Tips On How Not To Let Your Problems Hold You Back
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 06, 2021
When we’re feeling overwhelmed, or our lives feel like they are out of control, we struggle to understand what’s happening. And we’re often at a complete loss as to how to deal with our problems. It’s important to become aware of how to identify problems that show up in our lives, how our problems show up as physical symptoms and negative thoughts and behaviors, and how these areas are interconnected. We can learn a way to examine our problems — on a table with three legs — where we can identify our physical symptoms, and maladaptive thoughts and behaviors, and begin to make positive changes.
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. She is a well-known speaker and author on mental health and wellness. Her upcoming book, A Deeper Wellness, is scheduled for publication in 2021. Please visit: www.drmonicavermani.com.
Dr. Vermani has recently launched an exciting online self-help program, A Deeper Wellness, delivering powerful mental health guidance, life skills, and knowledge that employees can access anywhere, anytime at www.adeeperwellness.com.
When life is going along well, we feel good, we think positively and we make healthy choices in our daily lives. But when we are overwhelmed, in pain, and struggling with bad behaviors, or stuck in negative patterns, our lives can seem unmanageable, and out of control. There is a simple way to find clarity, by putting our problems on a three-legged table, to build awareness of our challenges and find a way forward.
Problems Show Up In Three Ways
Why three legs? We use a three-legged table because our problems show up in three distinct ways: problematic physical symptoms, negative thoughts, and maladaptive behaviors and habits.
Firstly, our problems show up as physical and physiological symptoms, like headaches, muscle aches, weakness, tingling, abdominal distress, nausea, fatigue, eating too much or too little, sleeping too much or too little, heart palpitations, anxiety, concentration, or memory problems, racing mind, sexual dysfunction, fatigue, moodiness, panic attacks and more, simply anything we feel in our body.
Secondly, our problems also manifest as negative, unhealthy thoughts or cognitions. We internalize past hurts and ingrained negative beliefs about how the world works, and of our sense of worth in the world. In low self-esteem, we often develop negative thoughts which lead to self-depreciation, feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness, and negative thoughts about our abilities, relationships, the world, and opportunities.
Finally, our problems play out in any number of unhealthy, maladaptive behaviors and habits, from eating too much, eating too little, sleeping too much or too little, relying on alcohol and drugs to numb physical symptoms or escape negative thoughts to angry outbursts, self-sabotage, procrastination, self-harm, inflicting or tolerating abuse, mismanaging money, gambling or shopping addictions, staying in a job we dislike and many more unhealthy behaviours. The list goes on and on…
Putting The Three-Legged Table To Use
Remember, problems manifest in our lives in three distinct ways: as physical symptoms (leg #1), as negative thoughts (leg #2); and unhealthy, behaviors, actions, and habits (leg #3). Whatever is troubling you, you can put your problems on the top of this three-legged table… from work struggles, low self-esteem, becoming a caregiver to children or elderly parents, relationship troubles, inter-personal conflicts, anger, medical conditions, addictions, like food, alcohol, shopping, gambling, chronic pain, money concerns, depression, anxiety … anything.
Identifying And Addressing Our Problems
We can use the three-legged table to gain insight and awareness of the connections between our problems and symptoms, negative thoughts, and maladaptive behaviors. By identifying our symptoms in these three categories (legs) we can begin to address them together. Within us, we can feel overwhelmed with these symptoms, looking at them outside of ourselves, we can address them. The first step to managing things is awareness of symptoms to address.
In therapy, we can tackle our negative thoughts with Cognitive Therapy (CT). We can alter maladaptive behaviors with Behavioural Therapy (BT). And physicians can treat troublesome physical symptoms. However, when we treat just one of these ‘legs’ in isolation while ignoring the other two, we continue to prop up the negative forces at play. But when we confront all three categories of the three-legged table, we empower ourselves to make significant positive changes. Treat just one ‘leg’ of the three-legged table, the table remains standing. And we remain stuck.
A More Effective Option
The far more effective option — Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is a form of therapy that breaks maladaptive thoughts and behaviors and creates meaningful positive changes. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) works by challenging and reframing the cognitive distortions and thoughts we hold onto, and in addition, facilitates positive changes by slowly changing unhealthy acts, shifting maladaptive behaviors and habits to healthier, more adaptive ones.
The First Step
When we feel overwhelmed by our negative thoughts, behaviors, and physical symptoms, there are plenty of actions we can take to help ourselves. There are things we’re all aware of, like starting or increasing an exercise regime, confiding in a supportive friend, colleague, or family member, sleeping and eating well, meditating, socializing and seeking mutual support through a buddy system, making healthier choices, seeking medical or psychological counseling when required.
We owe it to ourselves to pay attention to our physical and mental health and to create positive change where change is needed. The first step to positive change — and to addressing our physical symptoms, and troublesome thoughts and behaviors — is awareness. We can use the three-legged table to look at our problems in a powerful new way that creates a deeper understanding of how our thoughts, behaviors, and symptoms show up and play out in our lives. With this awareness, we can begin to create positive changes that tackle our problems head-on.
Dr. Monica Vermani’s tips on creating positive change
Focus your awareness on how you’re feeling when you are struggling or feeling overwhelmed.
List your problematic negative thoughts, behaviors, and troublesome physical/physiological symptoms.
Think about the areas of your life where you would like to create positive changes in.
Make a commitment to yourself to reach out and find the supports you need to address your physical symptoms, negative thoughts and behaviors.
Bring in resources you need to address problematic thoughts and behaviors, as well as address your physical symptoms to alleviate and manage them better.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Dr. Monica Vermani
Author
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in treating trauma, stress, mood & anxiety disorders and is the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is coming out in 2021. www.drmonicavermani.com
COMMENTS
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
4 Hot October 2021 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Self-Care Sept. Part 3: How To Raise Your Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
-
Chakra Restaurant In London Aims To Bring Harmony To The Mind & Body Through Their Cuisine
-
Self-Care Sept Part 2: Take-Charge Tools For Self-Care
-
You Won't Believe These Obstacles Women Face When Trying To Have A Baby In India
-
Self-Care September Part One: How To Set An Intention Of Better Self-Care
-
Mindful Ways To Help You Transition To The Classroom
-
Highlights From Calgary Pride’s Exclusive Interview With Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil The World’s First Openly Gay Prince
-
Here's How To Put The Past Where It Belongs
-
This Is What You Need To Know About Personal Chemistry
-
4 Hot Sept 2021 Back To School Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Swipe Right If Vaxxed? Tips On How To Navigate The New Dating World
-
Step Back In Time With Partition Era Cuisine At 1947 London
-
This Is How To Stop Numbing Your Feelings And Let Go Of Past Hurts
-
Your Schemas: Understanding Maps Of Information We Create Throughout Our Lives
-
Stop Selling Yourself Short By Getting Rid Of Your Self-Limiting Thoughts
-
Want Some Paan Ice Cream? Scooperb In London Has The Best Ice Cream Treats
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This August 2021
-
Exploring The Power Of Compassion
-
Fool-Proof Recipes For 3 Easy-To-Bake Desi Treats
-
Karim Nanji Of Marble Financial Tells Why You Need To Get A Handle On Your Covid-Debt Before Its Too Late
-
The Value Of Understanding How Others Can Reveal Who We Really Are
-
Naan Nachos, BBQ Naan S'Mores & More — Fire Up That BBQ For These Fab Desi Treats
-
My Multiple Sclerosis Journey: Three Ways I've Enhanced My Wellness Routine
-
Here's How To Make Our Faith Bigger Than Our Fear
-
Summer Reading List: These 6 Desi Books Are Perfect For The Beach
-
Indulge In The Best Indo-Chinese & North Indian Dishes At Sugar & Spice Lounge In Queensbury
-
Suffering Has A Purpose — Here's What That Is
-
Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London