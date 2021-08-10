Want Some Paan Ice Cream? Scooperb In London Has The Best Ice Cream Treats
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 10, 2021
We continue to explore various dine-in and takeaway treats with a question: Do you love ice cream and desserts? Do you love trying something different? Then Scooperb based in Rayners Lane, Pinner or Eailing Road, Wembley is the place to go.
The company currently has two different locations, one is based on the ever so popular Eailing Road in Wembley, and the other is based in Rayners Lane in Pinner.
I had the pleasure of heading down to Scooperb for some dessert, different to my usual restaurant reviews but trust me you will love this one.
Scooperb has picked on some of the amazing flavours you find in South Asia and mixed them up into an ice cream perfect for your palate.
The ice cream is actually even eggless and vegetarian so it doesn’t matter who you decide to take with you everyone will be able to enjoy the beautiful tastes of these perfect flavours of ice cream.
This family operated business does not only offer ice cream but also waffles, crepes, sorbets, sundaes, milkshakes, brownies and falooda.
I visited the site in Rayners Lane which is conveniently on the main road with parking outside. I am a huge fan of everything dessert, so I had to order both the Oreo Surprise Cookie Dough and their Strawberry Delight Waffle. I have to say these desserts did not disappoint at all. They were so delicious, and they claim to have the best cookie dough desserts in town and they are not lying there.
We all need a drink to help wash down any type of food and if you’re at Scooperb then you have to try their Rose Flavoured Falooda, it is absolutely delicious.
The atmosphere is great at Scooperb as well and the staff are so friendly it just makes it worth the trip.
I had driven for over an hour to get here and to be honest it was most definitely worth the drive.
Now I couldn’t leave without taking some of the ice cream back for my family. There is such a variety of flavours it is honestly very difficult to decide which one to choose. I had heard a lot of great things about the Paan flavoured ice cream and of course this isn’t something you get everywhere so I bought some of that.
I love lychee as a fruit so I thought that would also be a great to take home their Lychee flavoured ice cream. I also added Guava and Tutti Frutti to my takeaway list. All four flavours were enjoyed by everyone my family could not stop talking about how different the flavours were.
The great thing about Scooperb ice cream is that the flavours are very strong and distinctive so you can tell the difference between each one.
There are actually quite a few flavours that are different to what you would find anywhere else such as Sitapal, Jamun, Chickoo, Kaju Draksh and Kesar Pista and I’ve been told that they all taste really yummy.
If you live in and around London or you are visiting the area, I would defiantly recommend a trip to Scooperb to try these delicious desserts they have on offer and if you’re like me and have a big sweet tooth, take a cooler bag with you so you can take it back with you.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.scooperb.co.uk
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
