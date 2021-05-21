Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
Culture & Lifestyle May 21, 2021
Fact. Your brain has been overwhelmed with information and emotions. Being able to empty it out and de-stress is more important now than ever. So it’s time to give your mind a break. Here 5 mindful ways to unplug & relax, that you can do just about anywhere.
- Alicia Keys & Deepak Chopra — Activating the Devine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness
Celebrated wellness expert and spiritual guru Deepak Chopra joins forces with Alicia Keys with a 21-day meditation program. For anyone who wants to take charge of their spiritual centre and go down this journey with these two. The free 21-day meditation has been created to allow anyone to join at any time. Once you register, you’ll be guided to a day-by-day 21-day calendar which emphasizes their three key mantras to “heal” “activate” and “unite. As per Chopra.com, “All beings, of all gender identities and experiences, carry within us complementary energies that motivate and support us: the lunar, cooling, and receptive energy often associated with the feminine, and the solar, warming, and active energies connected to the masculine. When they unite, we return to wholeness.” Check the preview below and click on Chopra.com for the full details.
2. The Calm App
One of the biggest surprises and discoveries is the success of the Calm app. You’ve seen those mesmerizing ads with their countdown clock playing to the sound of rain. Noted (by them) as the #1 App for mediation and sleep, it’s no doubt that it’s all the rage. Once you go to their app (or their site at calm.com) it gives you various options to choose from, depending on what you are looking for. They offer programs for sleep improvement, to reducing stress & anxiety, improving your focus and self-improvement and more. They even have “Calm for Teachers” providing programs to over 250,000 teachers who can use it for their students and children who are looking for ways to help them with their own anxieties.
3. Get Writing
There’s a reason why we’ve talked about it before. Because it’s one of the most effective (and free) ways to destress. Writing has been proved to be a therapeutic practice and with free writing, where you just write without any judgement or corrections for a predetermined period of time, the possibilities are endless. Personally speaking, I would keep a small notebook and from day to day, write down every task I have done that day. From mailing out letters, to sending packages, to booking appts etc. Psychologically speaking, I feel so much lighter mentally. It’s like I’ve given my brain permission to let all that information go because I have written it all down. And that stress of “what if I forget” is gone because all I need to do is refer back to that date in the book to remind me if I did indeed book my dental appt. Yes, I know I have a calendar where I type in all that stuff, don’t get me wrong. But it’s not the same as physically jotting it down. Let me tell you, it does wonders.
4. Dive Into A Colouring Book
Another popular (and tried and tested) method that we have also talked about, is the act of colouring. In a book. Seriously. Grab a bunch of colouring books and colouring pencils from the Dollar Store, grab a cup of coffee and go at it. You’ll be amazed how your brain can go into a meditative state and lets you wander, giving you that liberating free-flowing feeling.
5. Going For A Walk Or a Drive
This may be an obvious one, but have you kept track on how long you have been staring at your screen? Exactly. Hours can easily go by doomscrolling or sending all those must-send-now emails. Time to close that tech device, throw that phone in your pocket and just go for a walk. Whether it’s at your local park, down the boardwalk by the water, or even just window shopping at your local shopping street, just let your mind go. One of the most meditative acts for me is driving. I open the windows, turn the radio off and just let my mind wander. I get my best ideas when I’m behind the wheel. It’s like I gave my brain permission to just empty out everything, leaving room for new thoughts to bud.
Whatever you do, taking time out to destress is vitally important. It’s one of the key elements of mental health care. Do yourself a favour and give your brain a break. Your mind will thank you.
Main Image Photo Credit: chopra.com, www.unsplash.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
