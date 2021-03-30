4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021

Check out the hottest tech gadgets that are hitting the stores this April 2021!

Samsung Galaxy A52

Price: $560 CAD

Features: This is the latest in the more affordable line of Samsung’s smartphones. The screen size is 6.3” and includes FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It has several rear cameras — a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth camera. The phone also offers surround sound for a more immersive watching and gaming experience. Plus, there is a two day battery life.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)

Price: $329.99 CAD

Features: The latest tablet includes a 10.1” HD screen that moves with you via the “stay in frame” feature to maintain focus on anything video related. It is compatible with smart home products, especially those that include Amazon Alexa. It even has some cooking/kitchen features like unit conversions or grocery list creation. Privacy wise, there is a camera shutter covering which is a welcome addition.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

Price: $279.99 CAD

Features: These smart glasses protect your eyes from sunlight and blue light while simultaneously letting you listen to music and answer phone calls via Bluetooth. They are also water resistant and have a 5 hour battery life.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)

Price: $129.99 CAD

Features: This device features a 7” screen. It includes Google Assistant to sync with various Smart Home Devices in a hands free manner and keep your family connected. It also has sleep sensing and evening settings to assist with winding down with cool features like a playing relaxing music option, or turning your smart lamp on/off. In terms of entertainment, it can sync to various electronics to allow harmonious control of speakers, plus TV’s and their various entertainment apps.