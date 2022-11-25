We know that fashion is cyclical with past trends coming back in new forms. And that is evidenced by the fact that for the past couple of seasons the ‘90s have become all the rage. However, one particular (and dangerous) trend from that era has returned: Heroin Chic. This trend where waif-like body shapes (mimicking the skeletal appearance of heroin users) are starting to pop up and being seen as a style choice among some celebs and designers alike. And we are scared. Simply because when this trend came around the last time it was also associated with a higher risk of eating disorders and various forms of body dysmorphia. Which as South Asians we should be doubly worried. Why? Because when it comes to body positivity our South Asian culture has not stepped up to the plate. And now with this trend we are scared that the health of our next gen of South Asians are at risk. So, what should be do? We take a closer look.

I’m thoroughly enjoying my butter chicken and naan at my favourite East-Indian restaurant. My mouth is already salivating at the thought of dessert – Rasmalai. I worry about how many calories my body will be consuming.

My thoughts are interrupted by a group of people walking into the restaurant, making their presence annoyingly known. 2 young East-Indian 20-something year old men gawk at a magazine. The sound of their laughs instantly remind me of Beavis and Butthead. Their auntie-like followers linger in the background while the group, in ignorant unison, share their thinking. (And I use the word ‘thinking’ loosely here.) “That’s when Aishwariya was hot man. She’s fat now,’ says one of the younger men. The auntie-like-followers share their ignorant giggles, “My God, can you believe she was Miss World?”

And then we wonder why girls from UK South Asian families are more likely to have eating disorders than anyone else? In fact, studies conducted in the UK found that South Asian women had higher rates of bulimia than those from other cultural backgrounds. In a study known as BITE (Bulimia Investigation Test, Edinburgh), South Asians scored the highest in eating disorders, beating out white and African-Caribbean groups.

And yet, here we go again.

Earlier this month, New York Post stated, “Bye bye booty: Heroin Chic is back.” Thanks for the unwanted time capsule, New York Post. I mean, we finally got to a place in our world where curves were not only accepted, but were finally understood as a normal part of a woman’s body – and sexy!

Bye bye booty: Heroin chic is back https://t.co/D5yTMWQfWh pic.twitter.com/a7r4a6RzGv — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2022

Wouldn’t it be great if someone in our very own community stood up to this horrific deja-vu on the glorification of not only skeleton-like bodies, but body shaming as a whole? Well, someone did. Enter Jameela Jamil.

Jamil, who currently stars in She-Hulk, is also a body-positive activist with a podcast called “I Weigh” focused on the crisis of body-shaming in Hollywood.

Jamil says it best in her own words, “I am mortified to announce that the recent revival of ’90s fashion trends has brought back with it ’90s eating disorder culture. It feels as though every time we resurface these old trends, it’s like melting a glacier and unearthing some frozen mammal carrying a prehistoric plague that can now re-infect the current population. We are on a bullet train back to hell if we don’t pay attention and act fast this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

My thoughts are disturbed again by the group of people at the other table. “You have to finish the plate!” exclaims one of the aunties to a young girl, seated quietly, hands folded in her lap. I, unintentionally, laugh aloud. The group of body-shamers stare at me. I didn’t mean to laugh, it’s just that the hypocrisy and absurdity that I have just witnessed is mind boggling. Eating together is a huge part of South Asian culture. We eat together, we laugh together, we enjoy together. And yet, somehow, the same people who put the spoon to your mouth, end up being the same people who judge you on your weight. If that’s a not a head-shaker, I don’t know what is.

Suddenly, my excitement for Rasmali has been replaced with guilt and shame.

As I listen to the ignorance to my left, a Bollywood film is playing on a TV screen to my right. Who could possibly forget the blockbuster hit, Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Mr. Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, I know what you’re thinking – it was a great film! It pulled on our heartstrings, brought tears to our eyes – and – shame to our bodies.

As I lick off the last of the butter chicken masala from my spoon and push the thought of ordering Rasmalai to the very back of my head, I find myself watching – that scene. Sweetu, played by Delnaaz Irani, informs her best friend Naina, played by Preity Zinta, that she would only be deserving of love if she lost weight. Sweetu’s sister went on to compare Naina to an image of a double-decker bus. Great job writers and directors!

Again, I know what you’re thinking, that was 2003! While I am of the opinion that people in power have a social responsibility to send healthy messages to the viewers that support them, I’ll play along.

Let’s dander another example.

In 2020, Ghoomketu hit the screens where Nawazuddin Siddiqui ends up marrying an overweight woman, due to his ill—fate. (Sigh).

In the film, he refuses to look at his wife’s face for 10 days! The body-shaming, low-fat, sugar-free cherry on top? The moment she loses weight, true love is formed between husband and wife. What a wonderful message to send to young girls, women, and men, around the world.

Bollywood releases more than 1000 films per year. That’s almost double than Hollywood. That’s a lot of viewership. While I admit I love a good Bollywood flick, its crystal-clear our directors, producers and writers have some work to do in ensuring we present our South Asian women in a healthy light – curves and all.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. We have help. While Heroin Chic is doing its best to make a comeback, we aren’t living in the ’90s anymore. With the help of social media, education, and Bollywood and Hollywood superpowers, the message to Heroin Chic, body-shaming, and its followers is as clear as Trump’s last run – you aren’t welcome here anymore.

Let’s give credit where credit is due.

Jameela Jamil isn’t the only one speaking up. Raveena Tandon, known for her confident and out-spoken candour revealed her feelings on being ‘trolled’ after her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put on weight, after being blessed with a child. She says, “I had put on a lot of weight, and I had just delivered my son, and I had already started working again. They were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai. I said we’ve just had a baby. I want to nurse my baby, I don’t want to go on a diet.” Sounds pretty logical to me.

During the same interview, the middle-aged-still-bombshell shares an experience where a reporter stated, “Raveena, you have gained so much weight, you used to be so cool. And now you’re doing reality shows.”

Raveena responded, “Brother, I can reduce my weight, but what will you do about your face?” Harsh? Perhaps. But for once and for all, a message needs to be given to the South Asian community, that body-shaming is not okay. Heroin Chic, is not okay. In my opinion, Tandon didn’t only speak up; she fulfilled her duty as a South Asian woman in power.

And thank you to Jessica Simpson who told her story in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, where she shared how hurt she was after being body-shamed after she gained weight and was seen wearing high-waisted jeans. She used her Hollywood status to fight back against women being scrutinized for their weight.

So what about the rest of us? What’s our duty?

I call over to the waiter and order my dessert – Rasmalai. I enjoy every bite. I promise myself balance in my life; plenty of exercise, water and healthy eating. And, sometimes I get to indulge – and that’s ok. This is my duty to myself.

I pay my bill and proceed to the exit door when I realize my duty isn’t done just yet.

“She’s still beautiful,” I say to the table of body shamers. They stare at me bewildered, slightly annoyed.

I look over at the little girl at the table, “you should order the Rasmalai, it’s delicious.”

She smiles and says, “I think Aishwarya Rai is beautiful too.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the below:

United Kingdom:

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk.

Canada:

Contact the National Eating Disorder Information Centre at https://nedic.ca

India:

Eating Disorder Hope lists various organizations in India that focused on eating disorders and support groups. https://www.eatingdisorderhope.com/treatment-for-eating-disorders/international/india

Main Image Photo Credit: www.image.ie