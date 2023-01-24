This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 24, 2023
Winter in Europe is always so magical. Yes, during Christmas every city lights up. What’s more that even after the festive period and January blues start setting in, it’s the perfect destination to kick those winter blues away. Specifically for me, Amsterdam is a place that is beautiful all year round and this time I decided to change things up and instead of my usual summer jaunt, I decided to take in the iconic city during the winter.
First things first. Amsterdam does get very cold so make sure you wrap up warm with thermals and woolies. However, don’t panic, Amsterdam isn’t as cold as other cities in Europe so with some layers you’ll be fine!
What To Do
- Winter brings Amsterdam’s annual Festival of Lights, as you walk around the city you will see magical light installation which adorns the streets, canals and historical landmarks.
- Their famous canal tour is best at night where you can sit back, relax and enjoy the light tour as the canal boat takes you around the river.
- Cheese is a huge part of Amsterdam and you can actually take a cheese-tasting tour, there are many places you can do this but the Cheese Museum such as Abraham Kef Fromagerie where you can indulge in all things cheesy.
- Visit Anne Frank’s house where she wrote her diaries. Although it’s a lot quieter in the winter, it is still suggested to book this in advance.
- Depending on when you decide to visit, there is also their iconic Christmas Market which start around mid November to early January. There are many stalls around selling everything from Christmas decorations to winter warmers. The food they sell at the stalls is always very interesting such as their German Sausages and Chocolate Crepes.
What To Eat
During winter in Amsterdam, there are these amazing Oliebollen which are also known as “Dutch Donuts” which are mini sized and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
And you must visit a Brown Bar. Named after the fact that they are made from wood, you will find these around Amsterdam where you can grab local beer on tap. The most popular bars will be found in the Red Light District, just be aware that it isn’t the best area to visit if you have kids with you … obviously.
There are many Indian restaurants in Amsterdam but one that I would suggest visiting is Ashoka, not only is their food amazing but the place is worthy of many Instagram pics!
Where To Stay
- 3* 2 nights: £277 for 2
- 4* 2 nights: £322 for 2
- 5* 2 nights: £439 for 2
Amsterdam will take a part of your heart and you will most definitely want to visit again in the summer, remember to grab a few wooden tulips to take back with you as a treasured memento!
www.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety
-
Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby's In Leicester UK? Yes Please!
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Ex Tells His Friends His Cheating Is My Fault
-
Travel The World With Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro's Global Cuisine
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Winter Depresses Me, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Parents I Don't Want To Go To Business School?
-
Fabulous Holiday Gifts For Kids
-
Why 'Heroin Chic' Is A Dangerous Trend For South Asians
-
Highlights From The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA)
-
Ask Dr Monica Vermani: Her 5 Break Up Rules You Should Know
-
Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping
-
I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru