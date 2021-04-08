Some of us have just hit the 1 year mark of working from home and if your experience has been like mine, you’ve lost a couple pounds, found them again and been sucked into a virtual meeting vortex. Making meal prep and healthy snacks ever more important. So recharge with these health Desi-inspired power snacks!

Curried Crunchy Chick Peas

Ingredients

1 540mL can check peas

2 tablespoon grape seed or neutral flavour oil (good to cooking at high temperatures)

Salt and black pepper to taste

½ teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Directions

Drain and rinse chick peas. Remove any lose skins. Place on a large tray and pat dry Preheat oven to 400°, place pan in over to warm Put chick peas in a bowl, add oil, salt and black pepper Remove pan from the oven, and carefully spread the chick peas evenly across the pan Bake chick peas for 10 mins, turn and return to oven to bake for another 10 mins. In the meantime, mix garam masala, chili and onion powders and set aside. Remove pan from oven, gently sprinkle spice mix over chick peas and stir to coat. Return pan to oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Let cool before eating.

Chai Power Balls

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup unsalted whole cashews

2 cups packed dates, pits removed

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ ground ginger

Pinch of ground cardamom

Pinch of black pepper

¼ cup sesame seeds

Directions

Add cashews and spices to a food processor. Process until cashews break down and begin to smooth Throw in the dates and continue to process for another minute. Add sesame seeds and process until the mixture starts to clump. Roll mixture into 1 inch balls. Store in art tight container in fridge or freezer.

Paneer Panini

Ingredients (makes 2 sandwiches)

¾ cup paneer, grated

¼ cup frozen corn kernels

¼ red pepper, finely diced

1 small shallot, finely diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Pinch of chili powder

4 slices of bread

2 tablespoon butter or margarine

2-4 slices mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon fresh coriander, chopped

Directions

Add a drizzle of oil to a pan on medium heat. Add paneer, corn, red pepper, shallot, garlic and chili powder. Cook until veggies are soft. Remove from the heat and set aside. Preheat panini press or warm a clean pan over medium heat. Butter both sides of each slice of bread. Place sliced cheese, paneer mixture, and sprinkle with coriander. Top with another slice of cheese and other slice of bread. Repeat for the other sandwich. If using a panini press, put sandwich on press and close until ready. If using a pan, place sandwich in the pan, and press down with a spatula. Wait a few minutes until the bottom starts to toast and cheese melts. Flip sandwich and toast the other side.

Chai Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk

1 chai teabag

1 banana, chopped and frozen

2 tablespoons rolled oats

Pinch cinnamon

Splash vanilla extract

¼ cup of toppings of your liking – chia seeds, berries, nuts, dried fruits, etc.

Directions

Warm milk and steep teabag until infused. Remove teabag and cool milk. Add milk, banana, oats, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with toppings of choice.

These snacks will definitely be the value add you need to get through your day without the sugar crash!

