Check Out These Father’s Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 10, 2021
Whether you are doing a socially distanced drop-off, or going all in with a family meal in your bubble, this Father’s Day, give your dad a hearty and delicious feast with these amazing recipes with a Desi twist!
Massaged Kale Salad
Ingredients
- 1 bunch fresh kale
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 3-4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- Salt and ground chili pepper to taste
Directions
- Remove stalks from kale, and cut or tear leaves into ribbons.
- Thoroughly wash and dry kale. Kale should be dry for salad.
- Infuse olive oil with garlic by warming oil over medium heat and adding garlic. Warm on medium heat for 2-3 minutes until garlic is fragrant and toasts to a light golden colour. Set aside to cool completely.
- To massage kale, add cooled oil, lemon juice, salt and ground Chili to a large bowl.
- With clean, dry hands, start to toss, massage and scrunch salad. Massage kale for 3-5 minutes until the leaves start to wilt slightly. To check kale, taste a leave, leaves should be tender.
Tandoori Shrimp Tacos (makes 6 tacos)
Ingredients
- 1 lb shrimps, thawed, shell removed and de-veined
- 1 tablespoon dry tandoori spice
- 12 corn tortilla (each taco requires 2 tortillas)
- 1 1/2 cup massaged kale salad (recipe above)
- Optional Pickled onions (click here for recipe)
- Optional cilantro leaves
Directions
- Warm a drizzle of oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add washed shrimp to pan and let cook until shrimp start to get pink on the underside.
- Sprinkle with 1/2 tablespoon tandoori spice and turn shrimp over.
- Sprinkle remaining tandoori spice on shrimp and continue to cook for another few minutes until shrimp are cooked through.
- To prepare tortilla, warm in pan for 30 on each side.
- To serve, place two tortillas together, place about 4 shrimp and kale in the middle. Add cilantro and onions if desired. Serve immediately.
Spiced Roast Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2 lbs baby potatoes, washed and cut in half
- 1 medium red onion, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon black Mustard seeds
- 3 tablespoon olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Curry powder
- 1 teaspoon Chili powder
- 1 teaspoon Ground cumin
- Pinch cinnamon
- Salt to taste
Directions
- Add potatoes to a large pot, fill with water and sprinkle salt. Bring to a boil and let potatoes cook for 5 mins. Drain and let potatoes cool and dry
- In a large bowl, toss potatoes, oil, onion and spices. Add more salt to taste.
- In the meantime, preheat oven and baking pan at 350. Carefully remove pan.
- Place potatoes on hot pan and return to oven. Cook for 30-40 until potatoes are fork tender and cooked through.
Chicken Pilaf
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breast, cubed
Marinade
- 1 tablespoon ginger and garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon tandoori spice
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Pilaf
- 3 tablespoon vegetable oil or other neutral flavour oil
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- 6 whole cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 black peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon ginger and garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 large tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 ½ cups rice
- 3 cups chicken stock
- Optional fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
- Add chicken to a bowl with marinade ingredients. Let marinade for 30 minutes in fridge
- In a large saucepan, add a drizzle of oil and warm over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, peppercorn and bay leaves. Toast until fragrant.
- Add onions and cook until they start to slightly change colour.
- Add ginger and garlic paste, cook for 2 more minutes. Add tomatoes and garam masala and continue to cook until garam masala is toasted and fragrant.
- Add marinated chicken to the pan and cook chicken for a few minutes on each side.
- Add rice and toast until rice is coated in spiced. Add stock and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce heat and let simmer on medium to low heat for 10-15 minutes. Continue to cook until rice is cooked through and there is only a little liquid let.
- Turn off the heat and let the pilaf rest for 5-10 minutes. Serve with fresh cilantro sprinkled on top.
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
