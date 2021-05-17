Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist

There’s nothing like pouring a tall cool glass of your favourite spring/summer drink. With the temps going up, it’s time to get down with these fresh drink recipes all with a Desi twist!

Infused Fruit Water

Ingredients

1 litre water

Fruit combinations

Citrus: 4 slices lemon and 4 slices oranges

Watermelon: 1 cup watermelon chunks and 6 fresh basil leaves

Berry Lemon: ½ cup strawberry slices and 3 lemon slices

Directions

Fill water in large bottle and add sliced fruits. Let mix steep in fridge for at least an hour before drinking.

Strawberry Coconut Lassi

Ingredients

2 2/1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup coconut yogurt

½ coconut milk

2 tablespoon honey or agave

Pinch cardamom powder

Optional: splash of coconut water

Directions

Add strawberries, yogurt, milk, honey, cardamom powder to a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy. If it is too thick, add a splash of coconut water to thin slightly.

Frosty Mango Lemonade

Ingredients

2 cup frozen mango

1 cup sorbet (mango, pineapple, strawberry or coconut preferred)

1 cup lemonade

Honey to sweeten

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Pomegranate Iced Tea

Ingredients

1 cup black tea, cooled

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

1 tablespoon honey

1 sliced fresh lemon

Ice

Directions

Add tea, pomegranate seeds, honey and ice to a drink shaker and shake to mix. Pour into tall glass and serve with lemon wedge.

Banana Blackberry Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup frozen blackberries

1 frozen banana

½ sprig fresh thyme, leaves removed (about 10 leaves)

½ cup oat milk

½ cup coconut water

1 cup spinach

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Passionfruit Sangria with SoCIAL Lite Vodka



Ingredients

1 litre moscato

1 orange, sliced

1 cup strawberries, sliced

½ cup frozen mango chunks

Seeds of 2 passion fruits

Seeds of 2 sweet granadilla

2 cans SoCial Lite Mango Lemonade Vodka Soda

Directions

Add moscato, orange slices, and mango to a large pitcher. Allow flavours to marry for a few hours in the fridge. Add strawberries, passion fruit seeds, granadilla seeds, and SoCial Lite. Serve immediately.

**SoCial Lite is available to liquor retail stores, click here for more information.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com