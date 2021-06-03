Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You

When it comes to our culture sometimes showing emotions and even crying may be seen as a sign of fragility and weakness. However when it comes to your wellness and most importantly for your mental health, letting out a good cry is far more beneficial than keeping it all locked in. These are the reasons why crying is good for you.

Do you ever catch yourself holding back your tears? Do you try to on a “brave face?” Do you associate crying with being “weak?” Do you say “cry-baby” like it’s a bad thing? If so, it’s time for a perspective shift; read on for some of the health benefits of crying and next time let yourself cry baby – it’s good for you!

Is crying critical to our existence?

Yes! When in the womb, a baby receives oxygen through their mother’s umbilical cord. After birth, the baby’s first cry helps their lungs adapt to life outside the womb. Not only does crying help a baby breathe on their own but it can also support clearing out any extra fluid that may be in the lungs, mouth and/or nose.

As we grow, our bodies form three types of tears, all which help us detox in different ways:

Reflex tears are composed of mostly water (about 98%) and help clear smoke, debris and dust from our eyes.

are composed of mostly water (about 98%) and help clear smoke, debris and dust from our eyes. Continuous tears are also composed mostly of water (about 98%) and their purpose is to lubricate our eyes and help prevent eye infections.

are also composed mostly of water (about 98%) and their purpose is to lubricate our eyes and help prevent eye infections. Emotional tears are composed of water but can include other toxins and/or stress hormones. Though animals certainly feel and express pain, we are the only living species that can physically produce a stream of tears for emotional expression. These emotional tears fuel the experience of crying and are believed to have the most health benefits.

Is there a stigma around crying?

Yes! From a young age, many learn that crying is “bad” and/or that it’s a weakness. Children are told to stop crying and it becomes even less socially acceptable as they grow (especially for men).

In South Asian culture, crying is understood (and accepted without judgement) for large life moments including death and weddings however outside of such moments, it’s often frowned upon especially in public. Many of us have experienced this type of response to our tears “Stop crying, what will people think!?! Do you want them to think you aren’t treated properly at home? Do you want them to think you don’t have a good life? Be strong and stop crying.”

To be clear, we aren’t implying the phrases above are said maliciously – often they may be a response from people who love us and want to help ease our suffering. Unfortunately, though it may be driven by the intent to comfort, this response can instill feelings of shame for crying and a perspective that crying is a bad for us however research demonstrates that it can be a healthy, coping mechanism that human beings are genetically designed to do.

Another cause of stigma is that we live in a world of striving to constantly do things, to be on the go, to be “productive.” Curling up in a ball to have a good cry, can sometimes be considered a “waste of time” because it doesn’t “solve” any of our problems. However sometimes our problems and/or hardships don’t have solutions (grieving for example). If we bottle up our emotions, they may express themselves in different ways – it can be more productive in the long-term to process and/or embrace them instead of trying to over-ride and/or avoid them. We also need to accept that not every action we take needs to be fueled by productivity and a desire to always be “doing” – crying can help us pause to process and embrace just “being.”

Can we break the stigma around crying?

Yes! We can all start by looking inwards to learn if we associate crying with feelings embarrassment, guilt and/or shame. If so, start by giving yourself permission to feel all your emotions and then advocate for others to do the same. We all cry at some point, the more we normalize it, the more we can support shifting perspectives that crying is a weakness. Let’s change the narrative and honour the expression and/or sharing of vulnerability as a strength. The reality is life isn’t always a breezy walk in the park, it’s okay if we shed some tears from time-to-time to help us deal with bumps, slips and falls. Crying can be beneficial to our healing; a healthy action that helps us get back up.

So, what are the health benefits of crying? Here are some of our favourites:

Supports stress management: Crying for several minutes can help us self-soothe by activating our parasympathetic nervous system which helps us “rest and digest” by slowing us down and keeping us calm (especially in moments of high stress and/or anxiety when we are operating in “flight or fight” mode). As mentioned earlier, emotional tears can be composed of stress hormones so crying can help flush them out of our system.

It can increase our awareness: Ever have the urge to burst into tears but you’re not sure why? Sometimes we may be in a place where mentally we tell ourselves we’re “fine” because that can seem easier than pausing to process any pain and/or distress we are experiencing. Physical tears can be hard to ignore as they involve other actions (E.g. wiping our face, getting a tissue). These moments are opportunities for us to pause, look inwards and accept our feelings instead of avoiding them. We don’t have to be “fine” all the time.

It can cultivate connection: Crying can be very intimate and when we open ourselves up to sharing our pain with those around us, it can create a deeper bond. Crying can also help signal to the people around us that we need some added support and hopefully lead to less feelings of isolation. Sometimes described as an attachment behavior, crying can be a signal to others that we would benefit from support and/or a bit of extra care.

It can uplift our mood: A way to release our mental and/or physical pain, crying can also help us release oxytocin and endorphins both of which are mood boosting chemicals.

It can kill bacteria: Tears contain strong antiviral and antibacterial enzymes, helping us get rid of germs our eyes may have accumulated throughout the day. Tears contain lysozymes which can kill bacteria by 90-95% in just a few minutes. Though it’s unfortunate when crying arises from a negative experience, a positive point to focus on is that it can help support your immunity.

Now that you know some of the benefits of crying, the next time you feel the urge, grab some Kleenex, and let it flow!

Main image photo credit: www.unsplash.com