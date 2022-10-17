“Making Happy” By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 17, 2022
Author, actor and producer Sheetal Seth who has previously delved into the world of children’s books with her “Anjali” series comes back with a poignant deeply personal picture book, “Making Happy”. Her latest release out now, came to light during her own breast cancer journey, when she realized that there was a lack of books out there that focused on helping children understand the own emotional myriad when they have a sick parent. In honour of October being both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, Sheetal shares her story on discovering that need, the importance of understanding the mental health issues of kids and living in the moment.
When Sheetal Seth was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018 she immediately started her search for kid-friendly books that can help her two young kids (who were 2 and 4 at the time) navigate their own emotions. She knew that yes, her youngest was far too young, but her 4-year old would benefit from a picture book that would share similar stories and teach similar lessons when it comes to making sense of the myriad of emotions that a little child can feel when they see that their parent is not feeling their best.
“We don’t talk about those kind of things”, she was told “only happy books”. So Sheetal knew what she needed to do.
She started writing during her chemotherapy treatment in 2019, which proved to be an escape and a much-needed therapeutic way to be able to channel her creative energies as acting was on hold at the time. She finished and sold the book in 2020.
Fast forward to present day, her book Making Happy is available online. With her American launch a couple of weeks back and the Canadian release this past week, she is thrilled to see it out there. Especially for the kids.
Mental health among children has always been an issue but nothing exacerbated that more than the two+ years of COVID lockdowns. Looking back could she have envisioned how this book would play a much bigger role when it comes to opening the mental health dialogue between adult and child? Probably not. But when it comes to time and place, it was clear that Sheetal’s book was destined for now.
Making Happy really “gives permission for us to have whatever feelings we’re having. For us to tell our kids that it’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to be angry, it’s okay to be frustrated,” Sheetal shared. “We’re here to help you through that. And at the end of process, we give you tools.”
And about the title? She admitted that it was probably one of the hardest things to come up with because she knew that the book had a specific message and the title needn’t be daunting.
“It’s all about being the present. Being active”, Sheetal explained. She enforces the idea of “making happy” or making happy moments is important when it comes to living in the present. Yes, having a sick parent is daunting for adults let alone a young child. So, it’s all about ensuring that there are endless happy moments which should never be taken for granted or taken away from anyone.
“Yes, this book is technically for kids, but it really is for everyone”. She enthused.
Making Happy is available where you get your favourite books from, including on Amazon.
Main Image Photo Credit: Sheetal Seth
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
