Exclusive Interview: SkyMed’s Praneet Akilla Is the Brown Romeo Canada Didn’t Know It Needed

Praneet Akilla is a dynamic actor and producer whose work is redefining representation on stage and screen.

He is best known as the series lead on CBC and Paramount+’s SkyMed and for standout roles in hit shows including CBC’s Allegiance, the CW’s Nancy Drew, Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem, and Netflix’s October Faction. He also stars in the upcoming feature film Jersey Boy.

In addition to his acting career, Praneet is a graduate of the NSI Access BIPOC Producers program. His producing work includes award-winning shorts that have toured festival circuits, and he is currently developing two ambitious projects: a television adaptation of the celebrated Canadian novel Junie and Raksha, a comedy-musical Indian – Tollywood series about a young South Asian demon hunter.

This summer, he is taking on one of theatre’s most iconic roles as Romeo in Canadian Stage’s Dream in High Park production of Romeo & Juliet, directed by Marie Farsi. With his movie-star charisma and commitment to challenging who gets to lead classical stories, Praneet is breaking boundaries and inspiring the next generation of performers.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Praneet to talk about his vision, his upcoming projects, and how he’s building the kinds of stories worth obsessing over.

Our Exclusive Chat With Praneet Akilla

Mehak Kapoor: Praneet, welcome to ANOKHI LIFE! It’s great to have you with us!

Praneet Akilla: Thank you, thank you, thanks so much for having me.

Mehak: Let’s talk about Romeo and Juliet first, Praneet.

Romeo is an iconic character, as we all know, and that has been illuminated countless times. What personal nuances or cultural layers are you bringing to him in this production?

Praneet: It’s a great question. I don’t know if I’m even thinking about, you know, layers and those types of things. I think for me, I’m just trying to make him who I used to be. And when I say I used to be, I mean the version of myself with more childlike wonder. I’m a little more grown-up than Romeo in this particular play, but I’m trying to bring in his inner childhood. I’m trying to bring in the feeling of the first time you have a crush, and what that feels like.

Though many other Romeos are doing that, I think I’m just trying to make it what I, Praneet, would have done in that moment. Because this role has been played millions of times, and it will be played millions of times after me. The best thing I can do is bring my energy to it, and it will automatically be unique in that way.

I will say that, unlike other Shakespeare characters, Romeo is all heart, all impulse. And so for me, it’s about trying to lead with that as much as possible, because I, as a person, can be very sort of brainy. So it’s important to me to make sure I lead with my heart.

Mehak: That’s a great answer. So tell me one thing, Praneet, if Romeo were South Asian, what do you think his idea of grand romantic gesture would be?

A Bollywood-style serenade, a big family gathering or maybe something with lots of Italian music?

Praneet: No, no, no. He’s doing full Shah Rukh Khan, like taking out a field of flowers, doing the whole Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam moment. I mean, if you want quintessential romance, that’s it. There’s nothing else, nothing that even comes close to that.

Mehak: Romantic, crazy!

Praneet: It’s funny, I was watching this Aamir Khan movie recently, the one with the song Pehla Nasha in it. I’m forgetting, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, I think, is the name of the movie. But that song is such a perfect encapsulation of Romeo. You know, he in that video is…

Mehak: As is Shah Rukh Khan, you know, acting in that song, the one you’re talking about…

Praneet: Yeah, that’s crazy. Exactly, exactly. Yeah.

Mehak: So, Praneet, I know you’ve done a lot of work across different projects. Let’s talk about your television and film career now.

SkyMed, Allegiance, Nancy Drew, Motherland, October Faction, you’ve built a diverse and impressive screen résumé. Which role has challenged you the most so far, and why?

Praneet: Um, when it comes to film and television, if you’re specifically asking about that, I’d say the most recent project I’ve done, where I play one of the leads, is SkyMed. Yes, there’s the acting itself, you know, the work between “action” and “cut.” But I will also say that being the lead of a show comes with a very different kind of responsibility.

You’re carrying the character for much longer, sometimes over multiple seasons. And as an actor, I’m very hyper-vigilant about character arcs, my emotional place, where I start and end a scene, and how that evolves episode to episode and across the whole season.

It’s also a very stunt-heavy show with a lot of action sequences. I get to play a romantic lead, an action hero, and I get to do things I’ve never had the chance to do in my career until now. So yes, the acting is challenging, but I’m also very aware that in an industry where there isn’t much representation for people like us in meaningful roles like this, I can put a lot of pressure on myself to execute at a high level.

Now that we’re four seasons in and audiences love it, I’ve gotten a lot of personal feedback from fans. For me, it’s about making sure we keep delivering those stories and those characters in a way that resonates.

So, yeah, I don’t know, maybe that’s just me, but I put a lot of pressure on myself. And I think that’s been the biggest challenge so far.

Mehak: Beautiful answer!

So, Praneet, how has working with Mari Farsi influenced your approach to Shakespeare’s text and to embodying Romeo?

Praneet: I think Marie is, first of all, a brilliant director. I’ve only just gotten to know her, and even though it’s been just two weeks and we’re still deep into rehearsals, I can already say she’s incredible. She’s very loving and kind, but also pushes for specificity in every moment, really using the words to drive the story.

We’re not working with any generalities in the show, no big ideas that don’t lead anywhere. Every word has intentionality, and every intention is followed by action. Marie is excellent at demanding hyperspecificity, making sure we truly understand what we’re saying.

Because this is an abridged, 90-minute version of the full play, we have limited time with the audience, and the stakes rise dramatically from scene to scene. The story moves fast, so we have to be very intentional about every scene for the emotions and tension to translate effectively.

Unlike a full-length production, where there’s more time to develop moments, here we have to explore the specifics of what we’re trying to communicate and use the words themselves to propel the story forward. Marie has guided us in doing just that.

Mehak: Ah, nice, it sounds exciting!

Let’s talk about your new production, Raksha, right? Tell us more about Raksha. How did the idea for a South Asian Demon Hunter series, you know, come about, and what are your hopes for it?

Praneet: Yeah, so Raksha is a web series we made with support from the Independent Production Fund, which is a Canadian grant for emerging BIPOC web series creators. I’m half Telugu, my mom is from Hyderabad, so I’m half Tollywood, and my dad’s from Mumbai.

For me, someone like Chiranjeevi, this massive, iconic star from the ’80s, has been a huge inspiration. There’s something about his persona from that era being trapped as a demon, working alongside a Gen Z South Asian girl today. Her parents are full-time demon hunters, but she just wants to be a regular person, trying to find her path. Their family mascot is this Cher and GV Tollywood-style demon, like their house pet. I often liken it to her being Aladdin and the demon being the genie, and together they go demon hunting.

The reason demon hunting came into the story is that I love the genre: horror, thrillers, and fantasy. I love using genre as a vehicle to tell stories, especially around serious themes like grief, depression, mental illness, love, life, and family. A recent example is the movie Sinners, which uses genre to explore those subjects beautifully.

And honestly, I’m a nerd at heart. I love sci-fi, fantasy, and all those things combined. In North America, you rarely see people like us portrayed as badass demon hunters. You might see it in Bollywood, but not here. So whenever I produce, I always strive for that to be my North Star, the kind of stories and characters I want to see and create.

Mehak: Superb! I loved the teaser*. It was intriguing.

Praneet: Yes, we’re still in the development phase. The project has been optioned by a company in the States, so we’re actively working on moving it forward.

Mehak: That’s great. And what have been the biggest lessons or surprises for you coming out of the NSI Access by POC Producers program? What did you learn?

Praneet: I think what I learned most is just how much room there is for collaboration. To give you some context, the program brought together emerging producers from all across the country, producers who often work in their silos or bubbles within their provinces.

In Canada, funding for creative projects can be limited, especially public money from the government. So it’s crucial to connect with producers from other provinces, collaborate, and pursue inter-provincial co-productions. Combining resources and funding is often necessary to get projects made and off the ground.

For me, the biggest takeaway from the program was meeting so many incredible producers nationwide and now having the opportunity to work with them across provincial lines. That’s been invaluable.

Mehak: That’s amazing!

And with Juni and Raksha‘s development, how do you balance your time between acting and production?

Praneet: It’s hard. A lot of production work right now is unpaid because so much of it is just the painstaking effort to get projects off the ground. You don’t see any money in your bank account until you’re shooting on set.