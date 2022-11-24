Highlights From The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA)
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 24, 2022
The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA), which took place at the Montalvo Arts Center was the center point for South Asian global giants of literature and arts. From books to music, to art and cuisine, the 2-day festival themed “Humanity” had South Asian perspectives debated and analyzed thanks to an incredible array of over 40 globally renowned leaders including author and co-chair of the festival, Vikram Chandra (“Sacred Games”) Alka Joshi (“The Henna Artist”) and celebs including Poorna Jagannathan from “Never Have I Ever” and Dalit activist Thenmozhi Soundararajan aka “Dalit Diva” and more. Here are the highlights of this fab event!
On October 29 & 30, the historic Villa Montalvo, home to the Montalvo Arts Center, hosted the annual South Asian Literature and Art Festival (SALA) 2022 in collaboration with Art Forum SF, the Stanford University Center for South Asia, and the UC Berkeley Institute of South Asian Studies. And were were proud media sponsors for this unique event!
Literary giants from all over the world congregated for the two-day event which held various panel discussions ranging from everything including art, cuisine, journalism and other relevant topics of discussion buoyed by the South Asian perspective.
Such glitterati in attendance included Ayad Akhtar, Vikram Chandra, Alka Joshi, Sorayya Khan, and contemporary artists like Annu Palakunnathu Mathew, Ranu Mukherjee, Sarah Ahmad and Jaishri Abichandani. Celebs were also in attendance including Swara Bhaskar and Poorna Jagannathan. Academics and creatives like Dr. Suraj Yengde flourished the conversation along with musician TM Krishna, and Thenmozhi Soundararajan. There were also poets such as Amit Majmudar, Devi Laskar, and Shikha Malavia. Artistic contribution to the conversation included those by Drs. Shireen and Afzal Ahmad. A contemporary dance troup EnActe, performed excerpts from their globally-reknowned musical version of The Jungle Book.
“The theme of humanity through inclusion, equality and bridging divides was reflected in all our sessions, be it poetry, prose, the epicurean panels or the arts.” Noted Kiran Malhotra, Director SALA 2022. “We also wholeheartedly invite people from other South Asian communities, like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal, to participate in SALA.”
Other riveting discussions included (but was not limited to):
Panel discussions about contemporary South Asian cuisine
The concept of translations of regional South Asian works featuring noted translators Daisy Rockwell, SALA mentor Moazzam Sheikh, and Jenny Bhatt.
Journalist and author, Salil Tripathi, chatted with Vikram Chandra, novelist and UC Berkeley Creative Writing Professor, about the current socio-political situation in India, Mumbai’s organized crime crisis and the privacy issues when it comes to big tech and social media.
Artist and musician T.M. Krisha chatted about the need to democratize Carnatic music.
Devi Laskar, Sorraya Khan and Sandhya Gajjar let the audiences in on their techniques and the holistic ritual of writing.
Chaitali Sen, Salil Tripathi and Raji Pillai discussed the current situation in the art world with the suppression of cultural voices with the political turmoil that’s happening in the world.
Playwright and New York Time’s best-selling novelist Ayad Akhtar, (American Dervish, Homeland Elegies), who is also recipient of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for his play Disgraced, discussed his parent’s immigration experience.
There were also a slew of panel is discussions including one featuring Never Have I Ever‘s Poorna Jagannathan.
In addition to all the insightful and thought provoking analyses, there was also some levity with wine tasting and discussion of the modernity of contemporary South Asian cuisine with Ritu Marwah, Chef Ranjan Dey, Neeta Mittal, Ayesha Thapar and Chef Srijith Gopinathan.
It was clear that this year’s South Asian Literature And Arts Festival was indeed a grand success and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!
Main Image Photo Credit: SALA
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Ask Dr Monica Vermani: Her 5 Break Up Rules You Should Know
-
Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping
-
I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
-
How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
-
Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
-
Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless
-
Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine
-
How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System
-
How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home
-
Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety
-
This Is The Best Way To Break Up
-
These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"
-
We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs