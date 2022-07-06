Our global culinary journey now stops in Central London where underground you’ll find Mumbai Square, a family owned restaurant that boasts the deep history of classic South Asian dishes without shying away from taking chances with some contemporary fusion fare. Get all the yummy details right here!

Mumbai Square is a small family-owned restaurant near Liverpool Street which opened only a few years ago. Liverpool Sreet is filled with restaurants and therefore it needs something with a wow factor to stand out and that’s what Mumbai Square has to offer.

Mumbai Square has these amazingly high ceilings and window views it is the perfect addition to the area. They use Halal meat which makes it perfect for the Muslim customers in the area as well. The venue can also be hired for private events too.

So let’s talk about the most important part — the food. They offer a traditional Indian menu and I thought I would order a Duck Tikka, Prawn Puree and their Chicken Nazakat.

The food was brilliant but what I want to talk about is the Duck Tikka. I am used to having Paneer Tikka, Chicken Tikka or even Fish Tikka but Duck Tikka was definitely different. It was soft and the masala was really seeped into the duck, making it tender and scrumptious.

For mains I decided to eat their King Prawn Biryani as I haven’t had biryani in a long time and their biryani really hit the spot. I always find that when you order a biryani there is a lot of rice and not enough of anything else but this biryani had the perfect mix of prawns and rice. To accompany this I ordered a Peshwari Naan.

I have to say they do push the boat out when trying new dishes. Some of the dishes listed as “Chef’s Recommended” that sounded so good included the Duck Tikka, Sizzling Korai, Achari Ghosht and their Murgh Handi la-Rabel.

Mumbai Square has a lovely setting and I would recommend it to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and of course for their amazing innovative take on the classic Indian dishes.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/mumbaisquare