This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller’s Dream
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 21, 2022
Winter is very much on its way and as the weather gets cooler it may be time to book that trip of a lifetime to a hot country. And with that in mind I booked a ticket to Bollywood’s favourite playground, Mauritius, which is indeed my happy place! And guess what the place is much more than the iconic beaches you see on Insta! So, so much more!
I visited Mauritius and I have to admit it looks exactly as the postcard suggests. Long sandy beaches, perfect blue seas and nice hot weather.
There are different parts of Mauritius and if you are there long enough it would be good to stay in two different resorts, in different parts. Although the island isn’t that big so you can travel around anyway.
There are many hotels spotted around and so it really depends on what you prefer. I would suggest booking an all-inclusive as the resorts are beautiful and they have many varieties of restaurants within them.
Where To Stay:
Below are a few suggestions with prices in January for 2 people, all-inclusive for 6 nights.
3 Star – Le Peninsula Bay Beach Resort & Spa: £802
4 Star – Sunrise Attitude: £1514
5 Star – Heritage Awali Gold & Spa Resort: £1962
Things To Do:
Full-day tour of the South — There are a few different options but this will include things like the panoramic view of the Trou aux Cerfs Volcano (also known as Murr’s Volcano), which is absolutely beautiful and you can see the huge Shiva statue and the temple —the cost is around £80pp.
Tea & Sugar Plantation Tour — This is an absolute must when in Mauritius. The tea is so yummy and comes in different flavors and you can buy some to take back with you as well. If you do the guided tour for 2 then this will include lunch — £212 for two persons.
Water Tours — There are different options you can choose from including the Catamaran, a dolphin swim and whale watching or open sea swimming — £40 to £100 pp
Walking With The Lions — This was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I would suggest it to anyone traveling to Mauritius. This will include the entrance to the safari park so you can see some of the other animals there.
Places To Eat:
Eat local! f you can have this included in your tour that would be amazing, otherwise try and book a private cab to take you to a local restaurant. The food is very different and they serve it on a traditional banana leaf which makes it taste even better.
Foodies! You must check these delictables out!
Dholl Puri: this is arguably the best street food in Mauritius. The wheat bread is stuffed with ground split peas and served with things like curries, pickles and chutney.
Inti: If you want to go a little more upper class there is a lovely Mexican place called Inti which does your traditional Mexican food including the table side Guacamole.
As mentioned Mauritius is a place that looks exactly like the postcard and between December and January you can expect weather temperatures of around 30C or 85F which is the perfect weather to get a tan and explore.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
-
How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
-
Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
-
Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless
-
Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine
-
How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System
-
How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home
-
Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety
-
This Is The Best Way To Break Up
-
These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"
-
We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs
-
South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire
-
Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women
-
How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting
-
Give Your Home Splashes Of Periwinkle: Pantone Colour Of The Year
-
Hot March 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now