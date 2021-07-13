Stay Cool & Feel Fresh With These Tropical Fruit Recipes

When it comes to summer, one of the best things is exploring fresh fruits that may not be on your radar at other times of the year. Need new ideas for your mangos and coconuts? Want to explore other tropical fruits but have no idea how to prep them? Here we are! Check out these delish tropical fruit recipes that will keep you cool and feeling fresh!

Mango Pudding

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup mango purée

1 1/4 cup whipping cream, chilled

2 tablespoons water

1/4 ground cardamom

1 1/2 teaspoon agar agar powder

Directions

Stir agar agar powder with water to dissolve and set aside Add mango purée in a small sauce pan and heat over medium low. Add agar agar mix and cardamom and stir. Bring the mix to a simmer until agar is completely dissolved. Once agar is dissolve, remove from heat and let cool but do not let mix to set. While mango mix is cooling, whipped cream to stiff peaks. Once mango mix is cooled, add yo whipped cream and beat until fully incorporated. Pour mix into serving dishes, place plastic wrap on top to prevent a film to form. Place in fridge and let set for at least 4 hours.

Pomegranate Cinnamon Eton Mess

Ingredients (Makes 4)

1 cup pomegranate seeds

2 cups meringues

3/4 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon cinnamon + more for sprinkling

Directions

Whip cream and cinnamon together until forms peak Break meringues into chunks To make Eton mess, add dollop of whipped cream in bottom of dish, add crushed meringue and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, repeat once more. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

Baked Pineapple Triangles

Ingredients

Jam (makes approximately 1 mason jar)

5 cups fresh pineapple, core removed, peeled and cut into chunks or three cups canned pineapple (rings cut into chunks, chunks or tidbits)

1/2 lemon, Juiced

1 cup sugar

Pastry (for 8 pastries)

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, defrosted

1 egg

Optional – 1 tablespoon coarse cane sugar for topping

Directions

Jam

Add all ingredients to a saucepan, bring ingredients to a boil, do not cover. Once ingredients are boiling, lower heat to a simmer and cook at 30 mins, stirring regularly. After 30 minutes, check pineapple. Fruit should be soft and tender. If fruit is still hard, continue to cook for a few more minutes. Once most liquid has evaporated and fruit is soft, remove from heat. Mash fruit with potato masher. Let cool completely.

Pastry

Preheat oven at 375 Roll out defrosted puff pastry and cut into 4inch squares. Whisk egg to make egg wash Add a tablespoon of pineapple jam in the middle. Brush edges of pastry with egg and fold over. Pinch edges to form triangle. Repeat with other squares Brush all pastries with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar Bake for 20-25 mins until pastry is puffed and golden. Let cool before serving.

Star Fruit Refresher

Ingredients (makes 1 drink)

1 star fruit

1/2 ounce vodka

Lemon lime soda

Ice cubes

Directions

Blend star fruit with a splash of water and strain. Use a cheesecloth or press through a strainer. To make refresher, stir juice with vodka In a tall glass, add juice mix and top with soda.

Iced Coffee with Coconut Water

Ingredients (Makes 1 drink)

1/2 cup strong brewed coffee

1 cup coconut water

Sugar to sweeten, if desired

Coconut milk, if desired

Ice cubes

Directions

If you prefer this sweetened, add sugar to coffee while it is still hot Pour coffee over ice cubes and top with coconut water. To add a creamy spin, drizzle coconut milk over top and stir. Serve immediately.

Now that you have these recipes at hand, dive in and indulge in some tropical fruit goodness!

