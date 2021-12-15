Art Gallery Of Mississauga Holds 2 Major Exhibits Celebrating Artists From Bangladesh
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 15, 2021
The Art Gallery Of Mississauga held an exclusive VIP event to help launch two exhibits: “Lighting The Fire Of Freedom” and “Art Of A Young Nation” to spotlight the incredible works of artists from Bangladesh. The exhibit which runs until January 12th is a must see.
The VIP soiree which waws held in late November kicked off with a collection of speakers and guests who congregated looking to honour and celebrate the various artistic contributions that Bangladesh has provided to the greater artistic space.
Anna Gulbinski, Executive Director of Art Gallery of Mississauga started the afternoon by reading a message from Her Honourable Bonne Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga. Following that the Honourable Member Of Parliament Ms. Suborna Mustaga was invited to the podium to inaugurate the exhibitions.
Other noteworthy guests included Mr. Nayem Ahmed, the Consul General of Bangladesh, Ali Adil Khan of SAGA Foundation who co-curated the remarkable exhibitions along with Ruxmini Choudhury, and artist Tajuddin Ahmed who attended the event to celebrate the launch of his book, Art Of The Impassioned Soul.
Other luminaries who were in attendance included:
Dr. Khalilur Rahman PhD, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada and Ms. Leslie Silvestri, President of the Board of the Art Gallery of Mississaugat
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
We Were Robbed: Marc Fennell of "Stuff The British Stole" Dives Into The World Of Colonial Plundering
"Modernist Cuisine": Farzi Café Opens Up Their First Canadian Location In Mississauga's Square One Food District
ANOKHI LIFE Celebrates 19th Anniversary With The Launch Of 'THE ANOKHI ADVOCATE List & Awards 2021'
