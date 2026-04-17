Entertainment / Are You A True-Crime Junkie? Then We Have 10 Docs That Will Keep You Up At Night!

Are You A True-Crime Junkie? Then We Have 10 Docs That Will Keep You Up At Night!

Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

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Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

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Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

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