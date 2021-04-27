Ramadan is in full swing. And while this is the second time that it’s taking place during COVID it still can be tough to find new and exciting ways to break the fast during Iftar since getting together with friends or eating out may still not available to us. That’s why we decided to dive right into the hottest trends in food presentations out there. Charcuterie boards can be anything to anyone and here are our tips on how to create the perfect one for your Iftar. Trust us, this will bring out all the flavours you love!

Charcuterie boards can be made to suit all tastes and occasions. The basic elements of a charcuterie board include fresh veggies, fresh and dried fruits, breads/carbs, cheese and protein naturally pair with the essentials of a Suhoor or Iftar meal.

Here are the basics for a good board.

For fruits and veggies fresh is best. Fruits such as grapes, melon, citrus, plums, berries or anything else is in season work for any type of board and are easy to prep. Veggies can be mixed and matched based on the flavour of the board, for something spicy match with cooling cucumbers, snap peas or tomatoes, for a more lentil based board match with carrots, sweet peppers or radishes. Dried Fruits are an easy addition to any board just like the fresh fruits. Dates are a must for the Iftar board but apricots, cranberries or figs are a great addition. No board is complete without a handful of nuts such as walnut or almond. When it comes to breads/carbs, make sure they are complex to help keep you going throughout the day, like whole grain naan or breads and hummus or chick pea salad. Cheese and protein is where this board will shift from the traditional charcuterie boards that use cured meats and various cheeses. You’ll want to ensure that cheese or eggs are part of the Suhoor board while meats are a key part of the Iftar board. When selecting the cheese or protein be weary of anything too salty which may make you thirsty throughout the day.

However, when building the board, feel free to add other crackers, veggies or fruits that you prefer.

The Suhoor Board

Fruits and Veggies – honeydew and cantaloupe melon chunks, orange wedges, grapes, blackberries, heirloom carrots (peeled and cut lengthwise), mini sweet peppers (halved and deseeded), radishes (washed and sliced) Dried Fruits and Nuts – apricots, figs and almonds Breads and Carbs – whole grain baguette (toasted and rubbed with fresh garlic), tandoori hummus (see recipe below) Cheese and Protein – halal cheese slices or cubes, hardboiled eggs (halved)

Tandoori Hummus

Ingredients

1 450mL can chick peas, washed and drained

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tablespoon tandoori masala

¼ cup fresh dahi or tahini

Salt to taste

Chili powder for topping

Fresh cilantro leaves, chopped finely for topping

Extra olive oil for drizzle

Directions

Add chick peas, ¼ cup olive oil, lemon juice, garlic paste, tandoori masala, dahi/tahini and salt to a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Taste and add more salt if necessary. To serve, put hummus in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and top with chili powder and cilantro leaves.

The Iftar Board

Fruits and Veggies – blueberries, raspberries, plums, watermelon chunks, cucumber spears, baby tomatoes (washed and halved), radishes (washed and sliced thinly) Dried Fruits and Nuts – dates and walnuts Breads and Carbs – whole grain naan, fresh papdums, brown basmati rice, channa masala or dhal Protein – curried lamb kebabs (see recipe below)

Curried Lamb Kebabs

Ingredients

1 lb ground halal lamb

2 shallots, finely minced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 medium carrot, shredded

3 tablespoons finely minced cilantro

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt to taste

Directions

Mix ingredients in a bowl and set aside for an hour. While meat is resting, soak kebab skewers in water. Preheat grill and brush with oil, or warm drizzle of oil in a large pan. Take handfuls of the meat mix and form kebab around the skewers. Cook kebabs for 15-20 minutes, turning half way, until meat is cooked through.

The Supporting Role.

Large flat platters, wooden cheese boards and some bowls with personality are the perfect foundation for any charcuterie board.

So whether it’s you are starting your fast, or breaking it, you can definitely enjoy each ceremony with these delish boards.

