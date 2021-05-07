4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021

May is all about incredible tech releases from some major brands! Need a spring in your step? Snap up these slick tech gadgets that are out this month!

Fitbit Charge 4

Price: $129.95 CAD

Features: This is the latest fitness tracker in the Charge lineup and it has all the essential features to track one’s health. From detailed sleep tracking, to SpO2 monitoring, to skin temperature checking, this tracker does it all. It is also waterproof and can track 20 different types of exercise. Plus, it lasts up to 7 days and includes the option to view apps, make payments and use Spotify.

Lenovo Smart Frame

Price: $399.99 CAD

Features: This takes a traditional picture frame to an entirely new level. This is a digital frame, so the picture the user chooses is visible in HD, anti-glare and optimally changes based on room-lighting. If the user cannot decide on a picture, the smart frame will choose a collage based on an algorithm that determines the most flattering photos to use. If a user prefers to view a painting, the frame has hundreds of famous paintings to choose from and users can ask Alexa/ Google Assistant for help with choosing.

Bang & Olufsen ANC Headphones

Price: $549 CAD

Features: These are latest over ear headphones with an immersive sound experience and Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology. These headphones were designed with comfort in mind and to fit snugly over one’s ears to minimize outside sound. It also has 4 microphones for excellent calling quality and it provides 35 hours of playback time.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater

Price: $799.99 CAD

Features: This device comes in a white or silver colour option and it can sense and trap 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. This means its HEPA filtration system can capture odours and gases like VOCs. It can also heat a room or cool it so it can be enjoyed year round. Plus, it has an app and voice control capability that allows the freedom to change settings from anywhere. There is even a night mode setting which is quieter than the regular operation setting.

May 2021 Tech Gadgets. Main Image Photo credit: AndroidCentral.com