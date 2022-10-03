South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here’s Why You Need To Go
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 03, 2022
It’s back! After a two-year hiatus the Art Forum SF returns to bring to the masses and reuniting book and food and art lovers together with the 2022 South Asian Literature and Art (SALA) Festival in Saratoga, California. Here are all the details of this world-renowned festival taking place on the weekend of October 29-30th, 2022!
Founded in 2019, Art Forum SF is back with a bang to present the in-person 2022 South Asian Literature and Art (SALA) Festival. The vision is bold; the theme is “Humanity,” to examine how the world has categorized each other into boxes, a community of different colors, classes, and castes.
SALA Festival aims to examine and celebrate different points of view but also recognize that, ultimately, humanity triumphs. Montalvo Arts Center and Art Forum SF present the festival in partnership with Stanford Center for South Asia & UC Berkeley Institute for South Asian Studies.
When: The Art Forum SF takes place over a weekend from Saturday October 29 to Sunday October 30th, 2022 from noon – 6:30 pm.
Where: Place Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga CA.
Tickets: A day ticket is $30 USD | Weekend pass is $50 USD all available at www.salafestival.org where you can get full info on tickets as well as the weekend itinerary including all those attending from the who’s who from the global South Asian lit world. Audiences can participate in discussions with authors and attend the book signing.
Speaking of who’s who, some of those in attendance include:
• Artist & director of the South Asian Creative Collective in NY, Jaishri Abichandani
• Highlight artists Annu Matthew, Ranu Mukherjee, and Sara Ahmad.
• Collectors and art institute founders, Dr. Shireen Ahmad & Dr. Afzal Ahmad, both pioneers who have committed their collection toward a significant cause. Including eminent authors like Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar, Booker prize-winning book translator Daisy Rockwell, Vikram Chandra , and famous authors like Alka Joshi.
• Chaitali Sen, Devi Laskar, Sorayya Khan, Amit Majmudar, Jenny Bhatt, Rahul Mehrotra, and Zuni Chopra – authors who have made a mark on the contemporary literature arena in the US.
• Discuss hard-hitting topics with Thenmozhi Soundararajan, Suraj Yengde, and journalist Salil Tripathi and question the inclusivity of performance space with musician TM Krishna.
We also explore the the art and science of South Asian Cuisine:
• With food scientists’ take on South Asian cuisine by prominent author Nik Sharma.
• Talk with Chef Kauser Ahmed from Karachi Kitchens and Chef Preeti Mistry.
• Bon Appetit, and Conde Nast Editor Sonia Chopra, alongside cookbook author Madhushree Ghosh.
• The Fiery Tales of the Great Indian Kitchen: Tales of Regional Cuisine with Chitrita Banerjee, Vina Patel, and Hetal Vasavada.
• Engage in a panel discussion of “Wine Shine” and “Chicken Khurana” with executive Chef Ajay Walia, Michelin Star restaurant, Chef Ranjan Dey, Neeta Mittal, and Ettan Restaurant owner Ayesha Thapar.
** A special event featuring eminent Indian actress Swara Bhasker. **
And there’s more!
• Poetry reading curated by Shikha Malaviya featuring Amit Majmudar, Monica Korde, Monica Mody, Preeti Vangani, Sarah Mohammad, and Urvashi Bahuguna.
• The Art Exhibition features local artists Chandrika Marla, Tanya Momi, and sculptor Priyanka Rana.
• The Marketplace includes Garima Shoes, The Peacock Avenue, Marigold and Saeyri, Pragati Sharma Mohanty, hands-on activities like Henna and Rangoli, children’s crafts, dance, music, painting, food, and a bar will offer beer, wine, and soda.
Don’t forget to buy your tickets now at www.salafestival.org
Main Image Photo Credit: www.salafestival.org
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
-
How To Avoid Turning Your Words Into Weapons When It Comes To Mental Health
-
Looking For A Mindful Coach? Here's How To Spot The Fakers
-
Travel: How To Get The Most From Your Weekend In Budapest
-
Here's How To Break Your Long Term Bad Habits
-
Earth Day 2022: Why Our Lives Depend On The Save Soil Movement By Sadhguru
-
How To Recover From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
-
Clean Your Clutter And Add Some Colour For Fresh Spring Vibes
-
Here's How EDMR Therapy Programs Your Brain So You Don't Feel So Helpless
-
Manjal At Canary Wharf Creates Scrumptious Sri Lankan Cuisine
-
How Being Kind Can Significantly Boost Your Immune System
-
How To Spring Clean The Energy In Your Home
-
Here's How To Support Someone Struggling With Depression Or Anxiety
-
This Is The Best Way To Break Up
-
These Are The Reasons Why You Need To Stop Using "Should"
-
We Tell You Why Dr. Monica Vermani’s Uplifting Book “A Deeper Wellness” Is What Your Soul Needs
-
South Asian Dining Elevated Thanks To Madhu's At The Grove In Hertfordshire
-
Broken Heart Syndrome: Tips On How To Detect This Fatal Heart Disease That's Affecting Women
-
How To Tell If You're A Victim Of Gaslighting
-
Give Your Home Splashes Of Periwinkle: Pantone Colour Of The Year
-
Hot March 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
IWD 2022: Refocus Your Finances To Empower Your Most Daring Dreams As A Woman
-
IWD 2022: How Women Can Let Go Of Life's Toughest Burdens & Live Free
-
International Women's Day 2022: ANOKHI LIFE's 15 Most Inspiring South Asian Women
-
3 Ways To Practice Positivity