It’s important that us women take that all important step when it comes to providing a platform to educate and support women that we can all succeed. And that is exactly the spirit that shifts The Women Empowerment Awards into the right gear. The sold-out gala celebrated an evening where women were there supporting women, recognized various achievements and created the firm foundation that is required for all women to flourish from. Presented by Rogers Communications Inc. with Lead Sponsor Mantella Corporation. ANOKHI LIFE as one of their media partners, The Women Empowerment Awards (which included our Founder & CEO Raj Girn as one of their members and evening presenters) was indeed a powerful moment. Here are the highlights from this highly-coveted event!

The tony Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto was the meeting point for what can be seen as the gathering of the country’s most powerful women. This inaugural Women Empowerment Awards gala honoured 10 deserving and diverse Canadian women. This powerful roster made their own impact in their respective spaces and communities which is what they were being honoured for. The evening hosted 250 people who mixed and mingled during the cocktail hour before being seated for the exquisite sit-down dinner.

The evening was bathed in a gorgeous pink and was helmed by two powerhouses, co-hosts Mindset & Wellness Expert Sonia Jhas and Sportnet’s Danielle Michaud.

As per the organization’s mission statement, it’s all about being authentic when it comes to women supporting women. “I initially had the idea in 2019 and I saw and experienced firsthand the devastating impact that Covid had on so many women with job losses, having to leave work to care for their children at home while struggling to keep their businesses alive. What I also saw was the sheer determination, resilience, perseverance and agility to wake up, get up and show up each and every day no matter how hard it was. I saw women connecting, supporting, inspiring and empowering each other. It was at that moment the Women Empowerment Awards concept was born,” shared President and Founder, Women Empowerment Awards, Klaudia Zinaty.

“The Women Empowerment Awards has been created to recognize and celebrate the diverse achievements of women in Canadian business, leadership, community service, and lifetime achievements. It is designed to empower women as key change-makers in our community and support female entrepreneurs with their businesses and to help them advance in their careers. I’m a firm believer that we rise by lifting others and our mission is to create a platform for women to share their stories and experiences while recognizing these empowered women through the trailblazing impactful work they are doing to change the world and inspire others to do the same,” she further added.

We asked Klaudia her take on the negative stereotypes that women must confront about the double standards women face when labeled “ambitious”. To which she said, “Women need to continue to break the negative stereotypes to not be seen or heard by acknowledging and taking credit for their hard work deflecting detractors, and letting our voices be heard. Be brave. Be bold. Go after your dreams. Hold your head up high and don’t apologize for ambition or success. You owe it to yourself and the world to make the contribution you were born to make. You deserve it. There are so many women I admire and look up to — my mother and sister who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career, Jeanne Beker who inspires my love of fashion, Raj Girn who has been such an incredible mentor and supporter of my vision and projects, and Sylvia Mantella who is an incredible businesswoman and role model. Surround yourself with a network of strong empowering women, find mentors you look up to, speak out against gender inequality and stereotypes and let your voice matter.”

One of the finalists for the Business Woman of The Year Award, Christine Faulhaber of Faulhaber Communications spoke to us about the event and entrepreneurship. “To be included on a platform like the Women Empowerment Awards is incredibly meaningful for me. Truthfully, most of the time I am head down and focused on the next idea. I took a leap of faith by starting my own business in 2001 with the sole purpose of helping brands grow. What came about on that journey for me was the opportunity to mentor, teach and bring many other women to succeed along the way. My company is like my baby, and running this business for 21 years, as a mom to boot, is another layer, and to be acknowledged for it on this female-first platform is huge,” she shared.

A finalist for the Mentorship Award, Iris Simpson was extremely grateful for the acknowledgment of her work. Talking about cheering for other women, she said, “Lift women up with messages that acknowledge their strength and full potential. This is the best way to take away any negativity or thoughts of self-doubt to make sure they view their work in a positive light. We still need to have more equity and inclusion in the workplace, women shouldn’t be labeled. I hope in my lifetime that we will no longer have to say “the first” of anything, only then will there be true equality.”

When we spoke to the finalist for the Global Impact Award, Christine Cruz Clarke CEO at Balzac’s Coffee Ltd she was incredibly humbled to be recognized and to be nominated for the inaugural Women Empowerment Awards. “I feel so fortunate to have had the career and great opportunities that have come my way,” she shared. “It hasn’t been an easy path, and I knew there would be many challenges along the way, but it has been incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. My younger self would be so very proud of me, especially with the work we’re doing at Balzac’s Coffee Roasters,” she said. The world is changing and gender biases are reducing but if there is one thing that absolutely needs to change according to you, what would that be?”

Even though the world is changing and gender biases are reducing, we asked Christine what is the one thing that absolutely needs to change? To which she said, “Supporting and empowering women at home but also internationally is critical to global change. I would like to see all businesses empower and support the women who produce the items we see on store shelves through fair-trade, safe working conditions, and a living wage. At Balzac’s, we are committed to fostering gender equity through our coffee bean suppliers in Colombia, specifically Las Rosas – a woman-led coffee cooperative of over 400 Colombian women. We ensure they are paid fairly and equitably, which in turn allows them to support their community and build prosperity for future generations.”

Winner of Entrepreneur Of The Year was Emily O’Brien, the incredibly inspiring founder and CEO of Comeback Snacks. Emily while in prison, with no budget and no access to the internet, began developing Comeback Snacks (Cons & Kernels) after being inspired by the unique seasonings that her fellow inmates used on their popcorn. She shared with us her fascinating journey, “I cannot take all the credit for my journey. I think everyone from friends, and family to strangers helped me become what I am today. I am confident today and to women who are still trying to figure it out, trust your instincts. Sometimes things might not work in your favor but you have to own up. Honesty and accountability are some of the biggest assets that will help you move up the ladder.”

Rising Star Award winner Sarah Lalji-Mawji shared what this award and evening meant to her, “Honestly, no matter the venture, I have always wanted to make an impact on those around me, and that is why being selected as the winner of the Women Empowerment Awards Rising Star category meant so incredibly much to me. I have worked endlessly with younger students, and it was empowering to know that not only was I making my mark in inspiring them, but that many others around me could see and feel that impact as well. I am grateful and humbled by the fact that I was chosen as a person who embodies qualities of advocacy, community service, entrepreneurship, and global change, and this award serves to motivate me that much more!”

Others who also helmed the podium included Entertainment Tonight‘s Sangita Patel, Indigenous designer and artist, Sage Paul and CANFAR National Youth Ambassador, Muluba Habanyama.

ANOKHI LIFE was proud to be one of the media partners for this gala evening with our Founder & CEO Raj Girn gracing the stage to be one of the 10 presenters. “When Klaudia approached me about a year ago to share her big picture vision about her mission to create an event to showcase women’s diverse stories across all industries in Canada, I immediately accepted,” Raj recalled. “As a 20-year serial entrepreneur and BIPOC woman, the underdog story is very close to my heart. Having the opportunity to support the initiative through my media brand, ANOKHI LIFE and personally as a presenter, I hope will provide a beacon of hope for other such woman who can unequivocally say that, “I can too!” What’s a bigger incentive and ROI than that?”

The complete list of recipients of the 2022 Women Empowerment Award

Mentorship Award — Beckie Di Leo, 6IX Academy

Leadership Award — Laura Desveaux, Women Who Lead

Global Impact Award — Almas Jiwani, Emeritus UN Women Canada NC

Innovation Award — Izzy Camilleri, IZ Adaptive

Diversity, Inclusivity & Equality Award — Ashley McKenzie-Barnes, D.PE Agency

Rising Star Award — Sarah Lalji-Mawji, SLM Prep

Entrepreneur of the Year Award — Emily O’Brien, Comeback Snacks

Businesswoman of the Year Award, presented to Fennella Bruce, FKB Media Solutions

Mantella Corporation BIPOC Grant Award — Marcia Brown, Trust 15

The evening culminated into an emotional standing ovation for Lifetime Award recipient Canadian fashion icon, journalist and activist, Jeanne Beker. “I am so honoured to receive this award and be part of a new platform that empowers women and aligns with my values,” she said.

Lifetime Achievement Award — Jeanne Beker

Not only was the room filled with love and admiration, it was also filled with gorgeous music as “TikTok Queen” and the first Canadian to make it to the top five on Season 20 of American Idol, 19-year-old singer-songwriter Nicolina Bozzo performed to the packed ballroom. Showing that age is just a number and providing as space of support for all women regardless of where they are in their career trajectory is imperative.

The complete list of sponsors without whom this important event simply wouldn’t have happened include:

Rogers Communications Inc.

Mantella Corporation

Holt Renfrew

Oudalova Events Design

Sisters Run Wines

Nicholas Pearce Wines

Yellow House Events

Digital Mirror

Cashmere Cake

WMH Decor

Green Owl Vodka

Tableau Filtered Water

Andrea Anders Inc.

D Luxe Lab

The Nail and Champagne Bar

Nancy Kim

Information about next year’s Women Empowerment Awards, new initiatives and resources will be available in early 2023 at https://www.woea.ca/.

Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel / With interviews conducted by Mrinalini Sundar