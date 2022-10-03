South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here’s Why You Need To Go

It’s back! After a two-year hiatus the Art Forum SF returns to bring to the masses and reuniting book and food and art lovers together with the 2022 South Asian Literature and Art (SALA) Festival in Saratoga, California. Here are all the details of this world-renowned festival taking place on the weekend of October 29-30th, 2022!

Founded in 2019, Art Forum SF is back with a bang to present the in-person 2022 South Asian Literature and Art (SALA) Festival. The vision is bold; the theme is “Humanity,” to examine how the world has categorized each other into boxes, a community of different colors, classes, and castes.

SALA Festival aims to examine and celebrate different points of view but also recognize that, ultimately, humanity triumphs. Montalvo Arts Center and Art Forum SF present the festival in partnership with Stanford Center for South Asia & UC Berkeley Institute for South Asian Studies.

When: The Art Forum SF takes place over a weekend from Saturday October 29 to Sunday October 30th, 2022 from noon – 6:30 pm.

Where: Place Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga CA.

Tickets: A day ticket is $30 USD | Weekend pass is $50 USD all available at www.salafestival.org where you can get full info on tickets as well as the weekend itinerary including all those attending from the who’s who from the global South Asian lit world. Audiences can participate in discussions with authors and attend the book signing.

Speaking of who’s who, some of those in attendance include:

• Artist & director of the South Asian Creative Collective in NY, Jaishri Abichandani

• Highlight artists Annu Matthew, Ranu Mukherjee, and Sara Ahmad.

• Collectors and art institute founders, Dr. Shireen Ahmad & Dr. Afzal Ahmad, both pioneers who have committed their collection toward a significant cause. Including eminent authors like Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar, Booker prize-winning book translator Daisy Rockwell, Vikram Chandra , and famous authors like Alka Joshi.

• Chaitali Sen, Devi Laskar, Sorayya Khan, Amit Majmudar, Jenny Bhatt, Rahul Mehrotra, and Zuni Chopra – authors who have made a mark on the contemporary literature arena in the US.

• Discuss hard-hitting topics with Thenmozhi Soundararajan, Suraj Yengde, and journalist Salil Tripathi and question the inclusivity of performance space with musician TM Krishna.

We also explore the the art and science of South Asian Cuisine:

• With food scientists’ take on South Asian cuisine by prominent author Nik Sharma.

• Talk with Chef Kauser Ahmed from Karachi Kitchens and Chef Preeti Mistry.

• Bon Appetit, and Conde Nast Editor Sonia Chopra, alongside cookbook author Madhushree Ghosh.

• The Fiery Tales of the Great Indian Kitchen: Tales of Regional Cuisine with Chitrita Banerjee, Vina Patel, and Hetal Vasavada.

• Engage in a panel discussion of “Wine Shine” and “Chicken Khurana” with executive Chef Ajay Walia, Michelin Star restaurant, Chef Ranjan Dey, Neeta Mittal, and Ettan Restaurant owner Ayesha Thapar.

** A special event featuring eminent Indian actress Swara Bhasker. **

And there’s more!

• Poetry reading curated by Shikha Malaviya featuring Amit Majmudar, Monica Korde, Monica Mody, Preeti Vangani, Sarah Mohammad, and Urvashi Bahuguna.

• The Art Exhibition features local artists Chandrika Marla, Tanya Momi, and sculptor Priyanka Rana.

• The Marketplace includes Garima Shoes, The Peacock Avenue, Marigold and Saeyri, Pragati Sharma Mohanty, hands-on activities like Henna and Rangoli, children’s crafts, dance, music, painting, food, and a bar will offer beer, wine, and soda.

Don’t forget to buy your tickets now at www.salafestival.org

Main Image Photo Credit: www.salafestival.org