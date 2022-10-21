This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller’s Dream

Winter is very much on its way and as the weather gets cooler it may be time to book that trip of a lifetime to a hot country. And with that in mind I booked a ticket to Bollywood’s favourite playground, Mauritius, which is indeed my happy place! And guess what the place is much more than the iconic beaches you see on Insta! So, so much more!

I visited Mauritius and I have to admit it looks exactly as the postcard suggests. Long sandy beaches, perfect blue seas and nice hot weather.

There are different parts of Mauritius and if you are there long enough it would be good to stay in two different resorts, in different parts. Although the island isn’t that big so you can travel around anyway.

There are many hotels spotted around and so it really depends on what you prefer. I would suggest booking an all-inclusive as the resorts are beautiful and they have many varieties of restaurants within them.

Where To Stay:

Below are a few suggestions with prices in January for 2 people, all-inclusive for 6 nights.

3 Star – Le Peninsula Bay Beach Resort & Spa: £802

4 Star – Sunrise Attitude: £1514

5 Star – Heritage Awali Gold & Spa Resort: £1962

Things To Do:

Full-day tour of the South — There are a few different options but this will include things like the panoramic view of the Trou aux Cerfs Volcano (also known as Murr’s Volcano), which is absolutely beautiful and you can see the huge Shiva statue and the temple —the cost is around £80pp.

Tea & Sugar Plantation Tour — This is an absolute must when in Mauritius. The tea is so yummy and comes in different flavors and you can buy some to take back with you as well. If you do the guided tour for 2 then this will include lunch — £212 for two persons.

Water Tours — There are different options you can choose from including the Catamaran, a dolphin swim and whale watching or open sea swimming — £40 to £100 pp

Walking With The Lions — This was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I would suggest it to anyone traveling to Mauritius. This will include the entrance to the safari park so you can see some of the other animals there.

Places To Eat:

Eat local! f you can have this included in your tour that would be amazing, otherwise try and book a private cab to take you to a local restaurant. The food is very different and they serve it on a traditional banana leaf which makes it taste even better.

Foodies! You must check these delictables out!

Dholl Puri: this is arguably the best street food in Mauritius. The wheat bread is stuffed with ground split peas and served with things like curries, pickles and chutney.

Inti: If you want to go a little more upper class there is a lovely Mexican place called Inti which does your traditional Mexican food including the table side Guacamole.

As mentioned Mauritius is a place that looks exactly like the postcard and between December and January you can expect weather temperatures of around 30C or 85F which is the perfect weather to get a tan and explore.