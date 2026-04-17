Are You A True-Crime Junkie? Then We Have 10 Docs That Will Keep You Up At Night!

Directed by: Christo Tomy
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case genuinely shocked me, largely because I had no prior knowledge of the case. This true-crime documentary unpacks the chilling Koodathayi cyanide killings, where six members of the same family died under suspicious circumstances over the course of a decade.
What makes it deeply unsettling is the quiet, almost ordinary setting against which these crimes unfolded. The documentary examines how a woman allegedly poisoned her own family members over the years, carefully constructing a web of deception. It’s disturbing, methodical, and a stark reminder of how truth can remain hidden in plain sight.
Murder in a Courtroom – Netflix
Directed by: Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni
As a woman, I can’t ignore this three-part docuseries. Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom, a Netflix original, revisits the chilling true story of Akku Yadav, a man accused of terrorising the women of Kasturba Nagar in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Over the years, he allegedly raped more than 40 women, creating an atmosphere of fear and silence within the community. The series is narrated by Vilas Bhande and Resha Raut, both of whom were later accused of his murder.
The documentary builds toward the shocking events of 13 August 2004, when nearly 200 women stormed Court No. 7 of the Nagpur District Court and lynched Yadav in broad daylight. It also revisits his violent past, including earlier murders attributed to him in the late 1990s. What makes this series so powerful is not just the brutality of the crime, but the larger questions it raises about justice, systemic failure, and what happens when victims feel they have nowhere left to turn.
House of Secrets – The Burari Deaths – Netflix
Directed by: Anubhav Chopra and Leena Yadav
The Burari case was one of the most shocking stories I have heard, deeply disturbing and impossible to forget. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, a 2021 Netflix docuseries, revisits the chilling deaths of 11 members of the same family on 30 June 2018. Widely referred to as the Burari deaths, the incident left the entire nation questioning whether it was mass suicide, ritualistic practice, or something far more sinister. The three-part series, created and directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, carefully examines the competing theories surrounding the tragedy.
What makes the series particularly haunting is its restrained yet immersive storytelling. The documentary doesn’t sensationalise the event; instead, it pieces together interviews, evidence, and psychological insights, leaving viewers with more questions than answers and an undeniable chill.
Sector 36 – Netflix
Directed by: Aditya Nimbalkar
Sector 36 is a Hindi-language crime thriller on Netflix, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and Akash Khurana. The story is inspired by the chilling 2006 serial murders in Nithari Village, Noida, dramatising the brutal crimes, systemic negligence by law enforcement, and the stark social disparities surrounding the case.
The movie revisits the harrowing details of the real-life tragedy, where numerous children and women went missing, ultimately leading to the arrests of Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help, Surinder Koli. They were accused of murder, dismemberment, and body disposal near their residence. Early investigations faced heavy criticism for ignoring complaints from the families of victims, many of whom were economically disadvantaged. The case involved disturbing allegations of sexual assault, murder, and even illicit organ trade. Watching Sector 36, I was struck by how the film captures both the horror of the crimes and the failures of the system, making it a gripping but deeply unsettling watch.
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery – Prime
Directed by: Robbie Grewal
I couldn’t wait to recommend this series to my editorial director, Farah. It’s an absolutely gripping, atmospheric watch, perfect for fans of investigative, psychological, and grounded supernatural storytelling. I loved Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery deeply because, as someone who believes in multiple dimensions and unseen worlds, the way it blends real investigations with eerie storytelling felt immersive, intense, and completely captivating.
Gaurav Tiwari was a pioneering Indian paranormal investigator, UFO researcher, and founder of the Indian Paranormal Society. He appeared on numerous TV shows, including MTV Girls’ Night Out, Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone, Fear Files, and Bhoot Aaya, and also made cameo appearances in Hindi films like 16 December and Tango Charlie. An ordained minister of the Metaphysical Church of Humanistic Science, he began exploring parapsychology after moving to Florida at 21. He went on to bring paranormal phenomena into mainstream Indian media in ways that continue to fascinate and inspire me.
Aarushi – Beyond Reasonable Doubt – Prime
Directed by: Mayurica Biswas
As a teenager, I remember being deeply unsettled when I first learned about the Noida double murder case, a mystery that continues to remain unresolved. The incident, which took place in May 2008, involved the tragic deaths of a 13-year-old girl, Aarushi Talwar, and Hemraj Banjade, a domestic worker employed by her family. Both were found murdered inside their residence in Noida, India, on the night of May 15-16. The case not only shocked the nation but also left behind a trail of unanswered questions that still linger today.
When Aarushi was found dead in her bedroom on May 16, Hemraj was nowhere to be seen and was initially suspected to be responsible. However, the case took a shocking turn the following day when his body, already in a state of decomposition, was discovered on the terrace of the same house. As inquiries progressed and former household staff were ruled out, suspicion shifted toward Aarushi’s parents, Dr Rajesh Talwar and Dr Nupur Talwar, who were then considered the primary accused. This case has inspired numerous films and series over the years, largely because it remains unresolved, with no definitive conclusions, and Aarushi’s parents continuing to deny any involvement.
Crime Stories: India Detectives – Netflix
Directed by: N. Amit and Jack Rampling
Crime Stories: India Detectives is a Netflix original docu-series produced by Claire Cahill under Minnow Films. The show features real-life officers, including N. Shashi Kumar, Roopa K. S., and Gopala Nayak, and offers an inside look at the Bengaluru police’s investigative work. Spanning four episodes, the series dives into intense cases, primarily involving homicides, along with a deeply distressing child abduction, all unfolding against the backdrop of the city’s crime landscape. It premiered on Netflix on September 22, 2021.
What makes this series especially compelling for me is its raw, unfiltered access to real investigations. I loved this one for how it follows multiple police units as they work through complex cases reported in early 2020. Watching these officers piece together evidence, navigate pressure, and pursue justice in real time made the experience both gripping and deeply insightful.
India’s Daughter – YouTube
Directed by: Leslee Udwin
I remember beginning my bachelor’s in journalism when some of my seniors spoke about covering this case. What they shared was deeply disturbing. The brutality was so extreme that it left a lasting impact on all of us listening. It felt like one of the most horrific crimes I had ever heard of, the kind that shakes your faith in humanity.
Before you continue reading, a brief content note. As a woman, I found certain portions deeply triggering, especially moments where a defence lawyer makes disturbing remarks about the victim while justifying the accused, including statements like, “we have the best culture, and in our culture, there is no space for a woman,” among others.
India’s Daughter revisits the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder of a young physiotherapy student, Jyoti Singh, who came to be widely known in the media as Nirbhaya. Through a mix of recreated scenes and powerful interviews with individuals connected to the case, including legal representatives, mental health experts, and even one of the convicted men, the documentary examines not just the crime but the mindset behind it. It also captures the nationwide and global outrage that followed, sparking conversations on women’s safety. Although it was intended for a global broadcast on International Women’s Day in 2015, the film faced legal restrictions in India after portions of it surfaced publicly. While it was aired internationally and quickly gained traction online, it was subsequently taken down and blocked within India, adding another layer of controversy to an already deeply sensitive narrative.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – Netflix
Directed by: Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy
One of the most unsettlingly manipulative docu-series I have watched. Truly, if you know, you know.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, backed by India Today Originals, unfolds as a layered true-crime narrative on Netflix. Spread across four episodes, it revisits the widely discussed Sheena Bora case, largely through the lens of Indrani Mukerjea, positioning her voice alongside perspectives from journalists, legal experts, and those closely connected to the family.
What stayed with me was how the documentary reconstructs the timeline of Sheena Bora’s disappearance in 2012 and the shocking revelations that followed. Initially introduced publicly as Indrani’s sister, Sheena was later identified as her daughter, adding a deeply disturbing dimension to the narrative. The discovery of human remains years later, confirmed through forensic testing, intensified the case and led to multiple arrests, including Indrani herself. Through archived footage, recorded conversations, and recreated moments, the series attempts to piece together a story that still feels incomplete. I found myself constantly questioning what to believe, which is exactly what makes it so gripping and, at times, deeply unsettling to watch.
Dancing on the Grave – Prime
Directed by: Patrick Graham
Dancing on the Grave is a true-crime docu-series produced by India Today. The series draws from the chilling murder case of Shakereh Khaleeli, a well-known Bengaluru socialite, and reconstructs the events through a mix of storytelling techniques that feel both immersive and unsettling.
For me, what begins as the portrait of an affluent and seemingly charmed life slowly descends into something far darker. The narrative peels back layers of deception, control, and obsession, revealing a crime that shocked the nation in the 1990s. With a combination of firsthand accounts, archival material, and dramatised sequences, the series pieces together a haunting story of how appearances can be dangerously misleading, making it one of those cases that lingers long after the screen fades to black.
Parting Thoughts – Indian True-Crime Docs
True-crime storytelling continues to captivate audiences because it forces us to confront uncomfortable realities about human behaviour, justice systems, and the fragile line between truth and perception. The docu-series and films on this list do more than simply recount shocking crimes. They unpack the psychological layers, social dynamics, and investigative journeys behind them, offering viewers a deeper understanding of events that once dominated headlines.
Whether it’s the haunting mystery of the Burari deaths, the disturbing revelations of the Sheena Bora case, or the systemic failures exposed in stories like Nithari and Nirbhaya, each of these narratives reminds us that reality can be far more complex and unsettling than fiction. If you are drawn to stories that challenge, provoke, and stay with you long after the credits roll, these Indian true-crime docuseries are absolutely worth adding to your watchlist.
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