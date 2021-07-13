Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 13, 2021
When it comes to summer, one of the best things is exploring fresh fruits that may not be on your radar at other times of the year. Need new ideas for your mangos and coconuts? Want to explore other tropical fruits but have no idea how to prep them? Here we are! Check out these delish tropical fruit recipes that will keep you cool and feeling fresh!
Mango Pudding
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup mango purée
- 1 1/4 cup whipping cream, chilled
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/4 ground cardamom
- 1 1/2 teaspoon agar agar powder
Directions
- Stir agar agar powder with water to dissolve and set aside
- Add mango purée in a small sauce pan and heat over medium low.
- Add agar agar mix and cardamom and stir. Bring the mix to a simmer until agar is completely dissolved. Once agar is dissolve, remove from heat and let cool but do not let mix to set.
- While mango mix is cooling, whipped cream to stiff peaks.
- Once mango mix is cooled, add yo whipped cream and beat until fully incorporated.
- Pour mix into serving dishes, place plastic wrap on top to prevent a film to form.
- Place in fridge and let set for at least 4 hours.
Pomegranate Cinnamon Eton Mess
Ingredients (Makes 4)
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
- 2 cups meringues
- 3/4 cup whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon + more for sprinkling
Directions
- Whip cream and cinnamon together until forms peak
- Break meringues into chunks
- To make Eton mess, add dollop of whipped cream in bottom of dish, add crushed meringue and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, repeat once more.
- Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.
Baked Pineapple Triangles
Ingredients
Jam (makes approximately 1 mason jar)
- 5 cups fresh pineapple, core removed, peeled and cut into chunks or three cups canned pineapple (rings cut into chunks, chunks or tidbits)
- 1/2 lemon, Juiced
- 1 cup sugar
Pastry (for 8 pastries)
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, defrosted
- 1 egg
- Optional – 1 tablespoon coarse cane sugar for topping
Directions
Jam
- Add all ingredients to a saucepan, bring ingredients to a boil, do not cover.
- Once ingredients are boiling, lower heat to a simmer and cook at 30 mins, stirring regularly.
- After 30 minutes, check pineapple. Fruit should be soft and tender. If fruit is still hard, continue to cook for a few more minutes. Once most liquid has evaporated and fruit is soft, remove from heat.
- Mash fruit with potato masher. Let cool completely.
Pastry
- Preheat oven at 375
- Roll out defrosted puff pastry and cut into 4inch squares.
- Whisk egg to make egg wash
- Add a tablespoon of pineapple jam in the middle.
- Brush edges of pastry with egg and fold over. Pinch edges to form triangle. Repeat with other squares
- Brush all pastries with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar
- Bake for 20-25 mins until pastry is puffed and golden. Let cool before serving.
Star Fruit Refresher
Ingredients (makes 1 drink)
- 1 star fruit
- 1/2 ounce vodka
- Lemon lime soda
- Ice cubes
Directions
- Blend star fruit with a splash of water and strain. Use a cheesecloth or press through a strainer.
- To make refresher, stir juice with vodka
- In a tall glass, add juice mix and top with soda.
Iced Coffee with Coconut Water
Ingredients (Makes 1 drink)
- 1/2 cup strong brewed coffee
- 1 cup coconut water
- Sugar to sweeten, if desired
- Coconut milk, if desired
- Ice cubes
Directions
- If you prefer this sweetened, add sugar to coffee while it is still hot
- Pour coffee over ice cubes and top with coconut water.
- To add a creamy spin, drizzle coconut milk over top and stir. Serve immediately.
Now that you have these recipes at hand, dive in and indulge in some tropical fruit goodness!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Take A Closer Look At What Angers You In Order To Be More Compassionate
-
Red Light District Workers In India Are Struggling To Survive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?