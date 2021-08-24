We continue our dine-in and takeaway culinary tour and now we visit 1947 London. Based in the West End, 1947 London brings you authentic Indian food taking you back to the era of 1947 India and the partition. This high-end restaurant has been decorated exquisitely and the lighting inside really sets the mood.

From the outside it almost makes you feel like you are walking into a nightclub but that is definitely not the case once you are inside.

The chef is Krishna Negi, a disciple of Vineet Bhatia and his menu is derived from the people and the culture that was present during the partition, hence the name. Chef Krishna Negi is not new to the game, in fact he created a buzz when he launched Tangawizi in Richmond back in 2004. His menu was so different it was regularly visited by celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The menu has a full range of food varieties and options such as nano plates and small plates and biryanis. To add to this amazing menu is a great selection of cocktails which has been designed with the consumer in mind.

As it is based in the bustling centre of London, they have really thought about the ambience they wanted to create. The restaurant opened its doors in October 2019 and is opposite the Rathbone Hotel. As you enter there is this beautiful flower wall and of course, you will want to stop for a picture.

This restaurant is an Instagrammer’s dream as the interior décor has been designed by interior designer Tammara Mattingly and paper artist Karen Navalta where they have brought about this clean sleek bright feel to the restaurant. They have used great velvet with beautiful round booths which adds a certain class to the venue.

To start, I had to order the Lychee Mocktini as I do not drink alcohol but the Cocktail menu looks exquisite. To go with this we ordered some starters, including the mini pappadums which comes with a lovely mango and mint coriander chutney, avocado Bombay Bhel which sounded different, wild tandoori salmon and some garlic flat bread with truffle oil.

The portions were actually very generous. I also thought the avocado Bombay Bhel was really tasty as it was a great switch from the standard bhel you get in other restaurants.

I then saw the Flaming Maharaja prawns on the menu and decided to order these, they were soft and juicy and totally touched the spot. I am glad I decided to order them.

Although I ordered prawns for starters when the word signature is used before the mains you know you have to order it. Signature coconut prawns, my mouth waters just thinking about it. As we hadn’t ordered lamb in the starters I thought I would go for the spring lamb masala and the black lentils makhana as I love makhani. On the sides I ordered cumin tempered potatoes, pulao rice and roti.

The mains were just as yummy as the starters and the lamb was perfect it literally fell to pieces, just how you want it to. On the table we also had decided to order the Lamb Dum Biryani which is a beautiful dish. It is cooked perfectly in authentic dum style and the best part is they open the lid when they bring it over to the table allowing the steam and aroma to take over.

To finish off it was time to order my favourite part of the meal, dessert. Their Mango Kulfi sounded good so I ordered that and it did not disappoint, just like the other two courses before it. It brought back great memories of eating kulfi when I was younger and it was served in a very pretty way which I for one appreciated.

All in all I feel that 1947 London is for the people who love spending money on quality food and do not mind about the price tag. Or for those who are celebrating a special occasion.