Bombay Bustle In Mayfair Pays Homage To Mumbai’s Tiffin Food Culture

Bombay Bustle takes comfort food to the next level. Inspired by the “institution of men who use Mumbai’s railway to deliver home cooked meals across the city” This eatery located in Mayfair has an incredibly long and delicious list of comfort foods which elevates the entire brunch, lunch or dinner experience for the die-hard foodie.

As soon as you hear the word Mayfair attached to any restaurant it immediately elevates the status of that venue. As you will already know Mumbai is a city that has two different cultures living side by side, this also includes the fast-paced life alongside a more relaxed life and Bombay Bustle brings you the same. A beautiful, comfortable restaurant nestled in the mix of the posh and busy Mayfair.

The menu reflects the same, it has some great Mumbai style classics alongside some family favourites by founder Samyukta Nair and the executive chef Surender Mohan.

The inside of Bombay Bustle is designed to look like the inside of a railway carriage which is definitely a different look, it has things like lamps on the wall, seated booths on the sides lining the walls and then longer tables in the centre. The thought that has gone into this design is second to known and they have even thought about the ceilings which are curved therefore giving you that carriage feel.

Unlike other restaurants I have visited, I decided to visit Bombay Bustle on a Sunday to try their all-day brunch menu as this seemed appropriate given the look and feel of the restaurant.

The all-day Sunday Brunch menu is very extensive and includes things like Dosa, Bombay Sandwiches, Samosa Papdi Chaat and Chole Bhaturey.

I was taken straight away by the sound of the Railway Breakfast it consists of Fried hen’s eggs, Indian spiced potatoes, baked beans, smoked back bacon, Cumberland herb sausages, grilled plum tomatoes and portobello mushrooms. To go along with this I had to order the Bombay Cutting Chai.

This hearty breakfast was enough to fill me up however, looking at the menu there are so many great things that you can try. As the menu is designed for the whole day there is something that will tickle your fancy no matter what time you visit.

All in all my experience at Bombay Bustle was a pleasant one and I would most defiantly recommend it whether your taking the family out or meeting up with old friends the food is absolutely delicious and will keep everyone happy.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com