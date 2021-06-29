4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Out This July 2021

Enjoy some amazing new tech gadgets just released by top brands!

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Price: $139 CAD

Features: The latest air buds from Google offer incredible sound and are designed to fit in your ear while also being sweat and water resistant which makes it ideal for work outs. It provides 5 hours of usage for music and 2.5 hours of usage for talk time. Plus there are cool touch sensors and hands-free assistance that allow users to control much more than just sound.

Roku Express 4K Streamer

Price: $49.99 CAD

Features: This small device comes with a handy remote and lets users stream in 4K wirelessly. It allows 4K viewing for all videos, photos and anything on Apple devices. Users can stream TV, live news, sports and movies.

Fitbit Ace 3

Price: $79.95 CAD

Features: This activity tracker is specifically for kids that are six years and older. It comes in kid friendly designs and colours like the latest minion edition. It has a parental control feature, 8 hours of battery life and sleep tracking. All day activity tracking including swimming, move reminders, bedtime reminders and alarm reminders are also included. It also has animated incentives to keep kids motivated and moving.

Beats Studio Buds 2021

Price: $179.95 CAD

Features: The latest in the line of wireless ear buds has a dynamic and active noise cancellation mode and a Transparency mode which mixes the ear buds’ sound with the outer environment. The earbuds will last 8 hours and have a fast-charge feature. It is also compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Main Image Photo Credit: TheIndianExpress.com