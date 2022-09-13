TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 13, 2022
With the Toronto International Film Festival back in full in-person action, it was a long awaited 2 years to see the return of the coveted 12th annual Bask-It-Style TIFF gifting lounge presented by Glo Communications. Held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel an assortment of Canadian and international companies coming together to present the highly coveted gift bag presented to all the A-listers in attendance. From SodaStream to Soo’AE the the latest Korean skincare brand and more, check out all the goodies that were in store!
It was so great to be able to get back into the TIFF swing of things! Thanks to the team at Glo Communications, the Fairmont Royal York was the place to be for their annual Bask-It-Style TIFF gift lounge media preview. The assortment of items with a solid Canadian connection definitely showcased the good that the A-Lister will be going away with once the festival lights dim back down.
Kit and Ace goes by three mantras: Smart (technical and functional), Easy to Love (comfort and style) and Made to Last (timeless quality). This Vancouver-based Canadian apparel brand is known for comfort-first pieces that inspire the joy of movement, with a product focus on unparalleled comfort, function. Their current Elevated Essentials is inspired by the belief that comfort unlocks boundless potential.
DAVID’s TEA can’t be beat. Because their high-quality loose-leaf teas are available pretty much everywhere including their ecommerce site, Amazon, 18 dedicated stores and over 3,500 grocery stores and pharmacies. Their biggest concept are their collection of seasonal teas which is oh, so good. And it’s based out of Montreal so “Oh Canada” to that!
Did you know that there’s a vodka out there that uses all Canadian ingredients? Yeah, me neither! Check out REN Vodka. Meaning “to be reborn”, this is a reimagining one of the classic spirits. Made from sweet corn in a copper kettle, REN vodka not only boasts Canadian lineage but their bottle is absolutely a statement piece!
Korean skincare is iconic we all know that. Thanks to Soo’AE one of the leading science-first skincare lines from Seoul and available at Walmart, this full scale skincare line is purely plant-based and perfect for your regular regime. I was sort of obsessed with this fabulous hydrogel lip patch and their collection of hemp-based sheet masks, which are perfect for your face and lips especially when the near future frigid temps right?
The OG of sparkling water makers, SodaStream is back with their latest collection which includes a side lever, along with a Mandarin colour in addition to their classic white and black tones. I love the Mandarin colour because, well it’s gorgeous! Not only is this great for the planet (one reusable bottle replaces thousands of single plastic bottles), it’s perfect because one can never have too much bubby!
Pascoe has been creating complex homeopathic offerings including drinkables, tablets and creams for over 125 years. Personally speaking, I was so excited to see that they also offer up natural herbal sleep aids. I immediately tried it as soon as I was ready for bed and it work incredibly! The next morning I was fresh as a daisy with no hangover groggy effects. Sold!! I can’t wait to try out their Lymphdiaral drainage cream to help soothe my puffy face!
Founded in 1995, this Montreal brand is focused on living beautifully and respecting nature that surrounds us. Their name says it all: Matt & Nat (MAT(T)ERIAL and NATURE) and that means that their sustainable approach is poignant thanks to their collection of eco-friendly bags. They have been leading the charge with unusual experimentations with nylons, cardboard, rubber, cork before it was even a thing. And who loves a bag that has multiple side pockets because I do!
Other notable inclusions in the gift bag are:
- Toronto Popcorn Company: Grab bag in Garlic Parmesan or Bacon & Cheddar
- L’Oreal: Elnett Hairspray, Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara, Colour Riche Reds of Worth Lipstick
- Browns Shoes: Media bag sponsor
Main Image Photo Credit: Kennedy Pollard Photography
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
