Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India’s Iconic Veggie Dishes
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 01, 2022
If you live in London and miss the street food of India then Shree Krishna Vada Pav is the place for you, it is also known lovingly as SKVP and there are a number of different stores including, Harrow, Hounslow, Birmingham, Slough and Ilford.
The store I visited was in Hounslow and this is based on the busy high street, which is actually where it all started back in 2010. They offer a variety of Mumbai delicacies as well as a few dishes from other parts of India and it is a pure vegetarian restaurant.
From the outside, the restaurant doesn’t look all fancy or fine dining but it is perfect for those looking for a quick bite to eat or even a lunchtime meal.
So I know you are dying to know what I tried, well have you ever had pav bhaji with cheese? I have this often as I usually find the Bhaji too spicy to eat and here at SKVP they offer a version of this that I found delicious. They have many variations of the pav here and one that caught my eye was the potato bhaji pav only because I am used to having potato bhaji but not as a sandwich.
Something else that caught my eye was the various sandwiches they offer, I decided to go for the vegetable grilled version but I was pleasantly surprised to see a samosa cheese sandwich. Really a samosa in a sandwich I hear you asking? Yup that is correct.
I also thought I would try the Sabudana Vada which is fried patties served with a yogurt dip. I decided not to eat any main curries but the chaat looked really good so I ordered the Samosa Chaat and the Ragda Pattica. Both were absolutely delicious.
If you love street food then SKVP is the place to visit as they have a great mix and the portions are reasonably sized but if you want to try a lot just order away and whatever you leave take home to eat later.
Next time you are craving the classics, go to Shree Krishna Vada Pav!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
