I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 07, 2022
There are many beautiful places in the United Kingdom to enjoy a staycation. One part of the UK that has lots to see and do is Bath in Somerset. We head to the quaint town of Bath where there are incredible Roman spas, gorgeous abbeys and of course one can not miss the Jane Austin Museum! So if you are looking for your own Mr. Darcy, head to Bath!
The Roman’s had built baths here and therefore the city was given the name Bath, it is now known as a Spa town and is set on the River Avon but it is said that the hot springs were there before the baths were built.
The streets of Bath are lined with history and you won’t need to look far to find stuff to do.
What You Need To Do In Bath:
1. Thermae Bath Spa: £38 to £43 for a 2 hour session
Over 2000 years ago the Romans bathed in the hot spring water and now you can do the same but what makes this experience even more exciting is the Thermae Bath Spa is set above the city on a rooftop. The mineral-rich warm water can be enjoyed all year round and the price of entry includes a 2 hour spa session, towel, robe and flip flops. At an extra cost you can also book spa treatments to have on the day.
2. Roman Baths: £20 to £23 for adult entry
You can immerse yourself into the culture of Bath with reconstructions about the past and how the Romans lived and enjoyed the baths.
3. Bath Abbey: Free entry, donations welcome
This is a working church and so it is worth checking the opening times before arriving. The Abbey is absolutely beautiful and there is lots to see within its walls. You are also able to climb the Abbey which is a 212-step walk to the top. For a more panoramic view you can carry on up another 154 steps to the top.
4. The Jane Austin Centre: £12.50 for Adults
The guides within this attraction dress like they would in the Jane Austin era making it an immersive experience. Here you will learn about Jane Austin’s life and experiences.
5. Pulteney Bridge
The bridge is set over the River Avon. It was completed in 1774 by the Pulteney family who wanted to connect their land to the City. The bridge is lined with shops and you can enjoy a stroll along the water’s edge.
6. Guildhall Market
There is something for everyone at the Guildhall Market. You will find shopping, food, salons, and so much more, all under one roof.
Where To Stay:
1. 3* 2 nights: £193 for 2
2. 4* 2 nights: £588 for 2
Where To Eat!
1. Indian Temptation: Average £ **
2. Eastern Eye: Average £ **
3. The Mint Room : Average £ ***
Bath has so much to see and do and I highly recommend for a weekend getaway.
If you are already in the UK and want a staycation or if you are travelling and want to add-on, definitely treat yourself to one of their historic spas at Bath!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
-
How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
-
Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
-
Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless
-
Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine
-
How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System
-
How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home
-
Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety
-
This Is The Best Way To Break Up
-
These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"
-
We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs
-
South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire
-
Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women
-
How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting