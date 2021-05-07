4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
Culture & Lifestyle May 07, 2021
May is all about incredible tech releases from some major brands! Need a spring in your step? Snap up these slick tech gadgets that are out this month!
Price: $129.95 CAD
Features: This is the latest fitness tracker in the Charge lineup and it has all the essential features to track one’s health. From detailed sleep tracking, to SpO2 monitoring, to skin temperature checking, this tracker does it all. It is also waterproof and can track 20 different types of exercise. Plus, it lasts up to 7 days and includes the option to view apps, make payments and use Spotify.
Price: $399.99 CAD
Features: This takes a traditional picture frame to an entirely new level. This is a digital frame, so the picture the user chooses is visible in HD, anti-glare and optimally changes based on room-lighting. If the user cannot decide on a picture, the smart frame will choose a collage based on an algorithm that determines the most flattering photos to use. If a user prefers to view a painting, the frame has hundreds of famous paintings to choose from and users can ask Alexa/ Google Assistant for help with choosing.
Price: $549 CAD
Features: These are latest over ear headphones with an immersive sound experience and Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology. These headphones were designed with comfort in mind and to fit snugly over one’s ears to minimize outside sound. It also has 4 microphones for excellent calling quality and it provides 35 hours of playback time.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
Price: $799.99 CAD
Features: This device comes in a white or silver colour option and it can sense and trap 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. This means its HEPA filtration system can capture odours and gases like VOCs. It can also heat a room or cool it so it can be enjoyed year round. Plus, it has an app and voice control capability that allows the freedom to change settings from anywhere. There is even a night mode setting which is quieter than the regular operation setting.
May 2021 Tech Gadgets. Main Image Photo credit: AndroidCentral.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
International Transgender Day Of Visibility: Researcher Jude Daya Shares His Journey And The Struggle To Be Seen
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration
-
Why Our Founder/ CEO Raj Girn A 20-Year Media And Events Veteran, Is Launching A Transformation Academy To Build Personal & Professional Confidence During Trying Times ... And Why Her Mission Goes Deep Into Her Own 50-Year Trauma Journey
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This December 2020
-
The Delhi Chalo Protest: Why These Farmers Need To Fight
-
Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor
-
Profiles 27 & 28: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Guilty Pleasures
-
7 Ways To Give Your Gums A Healthy Boost
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This November 2020
-
Profiles 15 & 16: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part Two)
-
Profiles 13 & 14: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Wellness
-
Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
-
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
-
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
-
Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"