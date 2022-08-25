Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki

We continue to travel the globe looking for some scintillating South Asian dishes. In the heart of iconic Canary Wharf in the UK we find Chai Ki

Chai Ki’s interior decor is very modern and clean which is perfect for the area it is based in. With nice high ceilings and settings that you would never guess that you are in an Indian restaurant. There is a very large bar area with tables along the other side, there is an upstairs area as well. There are two types of tables those at the bar and those in the restaurants. The bar tables may be a little uncomfortable as they are high bar stools so it may be best to opt for the restaurant seating.

Firstly the drinks on offer from the bar are great and there are some lovely cocktails on offer such as Lychee Rose Bellini, Guava Virgin Mojito or even their Pomegranate Mojito.

For starters, we ordered the Koliwada Calamari, Schezwan Aloo Wedges and their Lamb Samosas. To this order I decided to add some Gurkhali Chicken Wings. The starters were delicious and the calamari was very interesting as it had an Indian flavor twang to it.

I am a big fan of lamb shanks and when I saw an Indian version on offer here I had to take it up. Their Lamb Sukha Masala was beautiful, the lamb fell off the bone and tasted so good. Even now when I think about it my mouth waters.

For dessert I ordered a Malai Cheesecake, now this was another interesting dish as you can choose it with either a Berry Compote or a Lilac Drizzle which I thought would be very cool to dry as it was lilac in colour and I had seen it on their Instagram page. They also offer a Chocolate Chilli Tart, again something that is interesting as it is chocolate with a subtle hint of heat.

All in all Chai Ki is a great place to wine and dine and being in the heart of Canary Wharf means you will most definitely enjoy the views as well.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.canarywharf.com