to spend that money. There are a number of hotels lining the beach and further up into the mountains so you will have many options no matter what your budget.
High End: $3026 US
Mid Range: $1051 US
Budget: $304 US
Things To Do:
There is so much to do in Marbella but as it is situated near the sea my top tip would be to either hire a private catamaran if you are a group or book onto a group tour. Catamaran’s are always a fun trip and if you go off the coast of Marbella you will be able to go dolphin watching. This is something I have done many times and it is so much fun I cannot explain how peaceful it is to watch the dolphins swim up beside the yacht and race you.
Sunset Sailing and Dolphin watching or daytime trip $65.50 US per adult
Small group Catamaran with Dolphin watching $9,796 US per adult
Although Marbella has the sea on one side there are actually mountains on the other side therefore another trip so I would totally suggest booking a buggy excursion through the mountains. If you are adventurous like me and love filming stuff for your Instagram or personal collection, then this is a must. The buggies are completely off road and therefore the views you get to see are surreal and can only be reached in this way. This is a private tour so it is for up to 2 people but you do get your own private tour guide and goes for $164 US per group.
Old Town Marbella – If you are a proper tourist who loves to explore then old town Marbella is the place for you. With its labyrinth style streets laid with red tiles and the whitewashed buildings topped with terracotta roofs you will be spoilt for choice as to where to take a great picture of old school style Spain. The house run in small lines that open out onto squares filled with restaurants and shops, much like many European towns. This part of the town is kept very very clean, in the sun you can see the tiles glisten which is so pleasing.
The beaches in Marbella are something else. The sand is a dark brown colour and they are lined with beach bars known as Chiringuitos, here you will find all the drinks your heart desires but also some of the places will serves some fantastic mouth watering food as well. Below I will be telling you about two such restaurants.
Another part of Marbella that you must visit is Puerto Banus, this is the posh part of town where if you are not dressed up you will suddenly feel out of place. Driving through the marina you will see lots of high end cars that are complemented by the high end shops. There are many port side restaurants and bars here where you can grab a drink, sit back and relax and watch all the amazing yachts.
What To Eat:
I want to tell you about 3 places we visited whilst in Marbella. There are many brilliant restaurants here and therefore I wouldn’t say you are limited to these alone but the service in all three was outstanding and the food and drinks were really good as well.
The first was the Astral Bar, this is just by the side of the Marina, the bar offers a number of cocktails, mocktails and hard liquor and the effort put into making these drinks is really good The cocktails and mocktails we tried here were brilliant and something that caught my eye was the rotating table we were sitting on that slowly moves around to give you a whole view of the restaurant. If you have been walking around a lot during the day this is a nice place to come and chill it.
We also went to a beach bar called Mistral Club, this place was another great bar to relax in as it had outside lounge seating which is great when it is sunny outside. Again the menu was great and we had pre drinks here before heading over to the restaurant we had booked.
The restaurant I would like to tell you about is just off Gvadalpin Beach and it is called La Braseria de Guadalphin Banus. The restaurant was so accommodating considering there was so many of us and the food was really delicious. We ordered a paella here to share, one of my favourite things to eat when visiting Spain and it was really good. Maybe one of the best I have had. As there were so many of us we did order some other dishes and they were all really good.
Overall I would recommend Marbella for a weekend away. It is absolutely beautiful and you can choose to do the above activities or chill by the beach or pool, either way you’re guaranteed to have a great time.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
