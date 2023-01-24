This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful

Winter in Europe is always so magical. Yes, during Christmas every city lights up. What’s more that even after the festive period and January blues start setting in, it’s the perfect destination to kick those winter blues away. Specifically for me, Amsterdam is a place that is beautiful all year round and this time I decided to change things up and instead of my usual summer jaunt, I decided to take in the iconic city during the winter.

First things first. Amsterdam does get very cold so make sure you wrap up warm with thermals and woolies. However, don’t panic, Amsterdam isn’t as cold as other cities in Europe so with some layers you’ll be fine!

What To Do

Winter brings Amsterdam’s annual Festival of Lights, as you walk around the city you will see magical light installation which adorns the streets, canals and historical landmarks. Their famous canal tour is best at night where you can sit back, relax and enjoy the light tour as the canal boat takes you around the river. Cheese is a huge part of Amsterdam and you can actually take a cheese-tasting tour, there are many places you can do this but the Cheese Museum such as Abraham Kef Fromagerie where you can indulge in all things cheesy. Visit Anne Frank’s house where she wrote her diaries. Although it’s a lot quieter in the winter, it is still suggested to book this in advance. Depending on when you decide to visit, there is also their iconic Christmas Market which start around mid November to early January. There are many stalls around selling everything from Christmas decorations to winter warmers. The food they sell at the stalls is always very interesting such as their German Sausages and Chocolate Crepes.

What To Eat

During winter in Amsterdam, there are these amazing Oliebollen which are also known as “Dutch Donuts” which are mini sized and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

And you must visit a Brown Bar. Named after the fact that they are made from wood, you will find these around Amsterdam where you can grab local beer on tap. The most popular bars will be found in the Red Light District, just be aware that it isn’t the best area to visit if you have kids with you … obviously.

There are many Indian restaurants in Amsterdam but one that I would suggest visiting is Ashoka, not only is their food amazing but the place is worthy of many Instagram pics!

Where To Stay

3* 2 nights: £277 for 2 4* 2 nights: £322 for 2 5* 2 nights: £439 for 2

Amsterdam will take a part of your heart and you will most definitely want to visit again in the summer, remember to grab a few wooden tulips to take back with you as a treasured memento!

