Art Gallery Of Mississauga Holds 2 Major Exhibits Celebrating Artists From Bangladesh

The Art Gallery Of Mississauga held an exclusive VIP event to help launch two exhibits: “Lighting The Fire Of Freedom” and “Art Of A Young Nation” to spotlight the incredible works of artists from Bangladesh. The exhibit which runs until January 12th is a must see.

The VIP soiree which waws held in late November kicked off with a collection of speakers and guests who congregated looking to honour and celebrate the various artistic contributions that Bangladesh has provided to the greater artistic space.

Anna Gulbinski, Executive Director of Art Gallery of Mississauga started the afternoon by reading a message from Her Honourable Bonne Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga. Following that the Honourable Member Of Parliament Ms. Suborna Mustaga was invited to the podium to inaugurate the exhibitions.

Other noteworthy guests included Mr. Nayem Ahmed, the Consul General of Bangladesh, Ali Adil Khan of SAGA Foundation who co-curated the remarkable exhibitions along with Ruxmini Choudhury, and artist Tajuddin Ahmed who attended the event to celebrate the launch of his book, Art Of The Impassioned Soul.

Other luminaries who were in attendance included:

Dr. Khalilur Rahman PhD, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada and Ms. Leslie Silvestri, President of the Board of the Art Gallery of Mississaugat

Presenting Sponsors are:

Samdani Art Foundation

Centre for Research and Information

Shehla and Adil Giving for Art (SAGA) Foundation

Edge, the Foundation

These exhibitions runs until January 12, 2022 and the Art Gallery Of Mississauga is open 7 days a week. Visit the Art Gallery Of Mississauga site to get more information on the specific artists being featured and viewing times.

Main Image Photo Credit: Saga Foundation, Art Gallery Of Mississauga