You may have read my story about my Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Since then, I have been on a mission to find (and stick to) specific wellness activities which helps me reconnect with my body and clear my head. These tips are universal, so regardless of your personal health journey, including these routines into your day-to-day is worth its weight in gold. Trust me. Here are my three ways that I’ve enhanced my wellness routine.

Since my diagnosis ten years ago, finding a way to incorporate habits into my routine has been a long journey. There were routines which I enthusiastically started only to find myself slowly shoving them to the side. There were other habits which I thought I had already incorporated to its fullest only to realize that I wasn’t reaping their full rewards.

The pandemic really forced me to look inwards and see what I actually needed to do, and what I should discard. It was time for a wellness reset.

The following three habits that I have taken on are universal. Regardless of your personal wellness journey, these routines are beneficial to everyone.

1. Incorporating A Pilates Mat Routine

Rolling around on a mat is not my idea of a good time. However I realized that my already restricted mobility became nonexistent with the lockdown. I needed to move my muscles somehow. Emma Kate Millar entered my life. Her Pilates studio — Body Mason — was already a big part of my life long before the lockdown. Taking Pilates in a fully-loaded studio gave me access to all sorts of equipment. But that equipment was no longer within reach now that I was at home. Emma Kate pivoted to digital and revamped her classes with a fabulous selection of virtual Pilates Mat sessions using various house hold objects (think of soup cans as weights), and it solved my problem.

“The beautiful thing about Pilates Mat work is the endless ability to modify and adapt to whatever the body needs.” Emma Kate notes. “It’s a very safe and accessible movement practice that can be tailored to fit someone’s individual needs and goals. I also love that it’s a method that can be done in the comfort of your own home which gives individuals with chronic pain, illness or physical limitations better access to an effective workout. Because Pilates works from our bones out, meaning your deepest stabilizers of the pelvis and joints we help the body find more stability, strength, and range of motion. So, as you grow stronger you want to move more which means better overall health! A body in less pain moves more and thus creates a happy, healthy circle of self care.”

Body Mason has a selection of online classes and can be purchased individually or in groups of 5 and 10 classes. Their summer promotion which ends in August is their $99 CAD per month (expires after 3 months) and you can also purchase their unlimited online monthly membership at $150 CAD a month, which includes a library packed with various online classes as well as access to their live sessions online. They have a variety of levels and instructors ready to get you moving and always ready to offer modified version of moves depending on your body’s ability. Check them out here: www.bodymason.ca

2. Adding A Reformer To My Pilates Workout

This is my second wellness habit I’ve incorporated into my life. You can stick to Pilates Mat as your sole form of exercise, or you can stick to the Reformer. In my case because I had the space (and time!) I decided to do both.

Once I became comfortable with online classes thanks to Emma Kate and Body Mason, I decided to take the plunge and purchase a foldable Reformer machine. Once it arrived at my door with all the necessary accessories for a full complete workout, I was all set.

It was through Emma Kate that I connected with instructor Amber Haffenden and we got started in taking advantage of the reformer. My schedule was all set. The Reformer machine is a form of resistance training where you use your hands/arms, legs to pull on the straps. Depending on the difficulty level of the adjustable springs, you can get a solid full body workout lying down, seated or standing. The Reformer is popular in the athlete’s world, as its a common exercise for those coming out of an injury or looking for an effective and focused low-impact workout.

When it comes to my Multiple Sclerosis, this workout brings to the table tons of benefits. “Pilates on the Reformer is the type of movement that helps find that mind-body connection, so you’re not only moving your body but moving with control and intent,” adds Amber. “We focus on building stability and core strength which has shown to have such a positive impact on imbalances and weaknesses often associated with neurological disorders such as MS. We do a lot of unilateral work, often working the stronger side first in order to let the brain coordinate and familiarize itself with the exercises.”

I would interchange my Pilates Mat and Pilates Reformer classes just to change things up, in keeping with what my body was up to doing. As a result, I became a lot more aware of my muscle activations, how I can modify certain moves to adapt to my limitations and what I needed to do in order to challenge my abilities and push my body just a little bit further. Check out Amber’s site at https://pilatesto.com or email her at [email protected]

3. Getting An In-home Massage

With all the workouts I needed to get some deep tissue therapy. Also the fact I’m sitting at home all day hunched over my phone or keyboard definitely does not do my shoulders and back any good. As usual I left it right to the last minute, when my body was so sore and so tight I immediately hit up Google to find who can come to my place for a session. I didn’t want to go out. Lockdown prevented that and even though we are opening up such spaces, a) I was still a bit queasy about getting out there and b) I just didn’t want lose that freshly massaged feeling while battling traffic on my way home.

So I hit up Health Casa and connected with Mike Gaspar the company’s Co-Founder and CEO. I immediately went online registered myself and before I knew it I was texting Mike getting all the information I needed to set up my appointment. I filled out their necessary COVID forms, inputted my payment info and I was all set. And I was really excited! Getting a massage is vital when it comes to increasing the blood’s circulation throughout your body. Circulation is especially key, if you have Diabetes and various vascular issues. And who doesn’t love a massage? You can even be specific in terms of what exactly you want done, whether it’s just for your shoulders, calves and feet or for your full body, they will provide all the necessary therapy that’s required for optimal results.

“Massage therapy is a hands-on treatment focusing on the manipulation of the body’s soft tissues (E.g. muscles, ligaments, tendons, & joints).” Mike explains. “It optimizes health and well-being by acting on the muscular, nervous and circulatory systems. Massage is beneficial for a variety of patients, regardless their individual health.”

Mike even gave me a list of benefits that a massage provides:

Decreased muscle and joint pain (Acute and chronic)

Decreased stress

Improved expedited recuperation form work stress or exercise injuries

Increased relaxation thereby decreasing symptoms of anxiety and depression

Potential improved sleep

Improved circulation

Diana one of Health Casa’s Registered Massage Therapists was responsible for my hour-long session. She showed up masked and ready, quickly set up the table, used my sheets (COVID protocol) and doubled wiped everything. Not only was she incredibly thorough with her massage it was easy for me to communicate my concerns with her. My right side is extra tender to the touch but extra tight at the same time. She was on it. I even got some extra deep stretches on top of the amazing muscular activation. The price is comparable to a spa with the added benefit of staying at home. It’s heaven right? Yes. It sure is. Click on Health Casa for full range of their services.

So take these steps and incorporate them in your life. It fits into any health journey and fitness level. And once you’ve started, trust me you won’t be able to stop. And that’s the best feeling.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com, Selfie (Hina P. Ansari)