Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby’s In Leicester UK? Yes Please!

We kick off the year with our global culinary tour! This time we head to Leicester UK where Bobby is definitely a resto one needs to hit up for some yummy delights!

Bobby’s is a renowned name in Leicester and anyone that has ever visited Leicester will know the name. It was opened on Valentine’s Day 1976 just four years after Mr. Lakhani immigrated from Uganda. Not only did he love the kitchen and the culinary world, Lakhani also loves Bollywood by naming the eatery after his favourite film Bobby. Also Bobby’s is TripAdvisor’s top 10% Traveller’s Choice!

Bobby’s has a passion for vegetarian food and mixing tradition, food and love all under one roof and those values are still strongly upheld by the staff.

Downstairs as you walk in you will notice the large counters full of yummy sweets. If you prefer a meal then head on through to the main restaurant where they serve a delicious array of food.

One thing that Bobby’s now offer which is very different is an Indian Afternoon tea. For £19.50 you will get hot scones with jam and clotted cream, Mango Shrikand, Lilo Chevdo, Khichi, Dhokla, Pani Puri, Crispy Bhajia and a Bombay Sandwich. This includes a Masala Chai or their incredible Rose Milkshake to wash it all down. This is perfect to be able to try a little of everything.

For a more full-on meal you have the choice of Indian or Indo Chinese.

From the main menu for starters, I would suggest the Ambli Mogo, which is cassava coated in tamarind sauce which is very different as I have had cassava before but not like this. Paneer Pakoda, again is something delightfully different as they are filled with one of my favorite vegetarian treats: Paneer. I also had to order Khandvi which is usually subject to availability but one of my favourite dishes EVER.

Another two dishes that caught my eye was their Aubergine Stir Fry (which is tossed in garlic sauce with onions and capsicum) and their Firecracker Cauliflower (which is caoted in their sweet chilli sauce).

I found the best way to really take in their complete culinary vibe is to order a few different dishes instead of ordering a proper main course. Which of course included Bobby’s Special Chaat which was an interesting mix of smashed samosa smothered in chaat toppings. With this I also ordered the Bhindi Fries which sounded just as amazing as it tasted.

Bobby’s has a fab history and I am sure that anyone that has ever been there would agree that a trip to Leicester would not be complete without a meal there.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com