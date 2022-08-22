Ready To Find Your Match? You’ll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
Aug 22, 2022
Now that Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is out, we couldn’t help but wonder what desi dating apps are out there that do the work of Sima Auntie. Check out the latest crop of dating apps and matchmaking sites right here!
This is an online matchmaking portal in North America, where well-wishing friends and family members facilitate the dating and, ultimately, marriage process for the singles in their lives by vetting prospects and making introductions that could, potentially, lead to a lifetime of companionship. Think of it as a dating app for Desi parents!
Radha Patel, who is the CEO and founder of The Auntie Network, told us: “For decades, the Sima Aunties (if you’ve seen Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, you know) of the world have leveraged their networks to introduce single men and women to prospective life partners. Now, imagine if we could ALL harness the power of our inner Sima Auntie and had access to a network of singles all over North America, and eventually from the diaspora around the world. Just like grooming a child into an adult takes a village, finding that adult his/her plus one for life ALSO takes a village. Our platform aims to provide a safe, secure, sophisticated village for Indian singles who don’t cringe at the thought of a digitally-arranged marriage.”
This South Asian dating app has reported one successful relationship per hour and one marriage per day. The platform also notes that they have 20 million matches, and 2 million registered users spanning the globe. This South Asian dating app is based in San Francisco and created by founder KJ Dhaliwal.
This works as an alternative to shaadi.com – it’s a community of vibrant Indians from around the world connecting online to go on meaningful offline dates. Instead of swiping, users sign up and then send a collection of profiles based on their interests and can then choose to send likes or invites.
Speaking of Shaadi.com, this is undoubtedly the OG of Desi dating sites that still remains a popular dating app for South Asians. Wondering why it’s still around? Clearly it works.
With Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking being the talk of town, no doubt these apps will come in handy.
