From North To South London’s Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone

For over 25 years, London’s Bayleaf Restaurant (on Whetstone High Road) prides itself on creating an ambiance while embracing traditional cooking techniques with fine ingredients. They also freshen up their menu every 3 months to ensure that their dedication to North and South Indian cuisine will never go stale. Here is what I had!

The award-winning restaurant, which was also featured on the BBC, is also listed as #3 favourite (out of over 17K) on London’s TripAdvisor definitely has some magic in their sauce.

The restaurant is very nicely decorated and is warm and inviting, its modern yet has a classic feel to it and this just further adds to the ambience. The restaurant came highly recommended, so I really felt like I had to try it.

I started with some Papadoms and chutneys. Their Papadoms were are offered in two types, plain or spicy. I went for the plain which came with a mouth watering collection of 6 different homemade chutneys.

For starters I ordered Samundar Ka Khazana which is exactly like the name suggests. It’s a sharing platter of 2 spiced King Prawns and their King Sized Seared Scallops. There is something special about this dish that I don’t want to give away.

Something that I thought was different was the South Indian Spiced Lamb, this is strips of lamb with onions and coconut and this is served on a bed of pink bread which looks as delicious as it tastes.

They have an amazing selection of food on offer for mains you can choose from the fire, land, waves and soil. I decided to order one of each so from the fire, I got the Tandoori Jingha which is marinated king prawns, from the land we got traditional Dum Style Lamb Biryani, from the waves we got Scallop Moilee which is scallops marinated in coconut sauce and finally from the soil I thought I would go vegetarian and get some Punjabi aloo Gobi Patties.

To accompany this we got some naan-e-mugziath which is a sweet naan stuffed with almonds, coconuts, cashew nuts and raisins. This was delicious and very different to something I have tried before.

All in all I was very impressed with the food at Bayleaf, the service was great and the food was mouth watering. If you are looking for somewhere to have a great family dinner then Bayleaf Restaurant is one to add to the list.

