There are many beautiful places in the United Kingdom to enjoy a staycation. One part of the UK that has lots to see and do is Bath in Somerset. We head to the quaint town of Bath where there are incredible Roman spas, gorgeous abbeys and of course one can not miss the Jane Austin Museum! So if you are looking for your own Mr. Darcy, head to Bath!

The Roman’s had built baths here and therefore the city was given the name Bath, it is now known as a Spa town and is set on the River Avon but it is said that the hot springs were there before the baths were built.

The streets of Bath are lined with history and you won’t need to look far to find stuff to do.

What You Need To Do In Bath:

1. Thermae Bath Spa: £38 to £43 for a 2 hour session

Over 2000 years ago the Romans bathed in the hot spring water and now you can do the same but what makes this experience even more exciting is the Thermae Bath Spa is set above the city on a rooftop. The mineral-rich warm water can be enjoyed all year round and the price of entry includes a 2 hour spa session, towel, robe and flip flops. At an extra cost you can also book spa treatments to have on the day.

2. Roman Baths: £20 to £23 for adult entry

You can immerse yourself into the culture of Bath with reconstructions about the past and how the Romans lived and enjoyed the baths.

3. Bath Abbey: Free entry, donations welcome

This is a working church and so it is worth checking the opening times before arriving. The Abbey is absolutely beautiful and there is lots to see within its walls. You are also able to climb the Abbey which is a 212-step walk to the top. For a more panoramic view you can carry on up another 154 steps to the top.

4. The Jane Austin Centre: £12.50 for Adults

The guides within this attraction dress like they would in the Jane Austin era making it an immersive experience. Here you will learn about Jane Austin’s life and experiences.

5. Pulteney Bridge

The bridge is set over the River Avon. It was completed in 1774 by the Pulteney family who wanted to connect their land to the City. The bridge is lined with shops and you can enjoy a stroll along the water’s edge.

6. Guildhall Market

There is something for everyone at the Guildhall Market. You will find shopping, food, salons, and so much more, all under one roof.

Where To Stay:

1. 3* 2 nights: £193 for 2

2. 4* 2 nights: £588 for 2

Where To Eat!

1. Indian Temptation: Average £ **

2. Eastern Eye: Average £ **

3. The Mint Room : Average £ ***

Bath has so much to see and do and I highly recommend for a weekend getaway.

If you are already in the UK and want a staycation or if you are travelling and want to add-on, definitely treat yourself to one of their historic spas at Bath!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com