4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 29, 2021
Enjoy some amazing new tech gadgets just released by top brands!
Price: $139 CAD
Features: The latest air buds from Google offer incredible sound and are designed to fit in your ear while also being sweat and water resistant which makes it ideal for work outs. It provides 5 hours of usage for music and 2.5 hours of usage for talk time. Plus there are cool touch sensors and hands-free assistance that allow users to control much more than just sound.
Price: $49.99 CAD
Features: This small device comes with a handy remote and lets users stream in 4K wirelessly. It allows 4K viewing for all videos, photos and anything on Apple devices. Users can stream TV, live news, sports and movies.
Price: $79.95 CAD
Features: This activity tracker is specifically for kids that are six years and older. It comes in kid friendly designs and colours like the latest minion edition. It has a parental control feature, 8 hours of battery life and sleep tracking. All day activity tracking including swimming, move reminders, bedtime reminders and alarm reminders are also included. It also has animated incentives to keep kids motivated and moving.
Price: $179.95 CAD
Features: The latest in the line of wireless ear buds has a dynamic and active noise cancellation mode and a Transparency mode which mixes the ear buds’ sound with the outer environment. The earbuds will last 8 hours and have a fast-charge feature. It is also compatible with both Apple and Android devices.
Main Image Photo Credit: TheIndianExpress.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Pride Is A Lifestyle, Not A Month: Mango Lassi On His Life As An ‘Openly Queer, Femme Man'
-
These Are The Reasons Why It's Important To Balance Grief & Gratitude
-
Cumin Crusted Chicken & More: These Recipes Will Bring Our Favourite Spices To Life
-
These Are The 7 Ways You Can Get A Good Night's Sleep
-
It's Important To Understand The Power of Saying "No"
-
A Mindful Guide To Understanding The Grieving Process
-
Check Out These Father's Day Recipes That Any Desi Dad Will Love!
-
Is It Time To Cancel The Catholic Church For Their Role In Canada's Residential Schools?
-
PRIDE 2021 Special: Let Me Tell You My Trans Journey From Female To Male & How That Has Affected My Desi Family
-
This Is Why Malala Won't Marry Your Son
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This June 2021
-
Let It Out Because These Are The Reasons Why Crying Is Good For You
-
PRIDE 2021 SPECIAL: 10 LGBTQ+ Voices That We Need To Listen To
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: #Reclaimingmyname — We Need To Stop Mispronouncing Our Name For The Benefit Of Others
-
Part Two: What Goes Up Must Come Down: Conquering The Cycle Of Panic
-
Part One: What Goes Up Must Come Down — Understanding & Navigating The Cycle Of Panic
-
Dine In Posh Pods At Ponsbourne Hotel Near Central London
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: 8 Desi Books That Will Create Teachable Moments For The Young Minds In Your Life
-
Meditate With Deepak Chopra & Alicia Keys Plus 4 Other Mindful Ways To Unplug & Relax Anywhere
-
The Ripple Effect: Why We Need To Pay Attention To Our Thoughts
-
Enjoy The Sunshine With These Fresh Drink Recipes That Have A Desi Twist
-
Feeling, Healing & Growth: Tips On How To Navigate Your Negative Emotions
-
OMG! Gulab Jamun Pancakes & Other Brilliant Brunch Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This May 2021
-
Give From Your Overflow … Not From Your Well! Tips On How To Help More Efficiently
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2021: Get Lit With These 8 Trending Novels By Desi Authors
-
This Delish Ramadan Charcuterie Board Is The Perfect Addition To Iftar
-
My Takeaway Treat From Spice Rack Lounge In North West London
-
These Recipes Will Give Your Boring Salad A South Asian Kick
-
Put The Cookie Down! Recharge With These Recipes For Healthy Desi-Inspired Power Snacks
-
My Takeaway Treat With Madhu's New 2 Go Option In Knightsbridge, London
-
Cheap & Cheerful! Freshen Up Your Space This Spring With These 4 Decor Tips Under $40
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This April 2021
-
Sick Of Your Omelette? Check Out These Delish Desi Breakfast Recipes Right Here!
-
5 Reasons Why Volunteering Will Always Be Good For Your Soul
-
Make Your Reading List Lit With These 7 Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
I Tried A Plant-Based Diet & Here's What Happened
-
#IWD2021: The Great Shecession: Will Reshma Saujani's 'Marshall Plan For Moms' Save The Women Labour Force From Extinction?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This March 2021
-
My Takeaway Treat From The Regency Club: Kenyan-Indian Fusion Fare In North London
-
From Muslims To Farmers: Is Modi Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights?
-
Sri Lanka's Dark History Of Enforced Disappearances Of Its Citizens
-
Blasphemy Laws In Pakistan: A Weapon Used To Silence Religious Minorities
-
Teach Them The Value Of Stillness With These 3 Mindful Books For Toddlers
-
Guacamole Pani Puri & More: Give Your Vday Dinner A Desi Tapas Twist With These 7 Crazy Delicious Pani Puri Recipes
-
Indian Farmers Go Viral With Support From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Rupi Kaur & Lilly Singh
-
A Timeless Ritual: Why Is Burning Sage All The Rage?
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This February 2021
-
How I've Been Taking Care Of My Mental Health Since My MS Diagnosis
-
My Takeout Treat From [email protected]: North Indian Cuisine With A Brit Twist
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This January 2021
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
20 In 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year
-
Make The Perfect Holiday Feast For Your Solo Celebration