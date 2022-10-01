Culture & Lifestyle / Canada’s Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022

Canada’s Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022

Culture & Lifestyle Oct 01, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life

Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki

Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki

We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India

We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India

Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite

Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite

TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge

TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge

What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It

What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It

It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan

It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE