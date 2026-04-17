Are You A True-Crime Junkie? Then We Have 10 Docs That Will Keep You Up At Night!

The documentary builds toward the shocking events of 13 August 2004, when nearly 200 women stormed Court No. 7 of the Nagpur District Court and lynched Yadav in broad daylight. It also revisits his violent past, including earlier murders attributed to him in the late 1990s. What makes this series so powerful is not just the brutality of the crime, but the larger questions it raises about justice, systemic failure, and what happens when victims feel they have nowhere left to turn.

As a woman, I can’t ignore this three-part docuseries. Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom , a Netflix original, revisits the chilling true story of Akku Yadav, a man accused of terrorising the women of Kasturba Nagar in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Over the years, he allegedly raped more than 40 women, creating an atmosphere of fear and silence within the community. The series is narrated by Vilas Bhande and Resha Raut, both of whom were later accused of his murder.

What makes it deeply unsettling is the quiet, almost ordinary setting against which these crimes unfolded. The documentary examines how a woman allegedly poisoned her own family members over the years, carefully constructing a web of deception. It’s disturbing, methodical, and a stark reminder of how truth can remain hidden in plain sight.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case genuinely shocked me, largely because I had no prior knowledge of the case. This true-crime documentary unpacks the chilling Koodathayi cyanide killings , where six members of the same family died under suspicious circumstances over the course of a decade.

Directed by: Anubhav Chopra and Leena Yadav

The Burari case was one of the most shocking stories I have heard, deeply disturbing and impossible to forget. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, a 2021 Netflix docuseries, revisits the chilling deaths of 11 members of the same family on 30 June 2018. Widely referred to as the Burari deaths, the incident left the entire nation questioning whether it was mass suicide, ritualistic practice, or something far more sinister. The three-part series, created and directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, carefully examines the competing theories surrounding the tragedy.

What makes the series particularly haunting is its restrained yet immersive storytelling. The documentary doesn’t sensationalise the event; instead, it pieces together interviews, evidence, and psychological insights, leaving viewers with more questions than answers and an undeniable chill.

Sector 36 – Netflix

Directed by: Aditya Nimbalkar

Sector 36 is a Hindi-language crime thriller on Netflix, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and Akash Khurana. The story is inspired by the chilling 2006 serial murders in Nithari Village, Noida, dramatising the brutal crimes, systemic negligence by law enforcement, and the stark social disparities surrounding the case.

The movie revisits the harrowing details of the real-life tragedy, where numerous children and women went missing, ultimately leading to the arrests of Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help, Surinder Koli. They were accused of murder, dismemberment, and body disposal near their residence. Early investigations faced heavy criticism for ignoring complaints from the families of victims, many of whom were economically disadvantaged. The case involved disturbing allegations of sexual assault, murder, and even illicit organ trade. Watching Sector 36, I was struck by how the film captures both the horror of the crimes and the failures of the system, making it a gripping but deeply unsettling watch.

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery – Prime

Directed by: Robbie Grewal

I couldn’t wait to recommend this series to my editorial director, Farah. It’s an absolutely gripping, atmospheric watch, perfect for fans of investigative, psychological, and grounded supernatural storytelling. I loved Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery deeply because, as someone who believes in multiple dimensions and unseen worlds, the way it blends real investigations with eerie storytelling felt immersive, intense, and completely captivating.

Gaurav Tiwari was a pioneering Indian paranormal investigator, UFO researcher, and founder of the Indian Paranormal Society. He appeared on numerous TV shows, including MTV Girls’ Night Out, Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone, Fear Files, and Bhoot Aaya, and also made cameo appearances in Hindi films like 16 December and Tango Charlie. An ordained minister of the Metaphysical Church of Humanistic Science, he began exploring parapsychology after moving to Florida at 21. He went on to bring paranormal phenomena into mainstream Indian media in ways that continue to fascinate and inspire me.

Aarushi – Beyond Reasonable Doubt – Prime

Directed by: Mayurica Biswas

As a teenager, I remember being deeply unsettled when I first learned about the Noida double murder case, a mystery that continues to remain unresolved. The incident, which took place in May 2008, involved the tragic deaths of a 13-year-old girl, Aarushi Talwar, and Hemraj Banjade, a domestic worker employed by her family. Both were found murdered inside their residence in Noida, India, on the night of May 15-16. The case not only shocked the nation but also left behind a trail of unanswered questions that still linger today.