4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 30, 2021
Check out the hottest tech gadgets that are hitting the stores this April 2021!
Price: $560 CAD
Features: This is the latest in the more affordable line of Samsung’s smartphones. The screen size is 6.3” and includes FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It has several rear cameras — a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth camera. The phone also offers surround sound for a more immersive watching and gaming experience. Plus, there is a two day battery life.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)
Price: $329.99 CAD
Features: The latest tablet includes a 10.1” HD screen that moves with you via the “stay in frame” feature to maintain focus on anything video related. It is compatible with smart home products, especially those that include Amazon Alexa. It even has some cooking/kitchen features like unit conversions or grocery list creation. Privacy wise, there is a camera shutter covering which is a welcome addition.
Price: $279.99 CAD
Features: These smart glasses protect your eyes from sunlight and blue light while simultaneously letting you listen to music and answer phone calls via Bluetooth. They are also water resistant and have a 5 hour battery life.
Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)
Price: $129.99 CAD
Features: This device features a 7” screen. It includes Google Assistant to sync with various Smart Home Devices in a hands free manner and keep your family connected. It also has sleep sensing and evening settings to assist with winding down with cool features like a playing relaxing music option, or turning your smart lamp on/off. In terms of entertainment, it can sync to various electronics to allow harmonious control of speakers, plus TV’s and their various entertainment apps.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
