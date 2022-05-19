Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
Culture & Lifestyle May 19, 2022
We continue our global culinary journey with our stop at Madras Chettinaad in Atlanta, Georgia. Named after a region in Tamil Nadu, Madras Chettinaad boasts delicious cuisine from that part of the South Asia. Named one of the best restaurants in Atlanta, we dive right in!
Although the restaurant specialises in cuisine from Tamil Nadu it offers veg and non-veg menu which is great for a Dosa house so there is something for everyone.
The restaurant for the outside looks quite small but from the moment you walk in you will be taken back by the size of the inside and the number of tables they have available.
Madras Chettinaad offers a great lunch buffet for anyone that can get away for long enough to make a buffet worth it. They offer hot and cold, veg and non-veg options with curried, rice and bread.
We actually headed over for the evening as we were there to celebrate a birthday there was alot of us present. The venue was very accommodating and had out table ready on arrival.
For starters, we ordered a mix of dishes including Dahi Vada, Bombay Bhel, Chicken 65, Lamb Sheekh Kebab, Pani Poori, Vada Pav and Bombat Chaat Basket.
The starters were delicious and let me tell you about their Bombay Chaat Basket as this was something different. In each portion you get two edible flour cups which are generously filled with potatoes and chana and topped with your regular chaat toppings. I cannot tell you how yummy they are, so if you do go to Madras Chettinaad make sure you order at least one serving of this fantastic starter.
I was also very impressed by the little robot waiter the restaurant has that brings over your sizzler dishes and also roams around the restaurant dropping off any takeaway orders they receive, and it looked like they got a lot of takeaway orders.
For mains I had to order their Masala Dosa. What I love about Masala Dosas is that no matter where in the world you order them you can guarantee you are going to enjoy it. One thing about their Dosa is that it’s gigantic so if you have a small appetite, then definitely share it between two people.
We also ordered Chole Bhatura, Chicken Chettinad, (chicken cooked in a coconut-based gravy), Madras Masala Grilled Fish (grilled tilapia in Madras spices), Kohlapuri Mutton (from the Kohlapuri region) and Madras Egg Curry. This was accompanied with rice and naan and all the dishes worked very well together.
As we were celebrating a birthday we had bought our own cake with us which the waiters were more than happy to help with.
I would highly recommend a trip to Madras Chettinaad if you are visiting Atlanta. I will be back for sure.
On a side note, Madras Chettinaad also has a banquet room for private parties, and they cater as well so you can enjoy their amazing dishes from anywhere.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.madraschettinaad.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive
