Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
Culture & Lifestyle May 17, 2021
There’s nothing like pouring a tall cool glass of your favourite spring/summer drink. With the temps going up, it’s time to get down with these fresh drink recipes all with a Desi twist!
Infused Fruit Water
Ingredients
- 1 litre water
Fruit combinations
- Citrus: 4 slices lemon and 4 slices oranges
- Watermelon: 1 cup watermelon chunks and 6 fresh basil leaves
- Berry Lemon: ½ cup strawberry slices and 3 lemon slices
Directions
Fill water in large bottle and add sliced fruits. Let mix steep in fridge for at least an hour before drinking.
Strawberry Coconut Lassi
Ingredients
- 2 2/1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 cup coconut yogurt
- ½ coconut milk
- 2 tablespoon honey or agave
- Pinch cardamom powder
- Optional: splash of coconut water
Directions
Add strawberries, yogurt, milk, honey, cardamom powder to a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy. If it is too thick, add a splash of coconut water to thin slightly.
Frosty Mango Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 cup frozen mango
- 1 cup sorbet (mango, pineapple, strawberry or coconut preferred)
- 1 cup lemonade
- Honey to sweeten
Directions
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Pomegranate Iced Tea
Ingredients
- 1 cup black tea, cooled
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 sliced fresh lemon
- Ice
Directions
- Add tea, pomegranate seeds, honey and ice to a drink shaker and shake to mix.
- Pour into tall glass and serve with lemon wedge.
Banana Blackberry Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen blackberries
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ sprig fresh thyme, leaves removed (about 10 leaves)
- ½ cup oat milk
- ½ cup coconut water
- 1 cup spinach
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Passionfruit Sangria with SoCIAL Lite Vodka
Ingredients
- 1 litre moscato
- 1 orange, sliced
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- ½ cup frozen mango chunks
- Seeds of 2 passion fruits
- Seeds of 2 sweet granadilla
- 2 cans SoCial Lite Mango Lemonade Vodka Soda
Directions
- Add moscato, orange slices, and mango to a large pitcher. Allow flavours to marry for a few hours in the fridge.
- Add strawberries, passion fruit seeds, granadilla seeds, and SoCial Lite. Serve immediately.
**SoCial Lite is available to liquor retail stores, click here for more information.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
