Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro has been setting the fine dining experience on fire ever since they decided to introduce themselves foodies all across Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area. With an incredible array of South Asian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Mexican, American and Italian delights it’s no wonder that they are becoming one of the hottest restaurants around.

If you check their Instagram page you won’t be disappointed with their incredible assortment of food that’s on their menu. Even their online menu seems to go on forever with one enticing dish after another. And of course a variety of chaat offerings including glass served Paani Puri appetizers.

As an Indian restaurant they specialize in South Asian cuisines. However with a roster of talented chefs with international experience, their team is able to provide and create items and menus from around the world. Some of the other cuisines we do focus on and cater towards are Chinese, Mediterranean, Mexican, American and Italian.

Owner Karan Arora notes,”with a vision of bringing Indian cuisine to great levels and endeavours to showcase a unique, modernist approach to Indian food, where guests not only enjoy culinary innovations, but great taste and it’s perfect for a relaxing dining experience”

Their appetizers range from Baked Sweet Potato Tuk Chaat that has Tandoori Spiced Sweet Potato, Cumin Yogurt Frosting, Almond Podi, Coriander emulsion, Confit Heirloom Tomato and Garlic. To their iconic Mango salad.

Yes we are all in holiday mode and this restaurant is the perfect place for a pit stop during your last minute Christmas shopping as it’s located right next to Square One one of the biggest malls around. Imbibe in their assortment of specialty drinks to toast the season. And keep them in mind when the Spring comes back because with their newly renovated patio it’s the perfect place to hang.

They have veg and non veg options check them out below!

When it comes dessert they have an incredible variety including these amazing brownies!

Tamarind Indian Bistro also has a private dining room perfect for special events, office get togethers and all sorts of celebrations for you and 50 of your friends.

Can’t make it to their fab restaurant? No worries they have an very detailed catering service for any size parties. They also have a food truck so you can have your very own fest vibe.

Tamarind Indian Bistro has such a great assortment of experimental and fusion cuisine you definitely need to make this your next holiday stop!

Main Image Photo Credit: Tamarind Indian Bistro