South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
Culture & Lifestyle May 24, 2021
We continue our South Asian Heritage Month celebrations with a look at how we can teach future generations about our culture with these key books for kids and young adults.
*Have you seen our first instalment of our South Asian Heritage Month special: “Get List With These Trending Novels by 8 Desi Authors”? Click here!
South Asian Heritage Month presents an important opportunity to teach future generations about South Asian culture, including the not-so-pleasant aspects of it. Having conversations about issues such as colourism, the caste system, identity, race, gender, and more will help to eliminate the perpetuation of outdated (and honestly, absurd) stereotypes that have been ingrained in South Asian culture for too long.
With that said, check out our carefully curated list of books that you can lean on to structure these crucial conversations about South Asian culture with the youngest minds in your life!
By Nabela Noor
Beautifully Me features a young Bangladeshi girl, Zubi, who helps her family start to see that if we need to start appreciating our bodies and ourselves as we’re all beautiful!
By Supriya Kelkar, Alea Marley, Simran Jeet Singh
Harpreet Singh pays special attention to colours and uses them to display his emotions. His life seems to become dull and grey after relocating to a new city, where he struggles to find his place in his new home.
By Gloria Whelan
Kumar is from Gujarat, India. Andal, his schoolmate, asks Kumar to come to their home for their Diwali celebrations. However, when Kumar goes to Andal’s home, he is turned away due to his caste. Kumar is left to wonder if he can really be friends with whomever he wants or if his caste (which he has no control over) will determine his position in life?
The Not-So-Star-Spangled Life of Sunita Sen
By Mitali Perkins
Sunita is a 13-year-old teen who is struggling with embracing her Indian roots because she doesn’t want to seem ‘different’ from her American friends. However, as she begins to learn more about her culture from her grandparents during their visit, her tune changes!
By Kavitha Mandana
A Pair of Twins tells the story of Sundari, a young girl, and Lakshmi, an elephant. The two were born on the same day and grew up together. Sundari wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and work with elephants as a mahout, while Lakshmi, a female elephant, wants to lead the Dussehra festival, however, neither of them are ‘suited’ for their dreams due to their gender. The book tells some hard truths about a culture that typically enforces gender stereotypes and other expectations.
The Whole Story of Half a Girl
By Veera Hiranandani
Sonia Nadhamuni is half Indian and half Jewish. She is transferred to public school when her dad finds himself without a source of employment. At her new school, Sonia is struggling with where she belongs and who she is due to her diverse background, all while trying to navigate the problems at home.
By Rina Singh And Marianne Ferrer
Sundar sees the need for change in his community. According to Amazon, Sundar feels strongly that “… girls should be valued as much as boys and that land should not be needlessly destroyed.” As such, Sundar seeks to plant 111 after the birth of a female child in their village, which will help to rejuvenate their community in more ways than one.
untold: defining moments of the uprooted
Bydited By Gabrielle Deonath And Kamini Ramdeen
This book features over 30 South Asian authors who each tell their ‘untold’ truths, with a focus on three underlying issues: identity, being, and relationships. This would be a fantastic book for the 16+ crowd, as its stories can guide your conversations. That said, while all of these accounts are so necessary and moving, we would like to highlight Meera Solanki Estrada’s contributions, “Born Untouchable.” Estrada, after 40 years, finally speaks out about her experience as a Dalit or ‘Untouchable’ in hopes of starting the conversation about why these labels are harmful and need to be eradicated in South Asian culture.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.amazon.com/www.unsplash.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
-
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
-
The Delhi Chalo Protest: Why These Farmers Need To Fight
-
Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor
-
Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
-
7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020
-
Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)
-
Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
-
Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
-
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
-
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
-
Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London